2022 European Champs: Watch Martinenghi’s 58.26 100 BR, Other Day 2 Race Videos

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

This post features race videos from each of the finals on day 2 of the 2022 European Championships. Below, you’ll see videos of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 100 breast, women’s 200 back, and women’s 800 free finals. There is also a bonus video of the men’s 100 free semifinal, where 17-year-old David Popovici cracked the European Record and rose to #4 all-time in the event. All videos in this post are from the European Aquatics (LEN) YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE -FINAL

World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships

European Record: 2:04.94, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) – 2009 World Championships

European Championships Record: 2:06.08 – Margherita Panziera (ITA) – 2021

(ITA) – 2021 2020 European Champion: Margherita Panziera (ITA) – 2:06.08

Italy’s Margherita Panziera defended her title from last year, swimming a 2:07.13 to win yet another European Championships Gold. The race was never really in question, seeing Panziera speed to a season best in the event.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy

(UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy

(UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018

(UKR) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00

Thomas Ceccon, the World Record holder in the 100 back, proved to the world that he’s not just a backstroker, winning Gold int he 50 fly. Ceccon managed to touch out France’s Maxime Grousset by 0.08 seconds to find himself standing at the top of the podium.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Following her excellent performance on the anchor of Netherland’s 4×200 free relay on the opening night of these Championships, Marrit Steenbergen claimed individual Gold for herself as well, swimming a 53.24.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships

(GBR) – 2019 World Championships European Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships

(GBR) – 2019 World Championships European Championships Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2018

(GBR) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.66

After winning Gold at the World Championships in June, Italian Nicolo Martinenghi tied his time from World Champs, which also stands as the Italian Record. Notably, Italian teammate Federico Poggio swam a 58.98, rising to #2 all-time among Italians in the event. Valentin Bayer also broke the Austrian Record for the 3rd time at these Championships, taking 4th in 59.54.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016 Olympic Games

(USA) – 2016 Olympic Games European Record: 8:14.10, Rebecca Adlington (GBR) – 2008 Olympic Games

European Championships Record: 8:15.54, Jazmin Carlin (GBR) – 2014

2020 European Champion: Simona Quadarella (ITA), 8:20.23

Simona Quadarella continues to cement herself as one of the all-time great European women’s distance swimmers, picking up another Gold medal in the 800 free. She was pushed by Germany’s Isabel Gose, but Quadarella emerged victorious, defening her title from last year.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games

European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37

Finals Qualifiers:

Watch 17-year-old David Popovici stun the swimming world again as he broke the European Record in semifinals. Popovici threw down an incredible 2nd 50 to get under 47 seconds for the first time in his very young career, bringing himself within 0.07 seconds of the World Record, which has stood for 13 years.