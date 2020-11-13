2020 U.S. Open Friday AM Swims of the Session: Teenagers Shine to Start the Day

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 12 – Saturday, November 14

Indianapolis, IN

Long course meters (LCM)

Timed Finals

With the U.S. Open happening across nine different locations, there’s a lot of swimming to keep an eye on this weekend. Here’s just a few of the big swims from this morning’s action, and if you noticed something that we didn’t mention, feel free to offer your own suggestions and analysis in the comments.

While US National Team members were definitely active this morning, many of the biggest swims came from the 18&U crowd.

It was an especially big day for those 18 & unders associated with Virginia, whether the school or the state. 18 year-old Emma Weyant, a UVA commit, had the fastest combined time of the morning with a 4:10.38 while swimming in Sarasota. 17 year-old Torri Huske, who’s from the state of Virginia but heading to Stanford next fall, had the 2nd-fastest time of the morning in the 200 IM, a 2:11.18 that put her well ahead of standouts like Kathleen Baker and Alex Walsh.

Another 17 year-old Gretchen Walsh (another UVA commit), blasted a 24.65 in the 50 free, putting #11 all-time among USA swimmers. Future teammate Kate Douglass was the only other woman this morning under 25, just clearing the mark with a 24.99.

The Virginia trend wasn’t quite as prevalent on the men’s side, but 13 year-old Thomas Heilman, who swims for Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YCMA in central Virginia, became the fastest US 13 year-old ever in the 50 free, popping a 23.36 that puts him within striking distance of 23.19, a time that’s both the OT cut and Michael Andrew’s 13-14 NAG.

USA National Teamer Round-Up

We’re not going to cover every swim by a US National Team member here, but we’ll mention the ones who finished near the top of the combined standings, or had otherwise notable swims.