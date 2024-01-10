Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ACC Recruiting Webinar: How To Keep A Coach Interested

The American College Connection (ACC) is a SwimSwam partner.

The American College Connection (ACC), an education company for all things college recruiting, will be running a webinar on Wednesday, January 10, providing high school student-athletes with the tools they need to prepare for the college recruiting process.

Tonight’s webinar is entitled How To Keep a Coach Interested. It will give parents and athletes insight into how they can work with coaches to find the right landing spot for their collegiate career.

The webinar will be led by James Barber, the former associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Alabama.

The webinar is free and will run from 8-9 pm. Eastern Time on Wednesday. Click the link below to register.

REGISTER HERE

WEBINAR INFO

Follow American College Connection on FacebookInstagram & Twitter.

Join our email distribution list by filling out a free profile at ACCrecruits.com.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!