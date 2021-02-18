2021 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
- Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Championship Central: Here
- Championship Manual
- Psych Sheets (uncut)
- Live Results
- Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet
Following an explosive start to the 2021 Women’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday, including the UVA women setting a new NCAA and American Record in the 200 medley relay, the first of three preliminary sessions goes off this morning with the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free.
Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass, who entered as the top seed in both the 200 IM and 50 free, has opted for the former today, as she looks to repeat her 2020 title and possibly take a crack at Ella Eastin‘s American Record of 1:50.67. Douglass swam an ACC Record of 1:50.92 back in November.
NC State’s Katharine Berkoff has dropped the 200 IM in favor of the 50 free, where she comes in as the second seed behind teammate and defending champion Kylee Alons.
UVA senior Paige Madden, who won a staggering five ACC titles last season, enters the 500 free as the favorite to defend, owning the nation’s top time this season at 4:33.09. On last night’s 800 free relay, Madden had the fastest split in the field at 1:42.96 as the Cavaliers won by over four seconds in a new meet record of 6:54.31.
Women’s 500 Free Prelims
- ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (UVA), 2017
- ACC Meet Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76
- 2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 4:36.19
- Paige Madden (Virginia), 4:38.58
- Kate Moore (NC State), 4:43.33
- Reka Gyorgy (Virginia Tech), 4:44.14
- Madelyn Donohoe (Virginia), 4:44.72
- Chase Travis (Virginia Tech), 4:45.07
- Luciana Thomas (Notre Dame), 4:45.47
- Yara Hierath (NC State), 4:45.55
- Madeline Laporte (Notre Dame), 4:46.26
Women’s 200 IM Prelims
- ACC Record: 1:50.92, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020
- ACC Meet Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2020 Champion: Kate Douglass (UVA), 1:51.36
Women’s 50 Free Prelims
- ACC Record: 21.42, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020
- ACC Meet Record: 21.54, Caitlin Cooper (UVA), 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66
- 2020 Champion: Kylee Alons (NCS), 21.63
Any word on the status of prelims/finals for the next 2 days? Ice storm rolling through GSO and temps not expected to warm up until tomorrow late afternoon..
Haven’t heard anything, but will ask around.
Conference says they’re monitoring, current plan is to proceed as originally scheduled.
(This is what PR people always say, because there’s no upside to an org to proposing a cancellation/change of plans until the actual cancellation/change of plans is announced, so take it for what it’s worth).
Where is richter from VA? She swam well last ACCs
No longer on the team.
Interesting.. didn’t she swim at the dual meets at the end of January?
I think she quit the team/retired months ago. There was discussion in the comment section of an article awhile back.
She did not.
Confused… was she suspended or something or did she quit?
Nobody is saying on the record.
Interesting… okay. Seems fishy
Wait what happened?
