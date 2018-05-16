8 American Records Fall At Cincinnati Para-Swimming Open

The Cincinnati Para-Swimming Open saw an onslaught against the national record books, with 8 American records and 5 Pan-American records falling over just two days of racing.

The meet bills itself as the “largest non-championship meet for U.S. Paralympics in the United States. This year, it was named in honor of Bill Keating Jr., the Cincinnati swimming alum and benefactor who passed away last year.

Full results available on Meet Mobile

Race videos and more available here

Robert Griswold set a good handful of those records himself, dominating the S8 class. On day 1, the 21-year-old Griswold broke the American record in the 100 free, going 1:01.34. He won his class by 19 seconds. Day 2, Griswold would return to take down two more American records. His 2:12.80 was an S8 national mark in the 200 free, and his 28.94 in the 50 fly stands up as both American and Pan-American records.

Leanne Smith also broke multiple records. Hers both came on day 1. The 30-year-old went 1:41.44 in the 100 free to break the S3 national record, and also added American and Pan-American records in SB3 with a 1:08.09 50 breast.

Also on opening day, McClain Hermes and Mikaela Jenkins both set American and Pan-American records. Hermes won the S11 women’s 200 back in 3:08.10, giving the 17-year-old a national record. The 15-year-old Jenkins was 5:42.35 in the 400 IM SM10, breaking the national mark.

The next day, 14-year-old Gia Pergolini broke the American and Pan-American records in the 50 back S13, going 32.37.