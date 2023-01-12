2023 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Javier Acevedo Scratches 200 FR, Kibler Into ‘A’ Final

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

DAY 2 FINALS HEAT SHEETS

The most notable scratch for Day 2 finals is Canada’s Javier Acevedo, who’s scratched out of the ‘A’ final of the men’s 200 freestyle. Acevedo–who’s mostly known as a backstroker–clocked the eighth-fastest time in prelims in 1:51.38. It was a solid January swim for Acevedo, who’s lifetime best sits at 1:49.02 from 2018 Canadian Trials.

Presumably, Acevedo scratched the event to avoid a double and focus on the 50 backstroke, where he is the #3 seed.

With Acevedo out of the 200 freestyle, Drew Kibler draws into the ‘A’ final. The Tokyo Olympian and Worlds finalist posted 1:51.73 in prelims, which originally put him outside the ‘A’ final by .35 seconds. Even though this is the first meet of the year, it was still a surprising miss from Kibler, who last year moved his training base from Texas back to his club team of Carmel.

There’s a few other ‘B’ final scratches, including #11 Sean Grieshop in the 200 freestyle, and #16 Jack Dahlgren in the 100 butterfly.

Another notable ‘B’ final scratch is Louisville pro Zach Harting in the 50 backstroke. Harting began to show off his backstroke chops last year in a 50 backstroke swim-off with Hunter Armstrong, which he narrowly lost. He swam a 26.48 to grab the #16 seed for finals tonight.

The budding backstroker issued a statement about the scratch on Twitter, citing the time crunch between the 50 backstroke and the 100 fly (where he’s seeded third) as the reason for the scratch.

It's with deep sorrow that I inform y'all that I'm scratching the 50 back because there's only 15mins in-between the 50back and 100 fly tonight. I'm happy to have made the B-final and will continue to grow as a 50 backstroker. #statement — Zach Harting, M.S., OLY (@hartingz) January 12, 2023

As first alternate Jordan Crooks, who’s in the 100 fly ‘B’ final, also scratched the 50 back, it’s second alternate Harrison Lierz (26.50) who will occupy lane 8 in the ‘B’ final.

Top 18 Full Scratch Report

Women’s 200 Freestyle

None

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

None

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

None

Women’s 50 Backstroke

#10 Kiley Wilhelm (LIFE) – 29.38

Men’s 50 Backstroke

Women’s 100 Butterfly

#15 Miranda Tucker (TFA) – 1:02.10

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Women’s 400 IM

None

Men’s 400 IM