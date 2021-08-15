2021 NCSA Summer Champs Day 5 Recap: OLY Wins Combined and Women’s Team Titles

2021 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships

August 10-14, 2021

Huntsville, AL Huntsville Aquatic Center

Meet Site

Psych Sheet

Timelines

LIVE STREAM

Live results can be found on MeetMobile

SATURDAY FINAL RESULTS

FULL MEET RESULTS

Top 5 Team Scores

COMBINED

OLY Swimming – 3258.5 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc – 2919 CSP Tideriders – 2704 COR Swimming – 2450.5 Suburban Seahawks Club – 2156.5

WOMEN

OLY Swimming – 1984 Suburban Seahawks Club – 1772.5 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc – 1412.5 Saint Andrew’s Aquatics – 1150 CSP Tideriders – 1130

MEN

COR Swimming – 1755 CSP Tideriders – 1574 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc – 1506.5 OLY Swimming – 1274.5 Zionsville Swim Club – 1122

The Oakland Live Y’ers (OLY) had a huge final day of the 2021 NCSA Summer Championships, expanding their lead in the the combined team scoring, and overtaking Suburban Seahawks Club in the women’s standings. In addition to winning the NCSA combined and women’s team titles, the OLY men’s team came in 4th.

OLY won 3 events on the final day of the meet. Lucy Malys, an OLY 17-year-old, posted an 8:50.85 to win the women’s 800 free in a very tight race with Anna Auld, the Saint Andrew’s Aquatics 18-year-old who won the women’s 1500 on day 1. Malys was in control of the race through the halfway point, flipping at the 400m mark in 4:25.64, with Auld in tow, flipping at 4:27.74. Auld then kicked it up a notch, negative splitting the race by coming home in 4:23.23 on the 2nd 400, while Malys put together a much less stark negative split, coming home in 4:25.21. Auld touched in a final time of 8:50.97 for 2nd.

OLY picked up a 2nd women’s win on the night, with 15-year-old Josie Connelly taking the women’s 50 free in 25.87. Connelly was the only swimmer in the field to crack 26 seconds tonight, and she came in well under her entry time of 26.32. However, the swim wasn’t a personal best for Connelly, as she led OLY’s 200 free relay off in 25.59 earlier in the meet.

18-year-old Michael Cooper was responsible for OLY’s other event win on Saturday. Cooper took the men’s 200 IM in 2:05.00, winning the event by 2.66 seconds. The swim was a lifetime best for Cooper by 1.60 seconds. He put together an excellent middle 100, splitting 32.81 on backstroke, and 35.11 on breaststroke, for a 1:07.92 on the middle 100m.

NOVA of Virginia 17-year-old Zoe Dixon capped her individual racing off phenomenally, storming to victory in the women’s 200 IM with a 2:12.62. The swim was a huge best time for Dixon, who entered the meet with a personal best of 2:13.89, which she had swum in May of this year. She also shattered Torri Huske‘s NCSA meet record of 2:13.22. Additionally, Dixon is now #15 all-time among 17-year-olds, and #18 all-time in the 17-18 age group in the event. She swam a well-split race all-around, but it should be noted that she established a lead of 3.22 seconds over the rest of the field on the first 100m of the race, splitting 28.82 on fly, and 33.25 on back.

Alec Enyeart, a 17-year-old out of Tsunami Swim Team of K.C., finished his 2-week-long marathon of racing with a win in the men’s 1500 free. Enyeart clocked a 15:27.31, winning the race by a comfortable 10-second margin. Last week, Enyeart was in Irvine, CA, competing at the Speedo Summer Championships. His time tonight was off his 15:22.66 from last week, which also stands as his lifetime best.

Dads Club Swim Team 17-year-old Cade Duncan won the men’s 50 free in 23.64. Duncan’s swim marks a significant improvement on his previous best time, which stood at 24.20, and was set just 3 weeks ago.

Zionsville Swim Club’s Will Modglin, 17, won the men’s 50 back handily, clocking a 25.78. Modglin was actually a tick faster in prelims today, swimming a 25.75, which now stands as his lifetime best. 15-year-old Levenia Sim of TNT Swimming won the women’s 50 back in 28.79, marking a new personal best. With the swim, Sim is now the #8 performer all-time among 15-year-olds, and #10 all-time in the girls 15-16 age group.

The CSP Tideriders won the men’s 400 medley relay in 3:49.80. 17-year-old Kledi Kadiu, who has swum lifetime bests in all his breaststroke races this week, clocked a speedy 1:02.09 breast split on the relay, which allowed CSP to establish a lead that would last through the finish. Leading off the relay was Jonathan Naber (58.33), while Julio Suarez swam fly (56.18), and Steven Busch anchored (53.20).

TNT Swimming won the women’s 400 medley relay handily, clocking a 4:14.92 to touch first by well over 2 seconds. The squad was comprised of Levenia Sim, Letitia Sim, Cequyia York, and Megan Corcoran, however, the splits are unavailable.