2025 SEC & ACC Championships Preview | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

Today on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we preview the SEC and ACC Championships, which will both take place on February 18-22.
**This podcast was recorded the day before we knew that Brooks Curry was crashing the ACCs with as a part of the Cal Men’s team**
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
2025 SEC Championships
- 0:54 Impact of Texas Joining SEC
- 9:40 Women’s 500 Free
- 14:56 Men’s 500 Free
- 20:50 Men’s 100 Fly
- 29:56 Josh Liendo‘s Event Lineup
2025 ACC Championships
- 33:33 Impact of Cal, Stanford, & SMU in ACC
- 39:53 Women’s 100 Fly
- 47:35 % Gretchen Walsh Swims 50 Free at ACCs
- 53:47 Men’s 1,650 Free
SINK or SWIM
- 1:01:01 Cal Men will win their First ACC Team Title
- 1:03:11 Texas Women will win their First SEC Team Title
- 1:05:36 All 3 Dressel NCAA Records will be intact by the end of the weekend
- 1:09:52 Over/Under – UVA Women Break 2.5 NCAA Relay Records at ACCs