Matt Kredich Discusses how to Effectively Communicate with Athletes

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Tennessee head coach Matt Kredich, who has seen quite a few top transfers to his program in the last year. Kredich discusses how he’s developed his coaching style to understand and communicate effectively with athletes and shares what he’s learned along the way. This includes being aware of his body language, letting athletes decide what success means to them, and straying away from anger as a coaching method.

