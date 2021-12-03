Luke Hobson Crushes National Age Group Record in 500 Free with 4:09 in 500 Free

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

University of Texas freshman Luke Hobson has shattered his own National Age Group Record, from prelims, and become the youngest swimmer to go sub-4:10 in the 500 yard freestyle.

Swimming on Thursday at the Minnesota Invite, Hobson won the 500 free in 4:09.72. He beat out Arizona’s Brooks Fail (4:10.32), who finished 3rd at last year’s NCAA Championships.

Hobson’s record-setting prelims time was 4:12.12. That swim broke the record by the greatest swimmer in history, Michael Phelps, who swam 4:12.33 in March 2004 when he was only 17 years old.

Splits Comparison:

Hobson Hobson Finals Record Prelims Record 50m 22.75 23.65 100m 24.77 (47.52) 25.60 (49.25) 150m 25.21 (1:12.73) 25.64 (1:14.89) 200m 25.27 (1:38.00) 25.96 (1:40.85) 250m 25.35 (2:03.35) 25.85 (2:06.70) 300m 25.19 (2:28.54) 25.53 (2:32.23) 350m 25.30 (2:53.30) 25.39 (2:57.62) 400m 25.45 (3:19.29) 25.41 (3:23.03) 450m 25.74 (3:45.03) 24.82 (3:47.85) 500m 24.69 (4:09.72) 24.27 (4:12.12)

In prelims, Hobson negative-split his 500 free, going 2:06.70-2:05.42. In finals, he went out hard, and looked like he might be on a 4:08 or even 4:07 pace, but he did fade a little more in the back-half of the race. The end result, though, was still much better thanks to that more aggressive pacing. In the evening, he split 2:03.35-2:06.37.

Hobson’s time also makes him the fourth-fastest freshman in the history of the event.

Fastest NCAA Freshmen Ever in Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle:

Jake Magahey, Georgia, 2021 – 4:06.71 Felix Auboeck, Michigan, 2017 – 4:08.95 Townley Haas, Texas, 2016 – 4:09.00 Luke Hobson, Texas, 2021 – 4:09.72 Grant Shoults, Stanford, 2017 – 4:10.23

Hobson doesn’t age up until June 25, 2022, meaning that he will finish the season as a 17-18.

Hobson’s best time coming into college was a 4:16.56 from the March 2021 St. George Sectionals. Since then, he improved his best time in the 400 meter free by four seconds, peaking at 3:52.79. That time placed him 19th at the U.S. Olympic Trials.