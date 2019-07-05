2019 World University Games: Day 2 Prelims Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Note: Due to time zone differences, prelims for this meet are in the middle of the night for most of the SwimSwam staff; and our European-based staff is occupied with the European Junior Championships. We’ll recap the preliminary sessions once our writers are up in the morning, so keep an eye out for something around 7am EDT. In the meantime, readers who are awake can feel free to leave comments about the action. Just keep in mind that some comments may get stuck in moderation throughout the night.

The first day of the 2019 World University Games proved just as exciting as promised, as we saw some tight races, meet records go down and at least one eye-popping split on the 4×100 free relay. This morning’s action will feature only five events, including the men’s 200 free, 200 IM, and 1500 freestyle, and the women’s 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, before getting back to a fuller schedule tonight.

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (ITA), 2009

Meet Record – 1:44.87, Danila Izotov (RUS), 2013

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA), 2017

Meet Record – 1:05.48, Yulia Efimova (RUS), 2013

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011

Meet Record – 1:57.25, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2017

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims

World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Meet Record – 53.50, Aliaksa Herasimenia (BLR), 2013

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Prelims