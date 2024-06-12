Winter Juniors Qualifier Elijah Greinke Opts To Remain In-State With Kentucky (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elijah Greinke has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of Kentucky, beginning this upcoming fall with the 2024-2025 season. Greinke’s decision keeps him very close to home, as his current school (Henry Clay High School) is located just ten minutes away from his future campus. In addition to swimming, Greinke was a golfer for his high school all four years.

“I am super excited to swim for Coach Lundgaard because of his proven track record of developing high level swimmers and students. I am excited to be part of the program Coach Lundgaard is building at the University of Kentucky! Go Cats!”

Greinke, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, trains and competes year-round with Kentucky Aquatics. He is a breaststroke specialist, and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in both the short course and long course version of the 100 breast. At Winter Juniors this past December, Greinke dropped nearly two seconds in the 100 to take 32nd overall in 55.47.

This spring Greinke represented his high school at the Kentucky High School State Championships. He was the runner-up finisher in the 100 breast (55.90) and 10th place finisher in the 50 free (21.93). He also delivered a 25.59 50 breast split on Henry Clay’s runner-up 200 medley relay and a 47.42 anchor leg of the 400 freestyle relay.

Top SCY Times

50 breast – 25.81

100 breast – 55.47

200 breast – 2:02.49

Under the direction of first-year head coach Bret Lundgaard, the Kentucky men finished 10th out of 10 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships. Greinke will have to drop some time to get into SEC scoring range, as it took a prelims swim of 54.23 to advance to finals in the 100 breaststroke at this year’s meet.

Lance Johnson led the 100 breaststrokers this past year with a season best time of 53.85, which he set at the CSCAA National Invite Championships. JT Broome was the next fastest performer in the event, having gone a 54.23 in prelims at SECs. Broome ultimately wound up 24th in the event with a 54.27 in finals.

Greinke is joined by Jack Haywood, Alec Lampen, Szymon Mieczkowski, AJ Smith, Nathan Castano, Alex Gallagher, Murilo Amatuzzi, and Caue Gluck in the Wildcats’ incoming class of 2028.

