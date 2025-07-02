2025 World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2025 World Championships

July 27 – August 3, 2023 (pool swimming)

Singapore, Singapore

World Aquatics Championships Arena

LCM (50m)

It is that point in the summer when all of the competitions to qualify for the World Aquatics Championships are over, and now it’s just the wait until the meet starts. This year’s meet, the 22nd of these World Championships, will be held in Singapore after initially being awarded to Kazan, Russia, from where it was moved in response to their invasion of Ukraine. The event kicks off with Water polo on the 11th of July, with the pool swimming starting on the 27th of July and running through the 3rd of August.

As that date draws closer, we will preview all 42 of the pool events that are set to take place. From sprint freestyle to mixed relays to the newly added Olympic events, the 50s of butterfly, backstroke, and breaststroke, we’re covering it all. Check in regularly so you don’t miss any of our event-by-event coverage.

Below is the index for the previews, with a table for men’s, women’s, and mixed events. As previews go up, links and medalists will be added. Don’t miss our projected medal table at the bottom, which will update with each preview.

Women’s Events

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 free 100 free 200 free 400 free 800 free 1500 free 50 back 100 back 200 back 50 breast 100 breast 200 breast 50 fly 100 fly 200 fly 200 IM 400 IM 4×100 free relay 4×200 free relay 4×100 medley relay

Men’s Events

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 free 100 free 200 free 400 free 800 free 1500 free 50 back 100 back 200 back 50 breast 100 breast 200 breast 50 fly 100 fly 200 fly 200 IM 400 IM 4×100 free relay 4×200 free relay 4×100 medley relay

Mixed Events

Event Gold Silver Bronze 4×100 free relay 4×100 medley relay

Projected Pool Swimming Medal Table

Here’s a look at how the medal table would shake out based on our medalist picks in each event: