2022 FINA World Cup: Toronto – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
It’s time for the last session of the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup. There’s another eleven podiums up for grabs tonight, and there’s also a tight race at the World Cup rankings.
We’ll be back on world record watch tonight, this time in a much shorter race than the 1500 free. Ruta Meilutyte set a new European record in the 50 breaststroke in Berlin, blazing to a 28.60. That’s just .04 seconds off the world record, so we’ll see if she can make up the gap tonight. She comes into the session second with a 29.91, a hundredth behind top seeded Lilly King.
The Canadian women have been bringing it all week and today was no exception. Maggie MacNeil is pulling a 100 fly/100 free double tonight, Summer McIntosh races the 200 back along with the exceptional 1-2 punch of Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm, who were 2-3 in both the 50 and 100 back earlier in the meet. Most notably, in the women’s 200 IM, Canada will be represented in 7 of the 8 lanes as Beata Nelson (3rd seed) is the only swimmer in the final not from the great white north.
Shaine Casas has been on a tear this weekend, hitting a new World cup record and the second fastest swim all-time in the 200 IM. On night 3, he’s got the 100 back, where he faces world record holder Coleman Stewart, along with Kacper Stokowski, Justin Ress, and Javier Acevedo. Casas has been unbeatable so far in Toronto, so look for him to explode up from his fifth-seed.
Matt Sates is looking to reclaim top spot on the World Cup rankings after Casas surpassed him yesterday. The South African comes into the session as top seed in the men’s 200 free, which he won last weekend in Berlin. Hoping to upset him is Danas Rapsys, as well as a slew of Americans including Kieran Smith, Drew Kibler, and Brooks Curry.
MEN’S 400 IM – Finals
- World Record: 3:54.81, Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2019
- World Jr. Record: 3:56.47, Ilya Borodin (RSF) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 3:57.25, Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2018
PODIUM:
MEN’S 1500 FREE — Fastest Heat
- World Record: 14:06.88, Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 2021
- World Jr. Record: 14:27.78, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2012
- World Cup Record: 14:15.49, Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 2016
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals
- World Record: 54.59, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) – 2021
- World Jr. Record: 55.39, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 54.84, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) – 2018
PODIUM:
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – Finals
- World Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018/Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 2021
- World Jr. Record: 22.34, Andrei Minakov (RUS) – 2020
- World Cup Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 2018
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Finals
- World Record: 1:58.94, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2020
- World Jr. Record: 2:00.03, Missy Franklin (USA) – 2011
- World Cup Record: 1:59.35, Daryna Zevina (UKR) – 2016
PODIUM:
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Finals
- World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021
- World Jr. Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – Finals
- World Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 2018
- World Jr. Record: 28.81, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2020
- World Cup Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 2018
PODIUM:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Finals
- World Record: 2:00.16, Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2018
- World Jr. Record: 2:03.23, Akihiro Yamaguchi (JPN) – 2012
- World Cup Record: 2:00.48, Daniel Gyurta (HUN) – 2014
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Finals
- World Record: 50.25, Cate Campbell (AUS) – 2017
- World Jr. Record: 51.45, Kayla Sanchez (CAN) – 2018
- World Cup Record:50.58, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017
PODIUM:
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Finals
- World Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
- World Jr. Record: 1:40.65, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
PODIUM:
WOMEN’S 200 IM – Finals
- World Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2014
- World Jr. Record: 2:04.48, Yiting Yu (GHN) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 2:02.13, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2014
PODIUM: