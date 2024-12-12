2024 SC Worlds Medal Table: Day 3 – Alexy Wins 1st Individual Gold, US Nears Double Digits

2024 Short Course World Championships

It took a little longer than expected, but the World Records started to pile up on Day 3 of the 2024 SC World Championships. Medals were awarded in eight events, and through the first six, it was as if there was some weird Twilight Zone storyline at play.

The US showed off its dominance in the 100 free, with Gretchen Walsh and Jack Alexy claiming gold. The Canadians then stepped up to the plate with Summer McIntosh breaking the World Record and her compatriot, Ilya Kharun, equalling the Championship record. The Canadians, in turn, cede the top of the podium to the Chinese, with Tang Qianting and Qin Haiyang winning the 100 breaststroke. If the Australian relay team had followed Elijah Winnington on top of the podium, then I’d be spooked, but Claire Weinstein‘s heroics secured the USA’s third gold of the evening.