2025 Sergio Lopez Swim Camps @ Virginia Tech – Sign Up Today

Come join 4-time Olympic Coach and 1988 Bronze medalist, Sergio Lopez, as he teaches you the techniques and drills that have helped Olympians and World Ranked Swimmers around the world.

During camp swimmers will focus on improving their technique, and mental strength while building positive relationships with other swimmers in a dynamic environment.

Coach Sergio will be joined by the Virginia Tech Coaches Steve Steketee, Albert Subirats, and Klaudia Nazieblo to ensure a small coach to camper ratio, along with other Virginia Tech staff and camp counselors.

We hope you can join us!

ALL CAMPS ARE OPEN TO ANY AND ALL ENTRANTS, ONLY LIMITED BY NUMBER, AGE, GRADE OR GENDER.

This camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

DATES

December 28th & 29th, 2024

WHO

Grades 2nd – 8th

*Only swimmers in grades 8th grade and lower are allowed to attend.

*NCAA Recruiting Shut Down Dec.18 – Jan. 7. NO talk or text allowed with high school athletes and their parents during this time period.

LOCATION

Christiansburg Aquatic Center

COST

$420 per Swimmer ($400 + $20 Convenience Fee)

*$50 non-refundable deposit option*

*Only one discount can be applied during the registration process

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28TH

9:30am | Check-In at Pool

10:00am – 12:00pm | Pool Session

12:15pm – 1:00pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)

1:00pm – 1:45pm | Classroom Session

2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pool Session

4:00pm | Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29TH

9:45am | Check-In at Pool

10:00am – 12:00pm | Pool Session

12:15pm – 1:00pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)

1:00pm – 1:45pm | Classroom Session

2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pool Session

4:00pm | Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up

*Tentative schedule and staff subject to change without notice

This camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke including your streamline, body position, kick and pull. Your swimmer will learn how to improve each part of their stroke and then practice and perfect it themselves. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

At this camp you will learn to understand how to use your body position and stroke frequency to move through the water efficiently. The backstroke is about connecting the speed of your stroke with the size of your kick. You will learn how to feel the rhythm of your stroke while still developing your power. We will teach you the proper body-head position, the timing of your kick and the rotation of your shoulders. By the end of our camps, our goal is to help you become a faster and more efficient swimmer in your backstroke.

At this camp you will learn to understand how to efficiently move your body through the water with every butterfly stroke. The butterfly stroke is focused more on your rhythm in the water than your strength. We will teach you how to feel your rhythm while still maintaining power. You will learn techniques on correct body position, the importance of timing your kicks, and correct breathing while maintaining proper stroke technique. By the end of our camps, our goal is to help you become a faster and more efficient swimmer in your butterfly stroke.

Join Virginia Tech Head Coach Sergio Lopez in a dynamic learning environment for swim camp this summer. This camp focuses on technique instruction, race preparation, & mental training. We also offer an additional early morning training session for swimmers 13 and older. Coach Sergio will be joined by the Virginia Tech coaching staff as well as additional expert university staff, camp counselors, and guest speakers to provide a positive, informative, and fun experience.

DATES

June 15th – 19th

WHO

Ages 8 – 18

COST

Overnight | $997.50 per Swimmer ($950 + $47.50 fee)

Commuter | $840.00 per Swimmer ($800 + $40 fee)

DEPOSIT OPTION

$150 per Swimmer, Balance Due May 15th

We will offer the airport shuttle

UNDERWATER VIDEO ANALYSIS

Cost | $115.50 ($110 + $5.50 fee)

Underwater video analysis in which the swimmer selects one stroke and will receive 2 high quality video files. The first video films your swimmer from the side while the second video shows your swimmer coming at the camera head on. With both views, this new camera films your swimmer simultaneously above the water and below the water line. Your swimmer will receive personalized voice-over feedback along with highlighted notes from a Virginia Tech university coach so they can revisit their mechanics with detailed instructions on ways to improve their movements. The video will contain both full speed and slow-motion clips.

AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION

Cost | $79 One Way ($75 + $4 fee) | $157.50 Round Trip ($150 + $7.50 fee)

The closest airport is Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). It is an easy 30-minute drive via highway to Virginia Tech’s campus in Blacksburg, VA. The closest large airport is Charlotte, NC. It is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes away from campus.

We can provide escorted transportation to and from the Roanoke airport by camp staff. The cost is $75 per person one way or $150 per person roundtrip. Escorted airport transportation must be paid before camp begins. When making flight reservations, please arrive before 3:00pm on Sunday and depart after 1:00pm on Thursday. At arrival your swimmer will be met in baggage claim by one or more of our staff who will be wearing a camp shirt. On the return we will walk your swimmer inside to the checkout counter. Please contact us for more information.

WHAT TO BRING (PDF)

DAY 1

**Tentative schedule, subject to change without notice.

3:00pm – 4:00pm | Overnight Camper check in at the dorms

4:00pm | Commuter Check in at dorms

4:15pm – 4:45pm | Orientation meeting at the dorm. Parents are welcome to stay.

5:00pm | Dinner (Campers & Staff only)

6:00pm – 8:00pm | Pool Session

8:15pm | Commuter Pick Up from Pool

9:00pm | Dorm Meeting

9:30pm | Lights Out

DAY 2, 3, 4

**Tentative schedule, subject to change without notice.

6:00am – 7:00am | Optional Morning Practice (13 & Older)

7:00am | Rise & Shine for Everyone Else

7:15am | Walk To Dining Hall

7:20am – 8:10am | Breakfast at Dining Hall

8:15am | Commuters Dropped Off

8:20am – 8:50am | Dry Land

9:00am – 11:00am | Technique Instruction & Practice.

11:45am – 12:45pm | Lunch at Dining Hall

12:50pm – 1:45pm | Personal Time / Rest at the Dorm

2:00pm – 4:00pm | Technique Instruction & Practice

4:15pm – 5:15pm | Group Activity

6:00pm – 7:00pm | Dinner

7:15pm – 8:30pm | Speaker

8:45pm | Commuters Picked Up

9:00pm | Dorm Curfew

9:30pm | Lights Out

DAY 5

**Tentative schedule, subject to change without notice.

6:40am | Wake Up & Pack Up

7:20am | Walk To Dining Hall

7:25am – 8:05am | Breakfast at Dining Hall

8:15am | Commuters Dropped Off

8:20am – 9:00am | Dry Land

9:00am – 11:00am | Mini Meet at the pool, Awards, Wrap up. Parents welcome to watch! Swimmers will return to the dorm with their counselors/group. Parents are NOT allowed to escort them. Camp Store open.

11:30am | Check out at the dorm with parents

TURN IN KEY CARD! $50 fee for keys not returned.

All swimmers must be registered through USA Swimming, with a USA Swim Club. Or, they can purchase a flex pass membership through Virginia Swimming.

SERGIO LOPEZ MIRO

HEAD COACH

Sergio Lopez Miro, four-time Olympic Coach, two-time Olympian and 1988 bronze medal winner, was named the Director of Virginia Tech Swimming & Diving in May of 2018 by Director of Athletics Whit Babcock.

Since Lopez Miro took the helm, the Hokies have seen a quick rise in the national rankings. In 2023 Lopez Miro led the men’s team to their highest NCAA finish in program history. Lopez Miro was named the men’s VaSID Coach of the Year. The men placed ninth with 133 points, and Ramadan became the program’s first-ever NCAA Champion. They accumulated a total of six All-American honors and four honorable mentions. The women’s team also added an All-American during the 2022 season. Earlier in the season, the men made their highest ACC finish since 2014, placing second with 1008 points and earning 11 medals.

The 2020-21 season was a breakout season for both the men’s and women’s teams. On the men’s side, the Hokies recorded an 11th place finish at NCAA Championships; the highest finish in school history combined with the most points scored in school history (135). The Hokies followed that up with another 11th-place finish in 2022, breaking the record with 143 points from the men.

The women finished 21st in 2021, with the 2nd highest finish in school history, scoring the most points in school history (55). Through these performances, the Hokies earned 15 All-American Honors.

The Hokies also made a splash at the 2021 ACC Championship meet where Youssef Ramadan was named ACC Freshman of the Year (20-21). Youssef also became the fastest freshman in NCAA History with his performance in the 100 Butterfly (44.32).

Since taking over the program in 2018, the Hokies have seen 39 school records, 34 All-American performers and an ACC Champion. Lopez Miro’s Hokies have rewritten the all-time top-10 list with the men’s team producing 178 top-10 performances, while the women’s team has produced an impressive 121 Top-10 performances.

His program has also excelled in the classroom. For the past three seasons, both the men’s and women’s teams were named CSCAA Scholar All-American Teams. Forty-eight Hokies have been named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans; and 20 to the All-ACC Academic Team.

Lopez Miro sent 16 Hokies to the 2020 Olympic Trials. While the Hokies had a strong showing at trials, it was highlighted by AJ Pouch’s performance in the 200 Breaststroke with a fifth-place finish, as well as Blake Manoff’s semi-final appearance in the 100 Fly.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics saw eight athletes coached under Lopez Miro heading into the games. Highlighted by current Hokie Youssef Ramadan placing 16th overall in the 100m Butterfly with an Egyptian national record time of 51.67. Another notable performance was that of Santo Condorelli winning a silver medal in the 400 Free Relay.

Lopez Miro joined the Hokies after spending the two seasons as the associate head coach at Auburn University, following a two-year stint as the head high performance coach of the Singapore Swimming Association.

Prior to joining the Hokies, Lopez Miro had head coaching experience at West Virginia from 2004-07, where he was a two-time Big East Men’s Coach of the Year. During the 2006-07 season, the Mountaineers went undefeated with a regular season record of 13-0.

Following his stint at WVU, Lopez led the prestigious Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida from 2007-14. During his tenure, he led both the boys’ and girls’ teams to state titles and his teams held five of the 11 independent school national high school records. In addition, the boys team claimed four national titles, while the girls finished as runners-up twice. His list of notable pupils while at Bolles includes Olympic gold medalists and NCAA champions Ryan Murphy and Joseph Schooling.

While working with the Singapore Swimming Association, Lopez Miro created and coached at the National Training Center, where he worked with 33 of the best swimmers in the country. He developed and coached the first Olympic gold medalist, Schooling, in Singapore’s history. He is a three-time Olympic team coach, serving as the head coach for Singapore at the 2016 Rio games and as an assistant in 2012 for the London games. In addition, Lopez Miro was the head coach for Netherlands Antilles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Barcelona, Spain native was a member of the Spanish national team from 1984-96. He won a silver medal at the 1993 World Championships and has held European and U.S. Open records as well as 14 records in Spain. Lopez Miro claimed a bronze medal at the 1988 Olympics in the 200 breaststroke.

Lopez Miro began his coaching career as a volunteer at Arizona from 1994-96. From 1996-97 he was the technical director at the Cantabric Swimming Federation in Santander, Spain before returning to the U.S. to serve as the head coach at Hillenbrand Aquatics in Tucson, Arizona.

He returned to the college ranks to serve as an assistant (2000-03) coach at Northwestern before being promoted to associate head coach in 2003. While there, he helped the Wildcats produce seven All-Americans, eight Big Ten champions, a Big Ten Swimmer of the Year and a Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Lopez graduated from American University in 1992 with a degree in Kinesiology. During his collegiate career, Lopez Miro earned nine All-American honors in the breaststroke and IM events.

These sports camps are owned, controlled and operated by Sergio Lopez Consulting LLC at Virginia Tech. The word “Hokie(s)”, or any other reference to Virginia Tech are by permission of the University, and do not indicate, express or imply in any fashion involvement of the University in the operation or control of the camp, whose sole operator is Sergio Lopez Consulting LLC. Additionally, authorized use of Virginia Tech owned logos and trademarks does not imply an endorsement of the event or camp.

Sergio Lopez Swim Camps are a SwimSwam partner.