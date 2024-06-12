Alabama Secures Commitment From Freestyler Jeremy Rosen (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Jeremy Rosen has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of Alabama, beginning this fall. Rosen is a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, where he attends Pinnacle High School and trains with Scottsdale Aquatic Club.

Rosen is a freestyle specialist, with range from the 50 all the way up to the 1650. His best events land in the middle, as he is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 500/400m free and 200m free. The 500 was Rosen’s top event at Winter Juniors this past December, where he stopped the clock at 4:31.62 in finals to earn 24th.

More recently, Rosen raced at the NCSA Spring Championships in March. The 500/400m was again his highest placing event, as he posted a time of 4:05.41 in finals (LCM) to take 15th. In prelims (SCY), Rosen logged a personal best time of 4:26.03 in the 500. He also notched a best time in the 100 free en route to a 38th place finish (45.84).

This fall Rosen wrapped up his high school career at the AIA Division I State Championship. He took home the individual title in the 500 (4:32.69), while in the 200 free he grabbed silver with a time of 1:39.16 in finals.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 45.84

200 free – 1:38.77

500 free – 4:26.03

1650 free – 15:47.71

Under the direction of head coach Margo Geer, the Alabama men recorded a 7th place finish at the SEC Championships and a 19th place finish at the NCAA Division I Championships. It took a 4:20.67 to qualify for finals in the 500 at this year’s SEC meet.

Charlie Hawke led the team in the 500 this season with a 3rd place finish at SECs. He recorded 4:11.62 at conference, which he later improved to 4:11.40 on his way to a 5th place finish at NCAAs. Leonardo Alcantara was the team’s other SEC finalist in the event, taking 23rd in 4:20.03. Both will be on campus when Rosen arrives in Tuscaloosa this fall.

Rosen is joined by Jake Kennedy, Cole Witmer, Adam Varga, Jarrett Payne, Leyton Roe, Noah Saylor, and Sebastien Wenger in Alabama’s class of 2028.

