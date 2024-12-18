2025 Duke Blue Devils Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

While visiting a World Class University, Duke Swimming Camp’s purpose is to educate swimmers in the fundamentals of technique, training and competition while establishing relationships with coaches and swimmers from all over the world. Duke Swimming camp also strives to teach the value of learning with swimming being an integral part of our campers education.

No refunds will be given for cancellations after May 15, 2025. Requests must be in writing and accompanied by a written physician’s statement. Refund requests made within two weeks of the start of camp subject to $100 administrative fee.

Brian Barnes- Head Coach/Director of Swimming and Diving

Brian Barnes was announced as the sixth head coach in program history on May, 22, 2023, after spending the previous three years as the associate head coach at NC State. Barnes assumes the role as the Director of Swimming and Diving for the Blue Devils.

Barnes succeeds the late Dan Colella, who coached the Blue Devils for two decades before his passing from cancer in December.

Including stops at Purdue, Notre Dame, Kansas, Auburn and his alma mater, Indiana, prior to his three-year stint as the associate head coach for the Wolfpack, Barnes is an accomplished collegiate coach with an extensive resume of producing individual and team success.

“I want to thank President Vincent Price, Director of Athletics Nina King and the rest of the hiring committee for this opportunity,” said Barnes. “I am humbled and honored to follow the late Dan Colella in this role. Dan’s passion for the sport and his student-athletes is something that I strive to continue and follow here at Duke. I have been so fortunate throughout my coaching career to have been surrounded by so many amazing swimmers, divers and coaching peers. Accepting the head coaching job at Duke is a product of all those influences and I remain humble knowing that not everyone is afforded an opportunity like this. I want to thank my 16-year-old son, Jack, and 14-year-old daughter, Caroline. I have always made these decisions looking through their lens and they have been right beside me at every stage in this process, often sending me supportive texts and messages for added inspiration. I have been moved by their support.”

NC State’s women finished a program-best No. 2 in 2021. The teams followed that with the best combined finish by any program in the nation in 2022 and 2023, as the men took fourth and the women placed fifth in 2022. Barnes played a role in leading NC State’s men back to the top of the podium at the 2022 and 2023 ACC Championships.

At the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championship, Barnes oversaw 10 first-team All-Americans and eight second-team All-Americans, with participants on the 200-medley relay team breaking the school record. The Wolfpack men’s and women’s teams secured top-eight finishes in each of the last three NCAA Championship meets.

“Duke University is truly an amazing place that offers a unique, wholistic undergraduate student-athlete experience,” said Barnes. “Additionally, Duke offers a world class education – the swimming and diving program is an integral part of that education. It is a place where you can graduate with honors while becoming a NCAA All-American, National Champion or Olympian.”

As the men’s assistant coach at Purdue, the Boilermakers set benchmarks in all five relays and set nine records – six program and three freshman – during Barnes’ first season in 2018-19. That year, three relay teams qualified for the NCAA Championships where the team placed 23rd overall. Barnes helped orchestrate two relay records and the Boilermakers’ first relay medal since 2009 at the 2020 Big Ten Championships.

Prior to his time at Purdue, Barnes was a three-time Big East Coach of the Year as the women’s head coach at Notre Dame, leading the Fighting Irish women to Big East team titles in 2009 and 2010. He also coached two Big East Most Outstanding Swimmer honorees and saw his student-athletes win 42 individual and relay conference titles.

After Notre Dame moved to the ACC at the start of the 2013-14 campaign, Barnes helped guide Emma Reaney to the 2014 NCAA title in the 200-yard breaststroke, Notre Dame’s first NCAA champion in the pool. Reaney set NCAA and American records in the event after being named 2014 ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Year.

In total, Barnes coached 21 All-Americans, 168 all-conference selections, 45 conference event titles and 24 NCAA qualifications while at Notre Dame.

A native of Osceola, Ind., Barnes completed his collegiate swimming career at Indiana, where he was a seven-time All-American for the Hoosiers. He qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 1992 and 1996 and was also a member of the USA Swimming National Team in 1989 and 1992.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT COACH BARNES

“I am thrilled beyond belief for Brian and for the Duke swimming family. I’ve never met anyone as zealous about the sport as Brian and I know he’ll pour his heart and soul into this program. There really is no better person for the job. I’m so excited to see where he takes the team – I have no doubt it will be to great heights.” – Emma Reaney, 2014 NCAA Champion at Notre Dame

“Congratulations to Duke, its leadership, alumni, current athletes and future athletes. Brian Barnes is one of the great leaders and mentors in our sport. Brian’s ability to develop teams and individuals is second to none. I am very excited for Brian and look forward to seeing the great swimmers and divers at Duke continue to thrive under his leadership.” – Tyler McGill, 2012 Olympian and former Auburn swimmer

“Brian will do a great job leading the Duke men’s and women’s program! Coach Barnes is one of the absolute best coaches I’ve ever shared the deck with. He understands the science, art, and the student-athlete experience that is so critical in college coaching. High school swimmers who want to strive for World Class performances and have the amazing Duke experience (as my daughter did) will be wise to consider Duke University. Coach Barnes professional development working with many of the nation’s top programs can give Blue Devil fans and the current swimmers and divers confidence that there are exciting days ahead!” – David Marsh, Associate Head Coach, University of California Berkeley

“Brian Barnes has one of the finest swimming minds of our day. His coaching tree of Ray Looze, Richard Quick, David Marsh, and more recently Braden Hollaway and the legend Mark Bernadino, are as good as they get. He made me a better coach during his time at Purdue. Very positive and complimentary of all of his co-workers wherever he worked. He can coach any event, any sex and any physiological makeup. With the right staff around him, Duke will flourish. He knows how to recruit outstanding students who are excellent swimmers from being at Notre Dame and Purdue with similar academics to Duke.” – Dan Ross, Men’s Swimming & Diving Coach, Purdue University

