2025 SEC & ACC Championships Preview | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

Today on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we preview the SEC and ACC Championships, which will both take place on February 18-22.

**This podcast was recorded the day before we knew that Brooks Curry was crashing the ACCs with as a part of the Cal Men’s team**

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction

2025 SEC Championships

  • 0:54 Impact of Texas Joining SEC
  • 9:40 Women’s 500 Free
  • 14:56 Men’s 500 Free
  • 20:50 Men’s 100 Fly
  • 29:56 Josh Liendo‘s Event Lineup

2025 ACC Championships

  • 33:33 Impact of Cal, Stanford, & SMU in ACC
  • 39:53 Women’s 100 Fly
  • 47:35 % Gretchen Walsh Swims 50 Free at ACCs
  • 53:47 Men’s 1,650 Free

SINK or SWIM

  • 1:01:01 Cal Men will win their First ACC Team Title
  • 1:03:11 Texas Women will win their First SEC Team Title
  • 1:05:36 All 3 Dressel NCAA Records will be intact by the end of the weekend
  • 1:09:52 Over/Under – UVA Women Break 2.5 NCAA Relay Records at ACCs

