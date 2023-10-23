2023 Pan American Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES

We’re at the halfway point of the 2023 Pan American Games already! Day 3 of the meet will be starting shortly, with this morning’s session featuring prelims of nine more events.

DAY 3 PRELIMS EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s 100 free

Men’s 100 free

Women’s 200 breast

Men’s 200 breast

Women’s 100 back

Men’s 100 back

Women’s 800 free

Men’s 800 free

Mixed 4×100 medley relay

Kicking things off this morning will be Catie DeLoof in the women’s 100 free. DeLoof, an American, comes in as the top seed in the event, entering at 53.75. She’s seeded just ahead of Canadian sprint star Maggie MacNeil, who is the #2 seed at 53.77. A fun little note on this duo: they were teammates at the University in Michigan during the 2018-2019 season, when DeLoof was a senior and MacNeil a freshman.

In the men’s 100 free, Brazil’s Marcelo Chierighini and American Brooks Curry are the only two swimmers seeded under 48 seconds.

Jake Foster (USA) comes in as the top seed in the men’s 200 breast, leading Mexico’s Miguel De Lara.

15-year-old Agostina Hein (Argentina) comes in as the top seed in the women’s 800 free this morning. Hein is the only swimmer in the event seeded under 8:30.

