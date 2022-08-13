14 Y/Os Ammundsen And Trotter Move Up Aussie Age Group Rankings in 100 IM

2022 QUEENSLAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 12 to 14, 2022

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

SCM (25m)

Timed Finals

Live Results

On day one of the 2022 Queensland Short Course Championships, 14-year-olds Zoe Ammundsen of Iona College and Ainsley Trotter of St. Peters Western tied for first in the girls’ 15-18 100 IM, with both swimmers putting times of 1:03.05. They move up to #5 all-time amongst Australian 14-year-olds.

All-Time Top 10 14-Year-Olds, Girls’ 100 IM:

Emily Seebohm — 1:02.42 (2006) Mikkayla Maselli-Sheridan — 1:02.52 (2009) Kaylee McKeown — 1:02.61 (2015) Milla Jansen — 1:02.99 (2021) Zoe Ammundsen/Ainsley Trotter — 1:03.05 (2022) Kacey Pilgrim — 1:03.20 (2007) Alanah Illoski — 1:03.47 (2019) Olivia Wunsch — 1:03.51 (2020) Christina Licciardi — 1:03.58 (2010)

Both Ammundsen and Trotter had huge drops in time. Ammundsen shaved over two seconds off her previous best time of 1:05.11, which was clocked at the Brisbane Short Course championships this July. Coming into this year, her personal best stood at 1:07.11. Trotter’s best time prior to this meet was a 1:05.25, which she clocked at last year’s Queensland Short Course champs.

Ammundsen later went on to take second in the 200 back in a time of 2:12.35, which sits just a few tenths outside the all-time top ten rankings for 14-year olds. Just like her 100 IM, she dropped two seconds in the 200 back, as her best time prior to this meet was the 2:14.99 she swam at last year’s version of this meet.

Trotter took another victory in the girls’ 13-14 50 free, swimming a 25.95. The only two swimmers faster than her in the 15-18 category were Griffith’s Phoebe Cooper (25.84) and Iona’s Indiana King (25.91).

Another swimmer who swam a personal best time was 21-year-old Ty Hartwell of Chandler Swimming Club, who won the men’s 13 and over 200 back in a time of 1:53.83, dropping from his previous PB of 1:54.22.

This swim was Hartwell’s first best time in the 200 back since 2021, when he clocked his long course personal best of 1:57.45 at Olympic trials. Although he finished second in in the 200 back at that meet, he couldn’t qualify for Tokyo as he was just a few tenths off the Olympic qualifying time of 1:57.23.

18-year-old Dylan Andrea of Nudgee College won the boys’ 15-18 50 free in a time of 22.29, dropping 0.7 off his old mark of 22.99 set in September 2020. Andrea was a near-miss on this year’s World Championship team, finishing sixth in the 100 free at trials this year.

You can the all meet results here.