Gregorio Paltrinieri On Galossi: “I See His Willingness To Try Even Harder”

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
  • Rome, Italy
  • Parco Del Foro Italico
  • LCM (50m)
    • Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
    • Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
Gregorio Paltrinieri won the European title of the 800 freestyle in his homeland applauded and celebrated loudly by his most devoted crowd. He blasts the CR in 7:40.86 and reaches his second gold in this event at a European Championships after the 2014 and 2016 editions. He was not the only Italian swimmer on the podium: rising star Lorenzo Galossi took the bronze with the new world junior record time of 7:43.37.

Galossi, born on May 25th 2006, is the youngest male swimmer racing in Rome, while Gregorio was the older in the final of the 800 free.

Speaking about the growth Lorenzo had in the last year, Gregorio says:

“I see the willingness to try even harder than he can in his eyes”.

