Luke Hobson Crushes National Age Group Record in 500 Free with 4:09 in 500 Free

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE
- Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
- Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)
- SCY (25y)
University of Texas freshman Luke Hobson has shattered his own National Age Group Record, from prelims, and become the youngest swimmer to go sub-4:10 in the 500 yard freestyle.
Swimming on Thursday at the Minnesota Invite, Hobson won the 500 free in 4:09.72. He beat out Arizona’s Brooks Fail (4:10.32), who finished 3rd at last year’s NCAA Championships.
Hobson’s record-setting prelims time was 4:12.12. That swim broke the record by the greatest swimmer in history, Michael Phelps, who swam 4:12.33 in March 2004 when he was only 17 years old.
Splits Comparison:
|Hobson
|Hobson
|Finals Record
|Prelims Record
|50m
|22.75
|23.65
|100m
|24.77 (47.52)
|25.60 (49.25)
|150m
|25.21 (1:12.73)
|25.64 (1:14.89)
|200m
|25.27 (1:38.00)
|25.96 (1:40.85)
|250m
|25.35 (2:03.35)
|25.85 (2:06.70)
|300m
|25.19 (2:28.54)
|25.53 (2:32.23)
|350m
|25.30 (2:53.30)
|25.39 (2:57.62)
|400m
|25.45 (3:19.29)
|25.41 (3:23.03)
|450m
|25.74 (3:45.03)
|24.82 (3:47.85)
|500m
|24.69 (4:09.72)
|24.27 (4:12.12)
In prelims, Hobson negative-split his 500 free, going 2:06.70-2:05.42. In finals, he went out hard, and looked like he might be on a 4:08 or even 4:07 pace, but he did fade a little more in the back-half of the race. The end result, though, was still much better thanks to that more aggressive pacing. In the evening, he split 2:03.35-2:06.37.
Hobson’s time also makes him the fourth-fastest freshman in the history of the event.
Fastest NCAA Freshmen Ever in Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle:
- Jake Magahey, Georgia, 2021 – 4:06.71
- Felix Auboeck, Michigan, 2017 – 4:08.95
- Townley Haas, Texas, 2016 – 4:09.00
- Luke Hobson, Texas, 2021 – 4:09.72
- Grant Shoults, Stanford, 2017 – 4:10.23
Hobson doesn’t age up until June 25, 2022, meaning that he will finish the season as a 17-18.
Hobson’s best time coming into college was a 4:16.56 from the March 2021 St. George Sectionals. Since then, he improved his best time in the 400 meter free by four seconds, peaking at 3:52.79. That time placed him 19th at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
If you’re gonna break a Phelps record, you have to do it in style. And boy did Hobson deliver!
I knew this kid was legit when I heard about his no-cap no-gogs 50 strategy. Only a matter of time until he shattered a NAG record. It’ll be interesting to see where he is come NCs.
Just a thought now that MP’s 500 free NAG record finally bit the dust, I’m wondering how much longer until some American 17 or 18 year old goes sub 1:40 in the 2 IM?
Now I’m wondering how long David Nolan’s nag record will last?
