AIA Division III 100 Butterfly Champion Finn Daly Commits to Denison’s Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

AIA Division III 100 butterfly state champion Finn Daly has verbally committed to Denison University. Daly will join the Big Red beginning in the 2025-26 season. He races year-round for the Scottsdale Aquatic Club.

During the high school season, Daly races for Scottsdale Preparatory Academy. His 100 butterfly win in a lifetime best 51.21 helped the school to a top 10 finish during November’s AIA Division III State Championships. Last season, he finished third in the event. Daly made the ‘A’ final in the 100 backstroke too, finishing fourth in another lifetime best (52.85).

He also swam on two relays for Scottsdale Prep, anchoring the fourth-place 200 freestyle relay in 22.14 and leading off the fifth-place 200 medley relay in 25.06.

This summer, Daly swam the Futures Championship cut in the 200 butterfly in both yards and meters. First, he swam 2:08.81 at the Mt. Hood Speedo Sectionals. Then, a week later, he clocked 1:51.37 at the SAC Short Course Qualifier.

Best Times (SCY):

100 butterfly: 51.21

200 butterfly: 1:51.37

200 freestyle: 1:46.36

1000 freestyle: 10:02.14

100 backstroke: 52.85

200 backstroke: 1:56.60

He’s made big improvements in his bests over the last eight months. In November 2023, Daly swam a lifetime best of 1:56.19; in less than a year, he’s taken 4.82 seconds off his best. The same month, he swam a lifetime best of 52.11 in the 100 fly and since then, he’s improved by nine-tenths, breaking through the 52-second barrier.

Daly’s 200 fly personal best would’ve ranked second on Denison’s depth chart last season. It would’ve made the ‘A’ final at the 2024 NCAC championships and placed third. Additionally, his 51.21 in the 100 butterfly would’ve qualified for the ‘B’ final.

The Denison men are one of the top Division III programs. They finished second at the NCAC conference championships, 44 points behind rival Kenyon. A month later, they took sixth at the 2024 NCAA Division III Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.