2022 FINA World Cup: Toronto – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet

It’s time for the last session of the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup. There’s another eleven podiums up for grabs tonight, and there’s also a tight race at the World Cup rankings.

We’ll be back on world record watch tonight, this time in a much shorter race than the 1500 free. Ruta Meilutyte set a new European record in the 50 breaststroke in Berlin, blazing to a 28.60. That’s just .04 seconds off the world record, so we’ll see if she can make up the gap tonight. She comes into the session second with a 29.91, a hundredth behind top seeded Lilly King.

The Canadian women have been bringing it all week and today was no exception. Maggie MacNeil is pulling a 100 fly/100 free double tonight, Summer McIntosh races the 200 back along with the exceptional 1-2 punch of Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm, who were 2-3 in both the 50 and 100 back earlier in the meet. Most notably, in the women’s 200 IM, Canada will be represented in 7 of the 8 lanes as Beata Nelson (3rd seed) is the only swimmer in the final not from the great white north.

Shaine Casas has been on a tear this weekend, hitting a new World cup record and the second fastest swim all-time in the 200 IM. On night 3, he’s got the 100 back, where he faces world record holder Coleman Stewart, along with Kacper Stokowski, Justin Ress, and Javier Acevedo. Casas has been unbeatable so far in Toronto, so look for him to explode up from his fifth-seed.

Matt Sates is looking to reclaim top spot on the World Cup rankings after Casas surpassed him yesterday. The South African comes into the session as top seed in the men’s 200 free, which he won last weekend in Berlin. Hoping to upset him is Danas Rapsys, as well as a slew of Americans including Kieran Smith, Drew Kibler, and Brooks Curry.

MEN’S 400 IM – Finals

World Record: 3:54.81, Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2019

World Jr. Record: 3:56.47, Ilya Borodin (RSF) – 2021

World Cup Record: 3:57.25, Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2018

PODIUM:

MEN’S 1500 FREE — Fastest Heat

World Record: 14:06.88, Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 2021

World Jr. Record: 14:27.78, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 2012

World Cup Record: 14:15.49, Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 2016

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 54.59, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) – 2021

World Jr. Record: 55.39, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 54.84, Kelsi Dahlia (USA) – 2018

PODIUM:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018/Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 2021

World Jr. Record: 22.34, Andrei Minakov (RUS) – 2020

World Cup Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 2018

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 1:58.94, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2020

World Jr. Record: 2:00.03, Missy Franklin (USA) – 2011

World Cup Record: 1:59.35, Daryna Zevina (UKR) – 2016

PODIUM:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021

(USA) – 2021 World Jr. Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017

World Cup Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 2018

World Jr. Record: 28.81, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2020

World Cup Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 2018

PODIUM:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 2:00.16, Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2018

World Jr. Record: 2:03.23, Akihiro Yamaguchi (JPN) – 2012

World Cup Record: 2:00.48, Daniel Gyurta (HUN) – 2014

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 50.25, Cate Campbell (AUS) – 2017

World Jr. Record: 51.45, Kayla Sanchez (CAN) – 2018

World Cup Record:50.58, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017

PODIUM:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

World Jr. Record: 1:40.65, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

PODIUM:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – Finals

World Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2014

World Jr. Record: 2:04.48, Yiting Yu (GHN) – 2021

World Cup Record: 2:02.13, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2014

PODIUM: