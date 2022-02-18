2022 ACC Champs Day 4 Scratches: No Individual Swims for Alex Walsh or Douglass

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Heat sheets are out for this morning’s prelims sessions, and while there doesn’t appear to be anything too surprising, they did confirm that we don’t see two of the biggest stars of this meet — UVA’s Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh — this morning, at least not individual competition.

Walsh, who has won the 200 IM and 200 free so far, was actually entered in all three events today. She was seeded #1 in the 200 fly, #8 in the 100 back, and #4 in the 100 breast. Instead, she’ll take advantage of the expanded schedule to use today as a rest day. She’s entered in both the 200 breast and the 100 free tomorrow, but she indicated in a tv interview yesterday after winning the 200 free that she’s planning on swimming the 200 breast tomorrow.

Douglass is also 2-2 this meet, winning both the 50 free and the 100 fly. Like Walsh, she’s incredibly versatile and was initially entered in a bunch of events. She held the #4 seed in the 100 back and the #5 seed in the 100 breast today, but won’t race individually today. Like Walsh, she’s entered in the 200 breast and the 100 free tomorrow, and she’s the top seed in each event, although she’ll have to pick one of the two to race.

Douglass and Walsh could each still make an appearance today in the 400 medley relay. As our editor Braden Keith pointed out, the Cavaliers have such incredible depth that they could actually make a run at the NCAA record in that event without using either swimmer, although chances are we’ll see at least one, if not both, of them tonight.

There don’t appear to be too many other big-impact scratches today.

Louisville’s Gabi Albiero is opting out of the 200 fly, where she holds the #6 seed. She will presumably swim the 100 free, where she’s the #4 seed, tomorrow. She’s finished 6th in the 50 free and 3rd in the 100 fly so far this week,

Sarah Foley of Duke has scratched the 100 breast today, where she was seeded 8th. The Blue Devil has taken 2nd to Walsh in the 200 IM and the 200 free the last two days, and she will likely get another chance to race the Cavalier in the 200 breast tomorrow, where she’s the #4 seed.

On the men’s side, the biggest scratch comes from Louisville’s Nick Albiero, who’s out of the 100 back in one of the complications due to the new scheduled. Albiero has raced the 100 fly and 100 back on day four each of the last four years, but with the 100 back now occurring after the 200 fly today, Albiero will forgo that to focus on the 200 fly, where he’s the four-time defending champion. Albiero is entered in both the 200 back and the 100 free tomorrow,

NC State’s Zach Brown held the #7 seed in the 200 fly, but he hasn’t competed yet this week, and doesn’t appear on today’s heat sheet. Brown’s teammate Aiden Hayes is out of the 100 back, where he held the #10 seed. Instead, he’ll race the 200 fly, where he’s seeded 4th.