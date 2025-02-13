AAU Seeks Swimmers to Represent U.S. at the International School Sport Federation Gymnasiade

Where: Serbia

When: April 4th-13th, 2025

Deadline to apply: February 25th, 2025

What: The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is sending swimming athletes and coaches to Zlatibor, Serbia to represent the U.S. on an international stage at the ISF Gymnasiade 2025.

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) will be heading to Serbia for the 50th edition of the ISF Gymnasiade this year. April 4 through 13, AAU members will travel to Zlatibor to represent the United States. For years the AAU has been sending athletes to compete on this grand level, now we are looking for the top swimmers to represent the AAU and the U.S. on the international level.

“We’re thrilled to have such an experienced coaching staff for our athletes in this prestigious international competition,” said Lewis Fellinger, AAU Aquatics National Chair. “We know they’ll help ensure an amazing and unique experience for our swimmers, who have earned their place to compete against the world’s best.”

The ISF Serbia Gymnasiade 2025 brings together athletes from across the world to compete in 26 sports.

The swim team still has nine remaining spots (four more girls and five more boys) with a minimum of AA times to add to the roster. If interested, please contact AAU Aquatics International Event Coordinator Mary Ruffin at maryruffin6@gmail.com.

Details:

Birth Year specific event – all athletes must be born in 2010, 2011, or 2012

