2024 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Friday Prelims Heat Sheet

It’s already the third day of the 2024 Women’s Ivy League Championships. We have five events on the schedule this morning: the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke.

Harvard’s Sydney Lu is the top seed in the 100 fly, and is also seeded 3rd in today’s 200 free. She is yet to race individually, but did help Harvard to 3rd in the 800 free relay and 2nd in the 200 free relay earlier in the meet. She is the only swimmer entered with a sub-53 second entry time in the 100 fly.

Princeton freshman Eleanor Sun leads the way in the 400 IM, seeded with a time of 4:06.07. Her time is actually faster than the championship record (4:06.15), so keep an eye on that record today. Her teammate Dakota Tucker (4:07.22) will also feature in the event today, and Tucker claimed victory in yesterday’s 200 IM. 500 free champion, Anna Kalandadze of Penn, will also contest this event. She is entered with a time of 4:18.68.

Princeton senior Ellie Marquardt is the top entrant into the 200 free, where she has a near two second advantage over the next closest competitor. Her entry time is 1:45.56 and she led off Princeton’s victorious 800 free relay on night one in 1:46.43.

Yale sophomore Jessey Li (1:00.05) leads the loaded 100 breast field, with Princeton’s Margaux McDonald (1:00.39) and Brown’s Gillian Tu (1:00.91) all seeded under the 1:01-barrier. Harvard sophomore Anya Mostek (52.28) leads the 100 back and is seeded with her own Ivy League record in the event.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.25 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Ivy League Record: 51.57 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)

Ivy Championships Record: 51.57 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

Top 8 Qualifiers:

The Princeton Tigers posted the top two prelim 100 fly times. Sophomore Heidi Smithwick clocked a time of 53.01 to lead all qualifiers, splitting 24.96 and 28.05 en route to the win in heat three. Sophomore teammate Sabrina Johnston won the prior heat in 53.24, the second fastest time of the morning. She split the race in a similar fashion to Smithwick, hitting the halfway mark in 25.01 before closing in 28.23.

Top seed Sydney Lu was 3rd overall this morning, earning lane 3 in tonight’s final. She checked-in at 53.30, just off her entry time of 52.88, but showcased strong opening speed on the first 50 (24.88). Lu’s teammate, junior Mandy Brenner (53.61), cut almost two seconds off her entry time to advance to the ‘A’ final in 8th.

Brown and Cornell each advanced two swimmers to the championship final, with Zehra Bilgin (53.40) advancing in 4th and Lillian Klinginsmith (53.56) touching 6th for Brown. Anna Gruvberger (53.44) and Emilie Boisrenoult (53.61) posted the 5th and 7th fastest times of the morning for Cornell.

It was a very fast morning in this 100 fly, as going a time in the 53-second realm did not guarantee a slot in the ‘A’ final. Yale junior Alex Massey hit the touchpad in 53.71 this morning as the only other sub-54 performance, but sits 9th overall.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Ivy League Record: 4:02.47 – Alicia Aemisegger (Princeton, 2009)

Ivy Championships Record: 4:06.15 – Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton (2009)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)

Ivy League Record: 1:41.93 – Lia Thomas, Penn (2021)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:43.12 – Lia Thomas, Penn (2022)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

Ivy League Record: 58.44 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

Ivy Championships Record: 58.44 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.26 – Gretchen Walsh , Virginia (2023)

, Virginia (2023) Ivy League Record: 52.28 – Anya Mostek (Harvard, 2023)

Ivy Championships Record: 52.34 – Bella Hindley, Yale (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36

Top 8 Qualifiers: