2022 European Champs: Watch Martinenghi’s 58.26 100 BR, Other Day 2 Race Videos

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
Rome, Italy
Parco Del Foro Italico
LCM (50m)
Start Times
Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
This post features race videos from each of the finals on day 2 of the 2022 European Championships. Below, you’ll see videos of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 100 breast, women’s 200 back, and women’s 800 free finals. There is also a bonus video of the men’s 100 free semifinal, where 17-year-old David Popovici cracked the European Record and rose to #4 all-time in the event. All videos in this post are from the European Aquatics (LEN) YouTube channel.
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE -FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships
- European Record: 2:04.94, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) – 2009 World Championships
- European Championships Record: 2:06.08 – Margherita Panziera (ITA) – 2021
- 2020 European Champion: Margherita Panziera (ITA) – 2:06.08
- Margherita Panziera (ITA), 2:07.13
- Katie Shanahan (GBR), 2:09.26
- Dora Molnar (HUN), 2:09.73
- Eszter Szabo Feltothy (HUN), 2:10.23
- Camila Rodrigues Rebelo (POR), 2:11.03
- Africa Zamorano Sanz (ESP), 2:11.11
- Laura Bernat (POL), 2:11.14
- Lena Grabowski (AUT), 2:11.23
Italy’s Margherita Panziera defended her title from last year, swimming a 2:07.13 to win yet another European Championships Gold. The race was never really in question, seeing Panziera speed to a season best in the event.
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy
- European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy
- European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018
- 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 22.89
- Maxime Grousset (FRA), 22.97
- Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR), 23.07
- Nyls Korstanje (NED), 23.10
- Simon Bucher (AUT), 23.12
- Andrii Govorov (UKR), 23.18
- Josif Miladinov (BUL), 23.41
- Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 23.62
Thomas Ceccon, the World Record holder in the 100 back, proved to the world that he’s not just a backstroker, winning Gold int he 50 fly. Ceccon managed to touch out France’s Maxime Grousset by 0.08 seconds to find himself standing at the top of the podium.
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017 World Championships
- European Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017 World Championships
- European Championship Record: 52.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014/2018
- 2020 European Champion: Femke Heemskerk (NED), 53.05
- Marrit Steenbergen (NED), 53.24
- Charlotte Bonnet (FRA), 53.62
- Freya Anderson (GBR), 53.63
- Chiara Tarantino (ITA), 54.13
- Silvia Di Pietro (ITA), 54.18
- Janja Segel (SLO),54.48
- Beryl Gastaldello (FRA), 54.83
- Maria Ugolkova (SUI), 54.92
Following her excellent performance on the anchor of Netherland’s 4×200 free relay on the opening night of these Championships, Marrit Steenbergen claimed individual Gold for herself as well, swimming a 53.24.
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships
- European Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships
- European Championships Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2018
- 2020 European Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.66
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 58.26
- Federico Poggio (ITA),58.98
- Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU), 59.50
- Valentin Bayer (AUT) / James Wilby (GBR), 59.54
- –
- Lucas Matzerath (GER), 59.64
- Arno Kamminga (NED), 59.68
- Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT), 1:00.12
After winning Gold at the World Championships in June, Italian Nicolo Martinenghi tied his time from World Champs, which also stands as the Italian Record. Notably, Italian teammate Federico Poggio swam a 58.98, rising to #2 all-time among Italians in the event. Valentin Bayer also broke the Austrian Record for the 3rd time at these Championships, taking 4th in 59.54.
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016 Olympic Games
- European Record: 8:14.10, Rebecca Adlington (GBR) – 2008 Olympic Games
- European Championships Record: 8:15.54, Jazmin Carlin (GBR) – 2014
- 2020 European Champion: Simona Quadarella (ITA), 8:20.23
- Simona Quadarella (ITA), 8:20.54
- Isabel Marie Gose (GER), 8:22.01
- Merve Tuncel (TUR), 8:24.33
- Deniz Ertan (TUR), 8:24.94
- Martina Caramignoli (ITA), 8:31.30
- Tamila Holub (POR), 8:36.36
- Paula Otero Fernandez (ESP), 8:36.51
- Leonie Beck (GER), 8:39.04
Simona Quadarella continues to cement herself as one of the all-time great European women’s distance swimmers, picking up another Gold medal in the 800 free. She was pushed by Germany’s Isabel Gose, but Quadarella emerged victorious, defening her title from last year.
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships
European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022
- 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37
Finals Qualifiers:
- David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 ER
- Kristof Milak (HUN), 47.76
- Alessandro Miressi (ITA), 47.96
- Lorenzo Zazzeri (ITA), 48.05
- Maxime Grousset (FRA), 48.15
- Andrej Barna (SRB), 48.21
- Nandor Nemeth (HUN), 48.22
- Tom Dean (GBR), 48.44
Watch 17-year-old David Popovici stun the swimming world again as he broke the European Record in semifinals. Popovici threw down an incredible 2nd 50 to get under 47 seconds for the first time in his very young career, bringing himself within 0.07 seconds of the World Record, which has stood for 13 years.