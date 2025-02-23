After Controversial DQ Last Year, Owen Lloyd Earns Redemption With an ACC Title in the 1650

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 1650 Free – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke , 2020

, 2020 ACC Record: 14:24.43 – Anton Ipsen (NCS), 2018

(NCS), 2018 ACC Meet Record: 14:27.93 – Zach Yeadon (ND) – 2020

(ND) – 2020 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.41

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 14:54.92

Top 8:

Last year, the swimming—and sports world—were sent into a frenzy when Owen Lloyd won the 1650 free before getting disqualified for his post-race celebration. He touched the wall in a time of 14:37.04, ahead of his teammate Ross Dant, but upon climbing atop the lane line and then falling into Dant’s lane, he was disqualified for “interfering with another swimmer.” Despite Dant having already completed his race, other swimmers in the pool were still racing, prompting the officials to strip Lloyd of his title.

The outrage and backlash was immense and immediate, with his disqualification garnering national attention. Lloyd went on to swim the event at NCAAs; however, he placed 5th, with a slower time (14:39.18) compared to the time he posted at ACCs pre-disqualification. Tonight, Lloyd rebounded with an undeniable win and a 5+ second personal best of 14:31.64—a time that moves him up to 5th in the nation this season.

Notably, he upset Cal’s Lucas Henveaux, who was the top seed and came into the meet with a nation-leading time of 14:29.74. Further, with 3 members of the Wolfpack finishing within the top 8, Lloyd, Lance Norris, and Will Gallant pushed NC State ahead of their in-state rivals, UNC, in the team race for 3rd.

In his post-race interview, Lloyd reflected on his win, stating: “I just think that when you face challenges like this, it teaches you life lessons. It makes you a better person.”

Lloyd also swam the 500 free earlier this meet, where he posted a personal best of 4:14.13 in prelims to qualify in second before ultimately finishing in 8th in finals. This win marks the first ‘official’ ACC title of Lloyd’s career. He is currently a fifth year and thus using his final year of eligibility.