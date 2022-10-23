2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Annika Johnson contributed to this reporting.

The final day of the first stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup is here. As was the case in the previous two days, there will be an ‘A’ flight and ‘B’ flight in this morning’s prelims session. The ‘A’ flight for all events will take place first, then the ‘B’ flight will begin immediately upon the conclusion of the ‘A’. This morning will begin with the slow heats of the men’s 400 IM and women’s 800 free, which are timed finals events.

The men’s 200 breast will feature Americans Nic Fink and Reece Whitley, both of whom are swimming well in Berlin. Whitley, as he has been throughout the meet, isn’t entered with a time in the 200 breast, and therefore will be racing in the final heat of the event this morning, during the ‘B’ flight.

The men’s 50 fly features Hungary’s Szebastian Szabo, who holds the World Record in the event alongside Brazil’s Nicholas Santos at 21.75. Coincidentally, that time also ties the World Cup Record, so we’ll be keeping an eye on Szabo in case he swims a personal best. However, he’ll still have Dylan Carter to contend with in the race, and Carter has been swimming well in Berlin.

The women’s 200 back will feature another showdown between American Beata Nelson and Canadians Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm. Nelson managed to win the 100 back last night, so she enters this morning with some momentum.

After winning the women’s 100 breast last night, Ruta Meilutyte is back in action in the women’s 50 breast this morning. Meilutyte is the top seed in the event, entering at 29.33, just 0.01 seconds ahead of Anastasia Gorbenko.

MEN’S 400 IM – SLOW HEATS

World Record: 3:54.81, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2019

World Jr Record: 3:56.47, Ilya Borodin (RSF), 2021

World Cup Record: 3:57.25, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018

Norway’s Jon Joentvedt took the top time of the morning, touching the wall first at 4:11.39. He narrowly beat Krzysztof Chmielewski of Poland who finished second (4:13.75). Joentvedt was the only swimmer to crack the slowest seed time in tonight’s final which is 4:12.85.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – SLOW HEATS

World Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2013

World Jr Record: 7:59.44, Jianjiahe Wang (CHN), 2018

World Cup Record: 7:59.34, Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 2013

Maddy Gough of Australia was first to the wall in the women’s 800 free. She won the heat handily with a time of 8:26.48, about 16 seconds faster than the rest of the field. She came within two seconds of her lifetime best time from the 2021 Australian Olympic Trials and beat four of the seed times of tonight’s finalists.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 54.59, Kelsi Dahlia (USA), 2021

World Jr Record: 55.39, Claire Curzan (USA), 2021

World Cup Record: 54.84, Kelsi Dahlia (USA), 2018

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Louise Hansson (SWE) – 55.66 Maaike de Waard (NED) – 57.40 Angelina Kohler (GER) – 57.73 Helena Bach (DEN) – 57.90 Barbora Seemanova (CZE) – 57.91 Laura Lahtinen (FIN) – 57.94 Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL) – 58.03 Kim Busch (NED) – 58.08

Sweden’s Louise Hansson secured the top spot in the final by barreling into the wall with a final 50-meter split of 29.95. She was the only swimmer under 30.00 on that last length and came within .56 of her lifetime best time from December 2021. De Waard was just one-third of a second behind her best time from this same meet in Hungary in 2021.

Notably, 4th seed Linnea Mack and 8th seed Emilie Beckmann did not compete.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018/Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 2021

World Jr Record: 22.34, Andrei Minakov (RUS), 2020

World Cup Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

The men’s 50 fly was cutthroat this morning. Trinidad and Tobago’s Carter took the lead going into tonight’s final, just .02 ahead of American Olympian Tom Shields in second. This was a solid swim for Carter, but still .63 off his national record from the 2021 World Championships. First and eighth place this morning were separated by just .29 and Florent Manaudou squeaked into the final with a 22.90, bumping his French teammate Maxime Grousset out of the final by .08.

Marius Kusch pushed ahead of World Record holder Szabo by .03 to claim the third spot in the final.

5th seed Thomas Ceccon did not compete.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 1:58.94, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2020

World Jr Record: 2:00.03, Missy Franklin (USA), 2011

World Cup Record: 1:59.35, Daryna Zevina (UKR), 2016

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Kylie Masse (CAN) – 2:04.58 Adela Piskorska (POL) – 2:05.31 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 2:05.98 Lotte Hosper (NED) – 2:06.38 Beata Nelson (USA) – 2:06.39 Hanna Rosvall (SWE) – 2:06.82 Daryna Zevina (UKR) – 2:07.05 Tessa Vermeulen (NED) – 2:07.81

Canada had a great performance in women’s backstroke this morning with Kylie Masse taking first and Ingrid Wilm third. Masse seemed to have control over the race as the only swimmer under 2:05.00 so far. 19-year-old Adela Piskorska claimed the second spot in the finals by coming within a second of her Polish national record from December. She posted a blistering second 50 split of 31.10 which was .73 faster than Masse on that length. And while Masse, Wilm, and Hosper had faster finishing speeds than Piskorska on the last 50, her initial speed proved insurmountable.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA), 2021

World Jr Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

World Cup Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN), 2018

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

*results still pending*

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2018

World Jr Record: 28.81, Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 2020

World Cup Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2018

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 29.65 Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 29.91 Klara Thormalm (SWE) – 30.24 Lisa Angiolini (ITA) – 30.27 Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 30.28 Ida Hulkko (FIN) – 30.31 Florine Gaspard (BEL) – 30.48 Tes Schouten (NED) – 30.50

Lithuania’s Meilutyte led the charge this morning by finishing with a .25 second lead over the field. Sophie Hansson joined her under the 30.00 mark and led a strong 2-3 finish for Sweden with Thormalm behind her. This was a very solid swim for Hansson whose best time stands at 29.55 from the 2021 World Short Course Championships while Meilutyte has been as fast as sub-29.00 before.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 2:00.16, Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2018

World Jr Record: 2:03.23, Akihiro Yamaguchi (JPN), 2012

World Cup Record: 2:00.48, Daniel Gyurta (HUN), 2014

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Matej Zabojknik (CZE) – 2:07.61 Dawid Wiekiera (POL) – 2:07.63 Marco Koch (CLB) – 2:07.71 Nic Fink (USA) – 2:08.56 Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU) – 2:08.61 Maksym Ovchinnikov (UKR) – 2:08.93 Ivo Kroes (NED) – 2:09.71 Christoffer Haarsaker (NOR) – 2:11.36

Czech national record holder Matej Zabojknik had an exciting duel with Poland’s Wiekiera who crept up on him on the third 50. Zabojknik went out in 28.82, nearly one second faster than Wiekiera’s first 50 split. But the Polish 20-year-old built up speed and axed away at Zabojknik’s lead by splitting 32.52/32.74 on the final two 50’s.

Top seed Nic Fink landed in 4th, about six seconds off his entry time.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 50.25, Cate Campbell (AUS), 2017

World Jr Record: 51.45, Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 2018

World Cup Record:50.58, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

World Jr Record: 1:40.65, Matt Sates (RSA), 2021

World Cup Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

World Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

World Jr Record: 2:04.48, Yiting Yu (GHN), 2021

World Cup Record: 2:02.13, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: