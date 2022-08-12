2022 European Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

The 2nd prelims session of the 2022 European Championships features heats of the women’s 50 fly, men’s 100 free, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 back, mixed 4×100 medley relay, and men’s 800 free. Notably, finals of the men’s 800 free will be swum during the day 3 finals session.

The women’s 50 fly will see the debut of Swedish superstar sprinter Sarah Sjostrom. One of the greatest women’s swimmers in history, Sjostrom will be beginning her campaign for her 5th LC European Championships title in the 50 fly today. She’s heavily favored coming into the meet, as she has been in this event for essentially her entire career. Sjostrom not only holds the World Record in the women’s LCM 50 fly, she also holds the 17 fastest performances in history in the event.

We’ll also see Romania’s David Popovici, the teenage superstar, make his individual debut in the men’s 100 free. Popovici has had an incredible summer, having won Gold at the World Championships in June and brought his time in the event down to an eye-popping 47.13. He comes in just 0.01 seconds off the European Record, and just 0.22 seconds off the World Record. He likely won’t be at his fastest this morning, however, all eyes will be on Popovici in semifinals and finals to see what he does.

The men’s 800 free features one of the deepest events at these Championships. #1 seed Florian Wellbrock, the Silver medalist from World Champs this summer, has pulled out, but the field remains stacked. Mykhailo Romanchuk is now the top seed in the event, after winning Bronze at Worlds in June. The field also features a handful of the fastest performers in history in the event.

Sophie Hansson comes in as the top seed in the women’s 100 breast, but she’s going to have quite the race on her hands. Hansson is one of four swimmers entered at 1:05, with another six swimmers coming in at 1:06. Great Britain’s Luke Greenbank comes in as the top seed in the men’s 200 back by a wide margin.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom , SWE (2014)

, SWE (2014) European Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom , SWE (2014)

, SWE (2014) European Championships Record: 24.87 – Sarah Sjostrom , SWE (2014)

, SWE (2014) 2020 European Champion: Ranomi Kromowidjoj0, NED – 25.30

Top 16 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009

European Record: 47.12, Alain Bernard (FRA) – 2009

European Championship Record: 47.37, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2021

2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2021

Top 16 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) — 2017 World Championships

European Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 2013 World Championships

(LTU) — 2013 World Championships European Championship Record: 1:05.53, Yuliya Efimova (RUS) — 2018

2021 European Champion: Sophie Hansson (SWE), 1:05.69

Top 16 Qualifiers:

MEN’s 200 BACKSTROKE

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 1:53.23, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2021 Russian Championships

(RUS) – 2021 Russian Championships European Championships Record: 1:53.36, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2018 European Championships

(RUS) – 2018 European Championships 2020 European Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 1:54.46

Top 16 Qualifiers:

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY

World Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain (Dawson, Peaty, Guy, Hopkin) – 2020 Tokyo Olympics

European Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain (Dawson, Peaty, Guy, Hopkin) – 2020 Tokyo Olympics

European Championships Record: 3:38.82, Great Britain (Dawson, Peaty, Guy, Hopkin) – 2020

2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Dawson, Peaty, Guy, Hopkin) – 3:38.82

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 800 FREE:

World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009)

European Record: 7:39.27 — Gregorio Paltrinieri , Italy (2019)

, Italy (2019) European Championships Record: 7:42.33 — Gregorio Paltrinieri , Italy (2016)

, Italy (2016) 2020 European Champion: Mkyhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine — 7:42.61

Top 8 Qualifiers: