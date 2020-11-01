Daily Swim Coach Workout #262

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 23+ years old, 19-22 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Masters (Advanced), Elite International Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up:
1x
1 x 200 swim
1 x 200 – scull every third lap
1 x 200 – kick every third lap
1 x 200 – drill every third lap
Pre-set:
1x
20 x 75 on 1:10
#1 – 4 = ATHIM descend in effort
#5-8 = choice descend
#9 – 12 = ATHIM descend in effort
#13 – 16 = choice descend
#17-20 = ATHIM descend in effort
Main set:
1x
1 x 800 10:40 (four two hundred IM’s)
8 x 100 on 1:10 at mile pace
Extra 0:50
1 x 600 on 8:00 (three two hundred IM’s)
6 x 100 on 1:15 at thousand pace
Extra 0:45
1 x 400 on 5:20 (two two hundred IM’s)
4 x 100 on 1:20 at five pace
Extra 0:40
1 x 200 on 2:40 (two hundred IM)
2 x 100 on 1:25 at two pace
Extra 0:35
1 x 100 on 1:20
2 x 50 on 0:40 at one pace
1 x 100 easy
Darian Townsend
Head Coach, YMCA Westside Silver Fins
