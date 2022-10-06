After Standout Summer, 2023’s Bobby DiNunzio Switches Verbal from UVA to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bobby DiNunzio has announced a change of plans for his collegiate swimming career. Originally committed to the University of Virginia, the Virginia Beach, Virginia native has now made a verbal pledge to the University of Florida.

“I am very excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Florida! I am extremely thankful for the support from my family, coaches, and teammates who helped me earn this opportunity. Go Gators!🐊”

DiNunzio is a senior at Ocean Lakes High School. As a sophomore, he won the 200 IM (1:52.39) and 500 free (4:31.34) at the 2021 VHSL 6A State Championships. Last year, he won the 500 free again (4:24.65) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:39.60). We’ve got him as a “Best of the Rest” distance freestyler on our list of top high school boys recruits from the class of 2023.

DiNunzio trains year-round with Tide Swimming. He had an outstanding summer, finishing third in both the 800 free (8:09.34) and 1500 free (15:37.79) at Speedo Junior Nationals before going on to represent Team USA at Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. There, he placed 5th in the 800 (8:06.90), 9th in the 1500 (15:31.72), 11th in the 400 free (3:55.72), and 13th in the 400 IM (4:33.32).

In the year since we first reported his verbal to UVA, DiNunzio has made significant improvements in his best SCY events.

October 2021 October 2022 1650 free 15:23.09 15:06.71 1000 free 9:18.31 9:06.16 500 free 4:27.86 4:24.17 200 free 1:41.43 1:39.12 400 IM 4:00.49 3:59.28

Florida has become a mecca for distance swimmers, drawn in no small part to head coach Anthony Nesty. With Jake Mitchell, Kieran Smith, Bobby Finke, Trey Freeman, Bella Sims, and Katie Ledecky all in Gainesville, DiNunzio will have the ultimate training group. At the men’s NCAA Championships last March, American record-holder Finke (1st), Alfonso Mestre (10th), Tyler Watson (12th), Oskar Lindholm (14th), and Freeman (15th) all scored in the mile, adding 37 points to the Gators’ total in that one event alone. Smith, Mestre, Finke, and Freeman also scored in the 500 free.

DiNunzio will join the Gators’ class of 2027 with #1 Scotty Buff, #10 Jonny Marshall, #16 Caleb Maldari, #20 Andrew Taylor, Josh Parent, Aleksas Savickas, and Evan Keogh. This is shaping up to be one of the strongest and deepest recruiting classes for the fall of 2023.

