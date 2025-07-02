2025 World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2025 World Championships
- July 27 – August 3, 2023 (pool swimming)
- Singapore, Singapore
- World Aquatics Championships Arena
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Live Results
It is that point in the summer when all of the competitions to qualify for the World Aquatics Championships are over, and now it’s just the wait until the meet starts. This year’s meet, the 22nd of these World Championships, will be held in Singapore after initially being awarded to Kazan, Russia, from where it was moved in response to their invasion of Ukraine. The event kicks off with Water polo on the 11th of July, with the pool swimming starting on the 27th of July and running through the 3rd of August.
As that date draws closer, we will preview all 42 of the pool events that are set to take place. From sprint freestyle to mixed relays to the newly added Olympic events, the 50s of butterfly, backstroke, and breaststroke, we’re covering it all. Check in regularly so you don’t miss any of our event-by-event coverage.
Below is the index for the previews, with a table for men’s, women’s, and mixed events. As previews go up, links and medalists will be added. Don’t miss our projected medal table at the bottom, which will update with each preview.
Women’s Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 free
|100 free
|200 free
|400 free
|800 free
|1500 free
|50 back
|100 back
|200 back
|50 breast
|100 breast
|200 breast
|50 fly
|100 fly
|200 fly
|200 IM
|400 IM
|4×100 free relay
|4×200 free relay
|4×100 medley relay
Men’s Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 free
|100 free
|200 free
|400 free
|800 free
|1500 free
|50 back
|100 back
|200 back
|50 breast
|100 breast
|200 breast
|50 fly
|100 fly
|200 fly
|200 IM
|400 IM
|4×100 free relay
|4×200 free relay
|4×100 medley relay
Mixed Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|4×100 free relay
|4×100 medley relay
Projected Pool Swimming Medal Table
Here’s a look at how the medal table would shake out based on our medalist picks in each event:
|Nation
|Total Medals
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
50 free McEvoy, Huske
100 free Popovici, Huske
200 free Popovici, MOC
400 free Maertens, Mcintosh
800 free Schwarz, Mcintosh
1500 free Finke, Ledecky
50 back Kolesnikov, Mckeown
100 back Lifintsev, Mckeown
200 back Kos, Mckeown
50 breast Qin, Meilutyte
100 breast Qin, Tang
200 breast Qin, Chikunova
50 fly Ponti, Walsh
100 fly Grousset, Walsh
200 fly Kharun, Mcintosh
200 IM Marchand, Mcintosh
400 IM Marchand, Mcintosh
Hot take edition
Kos wins 100/200 back double.
Kharun sweeps butterfly.
Short wins 400/800 free double.
Casas wins 200 IM.
Chalmers medals in 50 fly.
France wins men’s medley relay.
Chikunova wins 100/200 breast double.
Yu Zidi medals in both 200 fly and 400 IM.