Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

David Popovici Smashes European Championship Record with 47.20 100 Free

Comments: 6

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Double world champion David Popovici wasted no time breaking records on Friday morning in Rome. 

The 17-year-old Romanian sensation reset the European Championship record in the 100-meter freestyle prelims on Friday morning, clocking a 47.20 to lower the previous mark set last year by Kliment Kolesnikov (47.37). 

Kolesnikov and his Russian teammates were banned from the meet this year along with Belarusians for their country’s invasion of Ukraine. 

It was the second-fastest swim of Popovici’s career, less than one-tenth of a second slower than his world junior record of 47.13 from the World Championships in June. He cruised to the top qualifying spot headed into the semifinals later today with a comfortable lead four-tenths of a second ahead of the field. 

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

Top 16 Qualifiers:

  1. David Popovici (ROU) – 47.20
  2. Alessandro Miressi (ITA) – 47.60
  3. Lorenzo Zazzeri (ITA) – 48.27
  4. Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 48.31
  5. Nandor Nemeth (HUN) – 48.32
  6. Heiko Gigler (AUT) – 48.43
  7. Stan Pijnenburg (NED) – 48.57
  8. Andrej Barna (SRB) – 48.59
  9. Hadrien Salvan (FRA) – 48.60
  10. Manuel Frigo (ITA) – 48.76 (X – country limit)
  11. Thomas Dean (GBR) – 48.79
  12. Kristof Milak (HUN)/Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR) – 48.88
  14. Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 48.92 (X – country limit)
  15. Luis Dominguez (ESP) – 48.98
  16. Bjorn Seeliger (SWE) – 49.01
  17. Matthew Richards (GBR) – 49.02
  18. Charles Rihoux (FRA) – 49.15 (X – country limit)
  19. Karol Ostrowski (POL) – 49.22

Italy’s Alessandro Miressi (47.60) was the only other sub-48 swimmer in the field during prelims. The Italian record holder was just .15 seconds off his personal best. 

Popovici, who turns 18 next month, has already posted 11 sub-48 swims since he first broke the barrier last July at Euro Juniors. 

Popovici’s sub-48 swims

  1. 47.13 – 2022 Worlds
  2. 47.20 – 2022 Euros
  3. 47.30 – 2021 Euro Juniors
  4. 47.34 – 2022 Euro Juniors
  5. 47.54 – 2022 Euro Juniors
  6. 47.56 – 2021 Euro Juniors
  7. 47.58 – 2022 Worlds
  8. 47.60 – 2022 Worlds
  9. 47.69 – 2022 Euro Juniors
  10. 47.72 – 2021 Olympics
  11. 47.76 – 2022 Euro Juniors

Popovici paced himself well, going out in 22.93 and coming home in 24.27. Miressi split 23.12 on the front end before finishing the last lap in 24.48. 

The Euro Championship record might not be the last one Popovici takes down this week. He was just .08 seconds off Alain Bernard’s European record of 47.12 from 2009. He was also four-tenths of a second faster than his prelims time from Worlds, indicating a potential to go much faster here just two months later. Popovici’s lifetime best is .22 seconds shy of the world record held by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo with a 46.91, also from 2009. 

Popovic’s time would have earned him a bronze medal at last summer’s Olympics ahead of Kolesnikov and behind Australia’s Kyle Chalmers (47.08) and U.S. star Caeleb Dressel (47.02).

Also in the 100 free heats, Luis Dominguez became the first Spanish swimmer to go under 49 seconds in the event. He broke Sergio De Celis’ previous national record of 49.07 from last August.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mclovin
13 minutes ago

Why Kolesnikov´s 47,11 from the 100m free semis in Tokyo doesnt count as ER?

0
0
Reply
Sioul
Reply to  Mclovin
9 minutes ago

Maybe it’s because it wasn’t swam in Europe? Idk just a guess.

0
0
Reply
fred
Reply to  Mclovin
1 minute ago

it’s a Championship record, not European record

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Mclovin
4 seconds ago

It is the ER. The article is wrong.

0
0
Reply
Pillow
35 minutes ago

How can someone be this consistently far ahead of the rest of the world at 17?

7
0
Reply
Alexandru
Reply to  Pillow
26 minutes ago

There were also others before, but we are lucky to have youngsters like him that bring more attention to swimming in 2022

5
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor in the …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!