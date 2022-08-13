Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

14 Y/Os Ammundsen And Trotter Move Up Aussie Age Group Rankings in 100 IM

2022 QUEENSLAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • August 12 to 14, 2022
  • Brisbane Aquatic Centre
  • SCM (25m)
  • Timed Finals
  • Live Results

On day one of the 2022 Queensland Short Course Championships, 14-year-olds Zoe Ammundsen of Iona College and Ainsley Trotter of St. Peters Western tied for first in the girls’ 15-18 100 IM, with both swimmers putting times of 1:03.05. They move up to #5 all-time amongst Australian 14-year-olds.

All-Time Top 10 14-Year-Olds, Girls’ 100 IM:

  1. Emily Seebohm — 1:02.42 (2006)
  2. Mikkayla Maselli-Sheridan — 1:02.52 (2009)
  3. Kaylee McKeown — 1:02.61 (2015)
  4. Milla Jansen — 1:02.99 (2021)
  5. Zoe Ammundsen/Ainsley Trotter — 1:03.05 (2022)
  7. Kacey Pilgrim — 1:03.20 (2007)
  8. Alanah Illoski — 1:03.47 (2019)
  9. Olivia Wunsch — 1:03.51 (2020)
  10. Christina Licciardi — 1:03.58 (2010)

Both Ammundsen and Trotter had huge drops in time. Ammundsen shaved over two seconds off her previous best time of 1:05.11, which was clocked at the Brisbane Short Course championships this July. Coming into this year, her personal best stood at 1:07.11. Trotter’s best time prior to this meet was a 1:05.25, which she clocked at last year’s Queensland Short Course champs.

Ammundsen later went on to take second in the 200 back in a time of 2:12.35, which sits just a few tenths outside the all-time top ten rankings for 14-year olds. Just like her 100 IM, she dropped two seconds in the 200 back, as her best time prior to this meet was the 2:14.99 she swam at last year’s version of this meet.

Trotter took another victory in the girls’ 13-14 50 free, swimming a 25.95. The only two swimmers faster than her in the 15-18 category were Griffith’s Phoebe Cooper (25.84) and Iona’s Indiana King (25.91).

Another swimmer who swam a personal best time was 21-year-old Ty Hartwell of Chandler Swimming Club, who won the men’s 13 and over 200 back in a time of 1:53.83, dropping from his previous PB of 1:54.22.

This swim was Hartwell’s first best time in the 200 back since 2021, when he clocked his long course personal best of 1:57.45 at Olympic trials. Although he finished second in in the 200 back at that meet, he couldn’t qualify for Tokyo as he was just a few tenths off the Olympic qualifying time of 1:57.23.

18-year-old Dylan Andrea of Nudgee College won the boys’ 15-18 50 free in a time of 22.29, dropping 0.7 off his old mark of 22.99 set in September 2020. Andrea was a near-miss on this year’s World Championship team, finishing sixth in the 100 free at trials this year.

You can the all meet results here.

