2021 Minnesota Invite: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

The Texas men have been dazzling through the first two sessions of the 2021 Minnesota Invite. Last night, the Longhorns put up a pair of fast relays in both the 200 medley relay and the 800 free relay. This morning, freshman Luke Hobson broke Michael Phelps’ National Age Group record in the 500 free, while Cameron Auchinachie became the first man to break 19 in the 50 free this season.

Those will swim out of lane 4 in tonight’s finals, but they’re certainly not the only swimmers worth keeping an eye on.

The first event of the night, the women’s 500 free, will feature top seed Evie Pfeifer, plus two other women, Michigan’s Kathryn Ackerman and Cal’s Ayla Spitz, who also went 4:41 in prelims. US Olympian and Pfeifer’s Longhorn teammate Erica Sullivan will also be in the A-final. Cal’s Izzy Ivey had this morning’s fastest time in the 200 IM, and she’ll compete agains an A-final that includes Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon, a US Olympian in the 200 backstroke. Meanwhile, the 50 free promises to be a barnburner after six women went between 22.05-22.27, including Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, who will swim in lane 4.

On the men’s side, Hobson will be aiming to win tonight, but he could be pushed by any number of swimmers, including his teammates Coby Carrozza and Alex Zettle, Michigan’s Patrick Callan (another US Olympian), and Arizona’s Brooks Fail, among others. Carson Foster opted not to swim the 200 IM today, but his brother Jake Foster holds the top seed after going 1:42.56 this morning. Watch out for Cal’s Destin Lasco, however, who was less than a half second behind Foster this morning and finished 3rd in this event at NCAAs. The 50 free could be another wide-open event. While Auchinachie was the only man under 19 this morning, he’ll face a stacked field that includes the 2021 NCAA runner-up, Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger.

Tonight’s session will wrap up with timed finals of the 400 medley relays. The Longhorn men and women each won the 200 medley relays last night, and on paper, they look to be the favorites again tonight.

By the way, there will be five heats for each event tonight, so for those of you anxiously refreshing live results…it’s going to be a while.

Women’s 500 Freestyle

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2021 NCAA Cutline: 4:44.77

Pool Record: 4:32.53, Brittany Maclean (UGA), 2014

Mia Motekaitis was the early leader, as the Cal junior showed some outside smoke from lane 7. She eventually came back to the field, although she hung on to knock three seconds off of her prelims time and take 3rd in 4:41.72.

Texas’ Evie Pfeifer ultimately emerged as the leader, and she took about a second off of her prelims time to win tonight in 4:40.39. That time moves to #9 in the NCAA this season. Pfeifer was the runner-up at the 2021 NCAAs with a time of 4:35.02. Cal’s Ayla Spitz took 2nd in 4:41.36, not too far off of her NCAA time of 4:39.70, which put her 5th.

Kathryn Ackerman of Michigan (4:43.09) took 4th in what appears to be her 2nd-fastest time ever, followed by Cal’s Sarah DiMeco (4:43.56) and Texas’ Erica Sullivan (4:43.85). Sullivan owns a lifetime best of 4:34.07 from last May, so watch for her to be substantially faster as the season continues. All told, in between prelims and finals, ten women finished under last season’s NCAA invite time of 4:44.77.

Men’s 500 Freestyle

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.62

2021 NCAA Cutline: 4:16.75

Pool Record: 4:08.60, Townley Haas (TEX), 2018

Texas freshman Luke Hobson went out even faster than he did this morning, and he kept in control the whole way, ultimately winning with a 4:09.72. That time breaks his own 17-18 National Age Group record that he set this morning. In one day, Hobson lowered his lifetime best in this event from 4:16.56, which would not necessarily be guaranteed to earn a NCAA invite, to a time that would’ve placed him 4th at last season’s NCAA championships. Texas has now won every so far this meet.

Arizona’s Brooks Fail pushed Hobson a bit, ultimately touching 2nd in 4:10.32. Fail took 3rd at NCAAs last year with a 4:09.54 after going 4:09.41 in prelims. Tonight’s time appears to be the 3rd-fastest of his career.

Patrick Callan of Michigan took 3rd in 4:12.60. He was 4:12.29 at this meet in 2019 before hitting a lifetime best of 4:11.79 at the 2020 Big Ten Championships.

Hobson, Fail, and Callan now rank #1, #2, and #5, respectively, this season. Florida’s Kieran Smith (4:10.72) and Alfonso Mestre (4:11.36) sit at #3 and #4.

Hobson wasn’t the only freshman with big drops, as Cal’s Gabriel Jett clocked a 4:13.90 after lowing his lifetime best from 4:22 to 4:15 this morning.

Women’s 200 IM

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2021 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.62

Pool Record: 1:52.50, Maya Dirado (STAN), 2014

Men’s 200 IM

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

2021 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.15

Pool Record: 1:39.54, Jan Switkowski (FLOR), 2018

Women’s 50 Free

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2021 NCAA Cutline: 22.32

Pool Record: 20.90, Abbey Weitzeil (CAL), 2019

Men’s 50 Free