2022 European Championships: Day 5 Finals Preview

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 5 FINALS HEAT SHEET

Day 5 Finals Event Schedule:

Women’s 100 Fly – Final

Men’s 200 Free – Final

Women’s 200 Breast – Final

Women’s 100 Back – Semifinals

Men’s 50 Breast – Semifinals

Women’s 50 Free – Semifinals

Men’s 200 Fly – Semifinals

Women’s 200 IM – Semifinals

Men’s 50 Back – Final

Women’s 1500 Free – Final

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay – Final

Scratch Report:

There were no scratches to report to the day 5 finals session.

Preview:

We have jam-packed finals session on deck for tonight in Rome, featuring 6 finals and 5 semifinals.

Italian star distance swimmer Simona Quadarella will be looking to take the next step on her way to sweeping the women’s distance events at these Championships. Quadarella already won Gold in the women’s 800 free a few days ago, and she’s the heavy favorite in the women’s 1500 final tonight. The #4 performer all-time in the event, Quadarella has about as clear a path as she could hope for to defending her European Championships title in the event.

Of course, all eyes are going to be on Romanian 17-year-old David Popovici in the men’s 200 free final. After breaking the men’s 100 free World Record in a stunning performance a few days ago, Popovici will be looking to inch his way closer to the men’s 200 free World Record. Sitting at 1:42.00, the men’s 200 free WR is widely regarded as one of the most difficult records to break that is currently on the books. Popovici has a ways to go to get to that mark, but is a 1:42-point on the table?

Italy has been dominant in the breaststroke events at these Eruopean Championships, and they will look to continue that streak in the women’s 200 breast final tonight. Martina Carraro led semifinals with a 2:23.73 last night, which could theoretically be fast enough to win Gold tonight if she can repeat the performance. Carraro will have a fight on her hands, however, as Switzerland’s Lisa Mamie was just 0.31 seconds slower than Carraro in semifinals.

Greece’s Apostolos Christou led a tight field in the men’s 50 backstroke semifinals. The entire finals heat tonight is separated by just 0.56 seconds, marking what could be one of the tightest finishes we’ll see at this meet. Thomas Ceccon, the World Record holder in the men’s 100 back, who also won the 50 fly earlier in the meet, is someone to keep your eye on.

The women’s 100 fly will see France’s Marie Wattel go up against Sweden’s Louise Hansson for Gold. Wattel was 56.99 in semis, touching half a second ahead of Hansson. Teenager Lana Pudar is another swimmer to watch out for. She’s liable to pop off a 57-point tonight, which could certainly put her on the podium.