2021 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following an explosive start to the 2021 Women’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday, including the UVA women setting a new NCAA and American Record in the 200 medley relay, the first of three preliminary sessions goes off this morning with the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free.

Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass, who entered as the top seed in both the 200 IM and 50 free, has opted for the former today, as she looks to repeat her 2020 title and possibly take a crack at Ella Eastin‘s American Record of 1:50.67. Douglass swam an ACC Record of 1:50.92 back in November.

NC State’s Katharine Berkoff has dropped the 200 IM in favor of the 50 free, where she comes in as the second seed behind teammate and defending champion Kylee Alons.

UVA senior Paige Madden, who won a staggering five ACC titles last season, enters the 500 free as the favorite to defend, owning the nation’s top time this season at 4:33.09. On last night’s 800 free relay, Madden had the fastest split in the field at 1:42.96 as the Cavaliers won by over four seconds in a new meet record of 6:54.31.

Women’s 500 Free Prelims

ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (UVA), 2017

ACC Meet Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 4:36.19

Paige Madden (Virginia), 4:38.58 Kate Moore (NC State), 4:43.33 Reka Gyorgy (Virginia Tech), 4:44.14 Madelyn Donohoe (Virginia), 4:44.72 Chase Travis (Virginia Tech), 4:45.07 Luciana Thomas (Notre Dame), 4:45.47 Yara Hierath (NC State), 4:45.55 Madeline Laporte (Notre Dame), 4:46.26

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

ACC Record: 1:50.92, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020

(UVA), 2020 ACC Meet Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020

(UVA), 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2020 Champion: Kate Douglass (UVA), 1:51.36

Women’s 50 Free Prelims