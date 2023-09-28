2023 Asian Games: Haughey Scores 50 Free Silver In 24.34 National Record

19TH ASIAN GAMES

The penultimate night of action at the 19th Asian Games saw the women’s 50m freestyle take to the Hangzhou pool. Among the contestants was 25-year-old Siobhan Haughey, the Olympic multi-medalist from Hong Kong.

Haughey ultimately got to the wall in a time of 24.34, good enough for silver behind winner Zhang Yufei of China. Zhang posted a new Games Record result of 24.26 while teammate Cheng Yujie rounded out the top 3 performers in 24.60.

As for Haughey, the former University of Michigan Wolverine’s time checked in as a new lifetime best and Hong Kong national record. Entering this competition, Haughey had been as quick as 24.44, a time she put up at the Hong Kong Championships in August.

In fact, tonight’s effort marks the 3rd time she’s cracked a new 50m freestyle record, having started the season with a then-record of 24.56 notched on the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Haughey’s 50m free silver is added to her 100m/200m freestyle gold medal haul already produced at this competition. Her time of 52.17 in the 100m established a new Hong Kong national and Asian continental record.