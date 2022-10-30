Maggie MacNeil Resets World Cup, Canadian Records in 100 Fly Victory Over Hansson

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Maggie MacNeil lowered the World Cup record in the women’s 100 butterfly final on Saturday, rallying past Louise Hansson in a battle of top-five performers all-time.

MacNeil reached the wall in 54.78, which reset the meet record set by Kelsi Dahlia (54.84) in 2018. MacNeil also lowered her own Canadian record of 55.04 from the 2021 Short Course World Championships. She was second at the turn .12 seconds behind Hansson, but surged toward the finish for her fourth career World Cup win.

“Louise is such a great competitor, so I knew she’d be going out in the first 50,” MacNeil said. “So I just wanted to try to stay with her on that.”

MacNeil is now the third-fastest performer of all time behind Kelsi Dahlia (54.49) and Sarah Sjostrom (54.61). At 22 years old, she’s also just the third woman ever sub-55 in the event.

Top 100 SCM Butterfly Performers

Hansson also posted a new personal best, clocking a 55.02 that makes her the fourth-fastest performer of all time. The 25-year-old Swede’s previous best was a 55.10 from the 2021 Short Course World Championships.

“I’m really happy with that,” Hansson said. “That was a best time for me. Of course I wanted to be up there to challenge Maggie, but I knew it was going to be a tough race.”

Later in the session, MacNeil capped her time in Toronto with a fifth-place finish in the 100 free (51.82).

“It’s great that we’re doing it in Toronto,” MacNeil said. “I want to thank the crowd, they’ve been amazing.”