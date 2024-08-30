7x SCAC Champion Emma Hagan to transfer to California Baptist University for 5th year

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Hagan, a Overland Park, Kansas native, is transferring to California Baptist University from Trinity University (TX) to use her COVID-19 5th year starting this fall. Trinity, a DIII school, is a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC).

CBU offers a Master’s program in Forensic Psychology which aligns with my academic and future career goals. After meeting with the coaching staff and team members, I’m excited to utilize my final year of eligibility with the Lancers.

Hagan was a 4x CSCAA All-American and 3x NCAA D3 Qualifier during her time with Trinity. She is additionally a 7x Individual SCAC Champion and owns a conference record in the 200 free. During her freshman SCAC Championships, Hagan took home the 200 free title in 1:54.36 while placing 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in the 50 free (24.27) and 100 free (53.07). That year, Trinity won 13 events to capture the conference title.

Hagan continued her momentum as a sophomore, Hagan defending her 200 free title in 1:51.40 and finishing 2nd in both the 50 (23.31) and 100 free (51.09). With her 54 individual points, Hagan helped Trinity to another conference championship.

Hagan followed up her sophomore year with a perfect junior year campaign at the 2023 SCAC Championships, winning all 3 of her events. She once again swam the 50/100/200 free, winning in 23.57/51.89/1:52.60. Hagan’s 60 individual points, in addition to swimming on all 5 winning relays, helped Trinity to another conference championship.

In 2024, Hagan switched up her event line up, instead swimming the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 free. She won the 100 fly in 55.21, 200 fly in 2:02.25, and took 3rd in the 200 free in 1:53.59. At the NCAA DIII Championships, Hagan wrapped up her career at Trinity with a 18th place showing in the 200 fly (2:04.55) and 23rd place finish in the 100 fly (55.93)

All together at Trinity, Hagan was a 6x individual SCAC Champion and 4x conference champion. Hagan was also a crucial relay piece for Trinity, having swam on the 200, 400, and 800 free relay all 4 years and the 400 medley relay her sophomore, junior, and senior year. Including relays, Hagan won a total of 24 SCAC Championships.

Best times:

100 fly – 55.21

200 fly – 2:02.25

50 free – 23.31

100 free – 51.09

200 free – 1:51.40

Hagan will head to California Baptist University, an NCAA DI mid-major school in the Western Athletic Conference. At the 2024 WAC Championships, the women took 5th out of 11 teams. Hagan would have been CBU’s fastest 200 flyer this past season, while her 100 fly would have ranked 3rd. Moreover, Hagan will be a crucial relay piece for California Baptist, as her 100 free ranked 3rd and 200 free ranked 2nd in comparison to the 2023-2024 roster.

Hagan has what it takes to be an immediate scorer and ‘A’ finalist for California Baptist, as it took 55.53/2:03.22 to qualify for the championship final in the 100/200 fly at the 2024 WAC Championships.

Hailey Todd from San Jose State University will join Hagan as a transfer this fall. Todd has 2 years of eligibility remaining.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.