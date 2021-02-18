Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

Comments: 15

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following an explosive start to the 2021 Women’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday, including the UVA women setting a new NCAA and American Record in the 200 medley relay, the first of three preliminary sessions goes off this morning with the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free.

Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass, who entered as the top seed in both the 200 IM and 50 free, has opted for the former today, as she looks to repeat her 2020 title and possibly take a crack at Ella Eastin‘s American Record of 1:50.67. Douglass swam an ACC Record of 1:50.92 back in November.

NC State’s Katharine Berkoff has dropped the 200 IM in favor of the 50 free, where she comes in as the second seed behind teammate and defending champion Kylee Alons.

UVA senior Paige Madden, who won a staggering five ACC titles last season, enters the 500 free as the favorite to defend, owning the nation’s top time this season at 4:33.09. On last night’s 800 free relay, Madden had the fastest split in the field at 1:42.96 as the Cavaliers won by over four seconds in a new meet record of 6:54.31.

Women’s 500 Free Prelims

  • ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (UVA), 2017
  • ACC Meet Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76
  • 2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 4:36.19
  1. Paige Madden (Virginia), 4:38.58
  2. Kate Moore (NC State), 4:43.33
  3. Reka Gyorgy (Virginia Tech), 4:44.14
  4. Madelyn Donohoe (Virginia), 4:44.72
  5. Chase Travis (Virginia Tech), 4:45.07
  6. Luciana Thomas (Notre Dame), 4:45.47
  7. Yara Hierath (NC State), 4:45.55
  8. Madeline Laporte (Notre Dame), 4:46.26

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

  • ACC Record: 21.42, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020
  • ACC Meet Record: 21.54, Caitlin Cooper (UVA), 2018
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66
  • 2020 Champion: Kylee Alons (NCS), 21.63

In This Story

15
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
NC Swammer
1 hour ago

Any word on the status of prelims/finals for the next 2 days? Ice storm rolling through GSO and temps not expected to warm up until tomorrow late afternoon..

1
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  NC Swammer
1 hour ago

Haven’t heard anything, but will ask around.

6
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Braden Keith
43 minutes ago

Conference says they’re monitoring, current plan is to proceed as originally scheduled.

(This is what PR people always say, because there’s no upside to an org to proposing a cancellation/change of plans until the actual cancellation/change of plans is announced, so take it for what it’s worth).

8
0
Reply
Swimmer Mike
40 minutes ago

Where is richter from VA? She swam well last ACCs

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Swimmer Mike
35 minutes ago

No longer on the team.

2
0
Reply
Swimmer Mike
Reply to  Braden Keith
33 minutes ago

Interesting.. didn’t she swim at the dual meets at the end of January?

1
-1
Reply
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
Reply to  Swimmer Mike
26 minutes ago

I think she quit the team/retired months ago. There was discussion in the comment section of an article awhile back.

1
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Swimmer Mike
22 minutes ago

She did not.

0
0
Reply
Swimmer Mike
Reply to  Braden Keith
20 minutes ago

Confused… was she suspended or something or did she quit?

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Swimmer Mike
0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Swimmer Mike
19 minutes ago

Nobody is saying on the record.

0
0
Reply
Swimmer Mike
Reply to  Braden Keith
18 minutes ago

Interesting… okay. Seems fishy

0
0
Reply
Schwim
Reply to  Braden Keith
30 minutes ago

Wait what happened?

2
0
Reply
Ervin
4 minutes ago

Omg they cut away to diving during the middle of a race…go back!!!

1
0
Reply
Robert Gibbs
Editor
Reply to  Ervin
3 minutes ago

I may or may not be yelling at the tv at the moment…there we go…back to swimming…

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Robert Gibbs
0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!