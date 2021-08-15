2020 Olympic Medalist Bruno Fratus Unpacks His Sprint Swimming History

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Bruno Fratus has dropped a 21 second 50m free performance over 90-times in his career. He alone owns that astounding metric—which is probably why he is loved the world over. He’s been in the hunt in the men’s 50m free since 2011–always among the top elite swimmers fighting for a podium position.In this swimswam #podcast Bruno unpacks his sprint free history, the highs and the lows, and he restates his intentions to race until he is 35 years old at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.