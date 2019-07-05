2019 World University Games: Day 2 Prelims Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING
- July 4th-9th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
- Entry Lists & Live Results
Note: Due to time zone differences, prelims for this meet are in the middle of the night for most of the SwimSwam staff; and our European-based staff is occupied with the European Junior Championships. We’ll recap the preliminary sessions once our writers are up in the morning, so keep an eye out for something around 7am EDT. In the meantime, readers who are awake can feel free to leave comments about the action. Just keep in mind that some comments may get stuck in moderation throughout the night.
The first day of the 2019 World University Games proved just as exciting as promised, as we saw some tight races, meet records go down and at least one eye-popping split on the 4×100 free relay. This morning’s action will feature only five events, including the men’s 200 free, 200 IM, and 1500 freestyle, and the women’s 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, before getting back to a fuller schedule tonight.
Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims
- World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (ITA), 2009
- Meet Record – 1:44.87, Danila Izotov (RUS), 2013
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims
- World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA), 2017
- Meet Record – 1:05.48, Yulia Efimova (RUS), 2013
Men’s 200 IM – Prelims
- World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011
- Meet Record – 1:57.25, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2017
Women’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims
- World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Meet Record – 53.50, Aliaksa Herasimenia (BLR), 2013
Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Prelims
- World Record – 14:31.021, Sun Yang (JPN), 2012
- Meet Record – 14:47.75, Gregori Paltrinieri (ITA), 2017
No livestream for heats ?