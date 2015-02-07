5 Tips For High School Swimmers to Get Recruited

College Swimming advice courtesy of former college swimmer Zach Kent, co-founder of iSwim.

D1? D2? Close to home? Scholarships? Who is the coach? Juniors, July 1st is just around the corner, if you don’t think so it’ll creep up on you fast!! After taking 9 recruiting trips, taking close to 30 recruiting calls, and sending emails to every college coach and their mother let’s help you GET RECRUITED!

A great salesman knows how to get the consumer to see the highest value in a product. In this case you are the salesman, the coach is the consumer, and what you’ve done in your life up to this point is the product! Let me give you a good example of how to send times to a coach and not so good example…

Good!

2012 2014

50 Free 22.4 20.94

100 Free 48.7 45.56

200 Free 1:43.6 1:39.87

100 Fly 53.33 49.87

200 Fly 1:54.56 1:47.89

Key Points

-Improvements!! If you’re improving a ton, SHOW IT!!

-Specific times, it doesn’t hurt to put in your times to the exact hundredth of a second

-Most impressive times are listed and put them first

Bad…

50 Free 20

100 Free 45

200 Free 1:39

100 IM 1:34.5 (when I was 12)

100 Fly around 50

Key Points

-Believe it or not a college coach doesn’t care what you went in the 100 IM at 12

-“Around 50” do I really need to explain myself? C’mon folks

-Don’t leave off your best race (200 Fly) just because you don’t want to swim it

Once you have that beautiful email set up send it to every college coach you can. There’s no harm in sending an email to a school that’s “out of your league”, maybe you’ll be surprised and get a response. There’s also no harm in sending an email to some slower schools, you may enjoy being one of the faster swimmers in the conference. A couple tips…

No college coach wants to see this…

Double, triple, and quadruple check this before sending to a coach.

Employers, college admissions, and coaches inspect social media profiles every year. When a coach pulls up you Twitter Account, what is he going to see?

A smart student is a recruitable student, you can ask any coach in the country and they will agree. If we have @SwimBroJoe (1.3 GPA) and @SwimmerJames (3.6 GPA) with the same times and I can only take one….it’s a no brainer. Perform in school as well as in the pool to give you an edge over the other thousands of seniors looking for a college swim team each year.

The easiest way to catch a coaches eye…is to SWIM FAST! It may seem obvious, but it’s as true as true can be. If you’re an 18 year old guy and you go a 19.8 50 Freestyle, it’s safe to say you’re going to be getting some phone calls.

Remember, there is a place for almost every swimmer in college. The key is to find the right fit for you. Get started early and sell, sell, sell!

About iSwim

iSwim provides swimmers the opportunity to show their personality through both traditional and unique swimwear and every day apparel. Established by swimmers for swimmers, iSwim understands what swimmers truly want.

iSwimWithIssues: The twitter account that started it all in the fall of 2012. Our ‘iSwim’ brand takes on a more “love/hate” approach to swimming.