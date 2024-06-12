Bryant Adds Breaststroker Derek McIntyre For 2024-2025 Season

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Derek McIntyre has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at Bryant University. McIntyre is a native of Essex Junction, Vermont, where he attends Essex High School and trains year-round with Edge Swim Club. McIntyre is the second member in his family to swim collegiately, as his older brother Jake McIntyre swam for Villanova.

“The team environment was great. It felt like a big family and the Coaches were very welcoming and supportive.”

McIntyre is a Futures qualifier in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. Last summer at the San Antonio Futures Championships, he recorded his top finish in the 200m breast at 81st. He stopped the clock at 2:41.08, which marked a half second improvement from his previous best set earlier in the summer. He also notched a personal best by over two seconds in the 100m breast to take 91st overall (1:11.76).

McIntyre wrapped up this season’s short course season at Speedo Sectionals in Providence. He qualified for finals in both breaststroke events, recording personal best times of 56.87 and 2:04.96, respectively. Over the course of the season, he lowered his 100 by a total of nearly two seconds, while his 200 came down by almost four seconds.

Top SCY Times

50 breast – 26.41

100 breast – 56.87

200 breast – 2:04.96

Bryant, located in Rhode Island, competes in the America East Conference. This year the men finished 2nd to Binghamton by just over 80 points. McIntyre’s personal best in both the 100 and 200 breast would have earned a spot in the B-final at this year’s meet putting him well within scoring range.

Graduate student Gustav Persson led Bryant’s breaststroke group this past season. He was the runner-up finisher in both the 100 and 200 breast, recording times of 54.38 and 1:59.07, respectively. Jason Yi was the next fastest performer in both events, as he put up season best times of 55.37 and 2:02.53. Yi will overlap with McIntyre for three years at Bryant.

McIntyre is joined by New York native Roman Tedeschi and Connecticut’s Logan Szczesniak in Bryant’s incoming class this fall.

