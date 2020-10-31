2020 ISL Match 5 – Day 2 Live Recap

International Swimming League – Match 5

Day 2 of Match 5 continues, kicking off with the women’s 100m freestyle. This match has delivered all the excitement we hoped it would so far, with 3 of the top 5 teams from our Week 2 Power Ranks battling it out for the top spot.

Yesterday saw London Roar’s women’s side collecting a total of 151.0 points for their team, largely helped by 2 huge wins in the 4×100 medley and freestyle relays. LA Current’s men’s 4×100 medley relay win secured the skins choice for them, which should give us some exciting swimming at the end of this match. The women’s skins will be breaststroke, while the men will do battle in the butterfly.

Recap: Lydia Ferrari Kehoe, Race Analysis: James Sutherland

Team Scores After Day 1

LANES

DC Trident – Lanes 1 & 2

London Roar – Lanes 3 & 4

LA Current – 5 & 6

Tokyo Frog Kings – 7 & 8

Day 2 Events

Women’s 100 Free

Beryl Gastaldello delivered a huge 55.84 in the 100m butterfly on day 1, the fastest time in this ISL season so far. She continues her incredible run through the season, producing her fastest swim in 2020 and nearly the top swim of the season (Sarah Sjostrom was 51.17). She leads a 1-3 with Abbey Weitzeil for the Current, which they needed after having a sizeable deficit to the Roar coming in.

Freya Anderson backed up her 51.51 from yesterday’s 4×100 freestyle relay with a 51.43 here.

The Frog Kings, meanwhile, struggle with only four points on the board, as Gastaldello jackpotted the final two swimmers. They came in trailing LA by just 2.5 points for second

Men’s 100 Free

Although it was his slowest flat start of the season, Zach Apple didn’t need his best swim of the season to comfortably win this one, while Duncan Scott charged home from seventh at the turn to get a valuable second place for London.

Scott went 46.66 in Match #2, 0.5 off his lifetime best of 46.09 which he set during the Grande Finale last year. He’s 0.2 off his fastest mark from this season here, but still collects 7 points for the Roar.

Marco Ferreira and Kristian Gkolomeev inch the Current away from the Frog Kings in the race for second, outscoring them 10-7. The Trident, while they are a distant fourth, were the top scoring team in the event with Ian Finnerty grabbing sixth in 47.40.The field was relatively tight — with first and eighth only one second apart — so there are no jackpots.

Women’s 200 Fly

This event is Tokyo’s bread and butter, and they took full advance with Hasegawa and Shimizu going 1-2 (Hasegawa was just off her season-best from last match of 2:03.12, as well as her lifetime best of 2:02.96 from 2017).

Shimizu was the winner of the 200m breaststroke yesterday, holding off Roar’s Annie Lazor for the top spot. Her contribution here boosts her team significantly.

Tokyo combined for 26 points, with jackpots, just like they did in Match 3. The Frog Kings now pass the Current for second in the overall standings by half a point, as LA got outscored by 19. The Roar had both of their swimmers jackpotted.

Men’s 200 Fly

Tom Shields threw down the hammer on the third 50, and managed to hold off Lanza which proved to be a 12-point swing in the LA Current’s favor. His dominance has been so prevalent every time he has raced for the Current, and this swim means he has gone 3-for-3 in this event with all of the swims coming within 0.15 of eachother.

Shields put up 19 points, jackpotting four swimmers, while the Roar get a mere seven with Lanza second. Shields was .02 quicker than he was in winning last match.

The Frog Kings, despite being the only club to have two swimmers score, lose substantial ground to LA in the race for second.

Naoki Mizunuma for Tokyo was only .06 away from getting jackpotted as well, which would’ve given Shields 24 points.

Same as the last event, Roar were jackpotted again here meaning they’ve had two consecutive swims with no points. Roar’s James Guy was 3 seconds off his best time here from last year’s European Championships in Glasgow (1:51.73).

Women’s 100 Back

Kira Toussaint makes it two in a row in the event, just off her 56.24 from last match, as London leads the tightly contested event with 10.5 points.

She held off Amy Bilquist of DC Trident, winner of the 200m backstroke yesterday (2:01.29). Bilquist had serioud back-end speed yesterday, taking down Toussaint in the final 50.

The swimmers were about as evenly spread as it gets, with no one jackpotted. The LA Current were the only club to really lose any ground, only putting up 6.5 points as the Frog Kings inch closer to tying them for second.

Men’s 100 Back

The reason LA didn’t selected backstroke for the men’s skins: Guilherme Guido. He continues his dominance in the bacstroke events here with another win for Roar. After leading off the medley relay in 49.50 yesterday, he hits 49.57 to hold off Ryan Murphy and narrowly miss his South American Record of 49.45.

Murphy and Ryosuke Irie were both incredibly fast coming home in 25.6s, as three men go sub-50 in the race for the first time this season.The teams were evenly distributed again, with no one earning a discernible advantage.

Women’s 100 IM

It was a big event for Tokyo and LA, as they continue to jockey for second position. Runa Imai wins the race for the second time this season, while Gorbenko and Weitzeil were a solid 2-3 for the Current.

Roar’s Maria Kameneva only managed a 5th place finish here after winning this event in their first match, even though she was only 0.3 off that winning mark (58.86). Alia Atkinson didn’t race this event today after coming second in it to her teammate in Match #2. That combo earned them 17 points that week, compared with 8.5 here in a slightly faster field.

The Trident really struggled with only two points on the board.

Men’s 100 IM

