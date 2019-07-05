2019 World University Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING
- July 4th-9th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
- Entry Lists & Live Results
- Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet
Team USA had a strong opening to the World University Games yesterday, picking up two gold medals with victories in the men’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay as well as a gold and a silver in the women’s 400 IM, with Makayla Sargent and Evie Pfeifer going 1-2. Today, Team USA holds the top seed in the men’s 100 backstroke final with Justin Ress, who will square off with Russia’s Grigory Tarasevich.
After breaking the meet record and dipping under 1:00 for the first time in his career yesterday, Ian Finnerty will seek to improve upon his time and grab a gold medal in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Similarly, Asia Seidt will seek to improve upon her own new meet record in the 200 backstroke and defend her top seed.
Men’s 50m Butterfly – Final
- World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018
- Meet Record: 22.90, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2017
- William Yang, AUS, 23.32
- Yuya Tanaka, JPN, 23.35
- Grigori Pekarski, BLR, 23.47
Australia’s William Yang flew to victory in the men’s 100 fly, finishing in a nail-biter 23.32, just 3/100ths in front of Japan’s Yuya Tanaka, who touhed 2nd in 23.35. Belarusian Grigori Pekarski took bronze in 23.47, leaving Poland’s Pawel Sendyk off the podium with a 23.63 for 4th.
American teammates Jack Saunderson and Coleman Stewart rounded out the heat with 7th and 8th-place finishes, respectively, touching in 23.97 and 24.00.
Women’s 100m Freestyle – Semi-Final
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Meet Record: 53.50, Aleksandra Gerasimenya (BLR), 2013
Top 8 Finishers:
Men’s 100m Backstroke – Final
- World Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy (USA), 2016
- Meet Record: 52.60, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009
Women’s 50m Butterfly – Final
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014
- Meet Record: 25.72, Lu Ying (CHN), 2015
Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Final
- World Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018
- Meet Record: 59.51, Ian Finnerty (USA), 2019
Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Semi-Final
- World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA), 2017
- Meet Record: 1:05.48, Yulia Efimova (RUS), 2013
Men’s 200m IM – Semi-Final
- World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011
- Meet Record: 1:57.35, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2017
Women’s 200m Backstroke – Final
- World Record: 2:04.06, Missy Franklin (USA), 2012
- Meet Record: 2:08.81, Asia Seidt (USA), 2019
Men’s 200m Freestyle – Semi-Final
- World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biederman (GER), 2009
- Meet Record: 1:44.87, Danila Izotov (RUS), 2013
Anyone have a live link?
Fisu.tv
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0JdDU7f9DjQ
https://fisu.vhx.tv/videos/swimming-day-3-semifinals-finals
Have to register, but it’s free.
Ress 53.8 for bronze
Mefford 54.4