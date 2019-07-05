2019 World University Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

Team USA had a strong opening to the World University Games yesterday, picking up two gold medals with victories in the men’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay as well as a gold and a silver in the women’s 400 IM, with Makayla Sargent and Evie Pfeifer going 1-2. Today, Team USA holds the top seed in the men’s 100 backstroke final with Justin Ress, who will square off with Russia’s Grigory Tarasevich.

After breaking the meet record and dipping under 1:00 for the first time in his career yesterday, Ian Finnerty will seek to improve upon his time and grab a gold medal in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Similarly, Asia Seidt will seek to improve upon her own new meet record in the 200 backstroke and defend her top seed.

Men’s 50m Butterfly – Final

World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018

Meet Record: 22.90, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2017

William Yang, AUS, 23.32 Yuya Tanaka, JPN, 23.35 Grigori Pekarski, BLR, 23.47

Australia’s William Yang flew to victory in the men’s 100 fly, finishing in a nail-biter 23.32, just 3/100ths in front of Japan’s Yuya Tanaka, who touhed 2nd in 23.35. Belarusian Grigori Pekarski took bronze in 23.47, leaving Poland’s Pawel Sendyk off the podium with a 23.63 for 4th.

American teammates Jack Saunderson and Coleman Stewart rounded out the heat with 7th and 8th-place finishes, respectively, touching in 23.97 and 24.00.

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Semi-Final

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Meet Record: 53.50, Aleksandra Gerasimenya (BLR), 2013

Top 8 Finishers:

Men’s 100m Backstroke – Final

World Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy (USA), 2016

Meet Record: 52.60, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009

Women’s 50m Butterfly – Final

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014

Meet Record: 25.72, Lu Ying (CHN), 2015

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018

Meet Record: 59.51, Ian Finnerty (USA), 2019

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Semi-Final

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA), 2017

Meet Record: 1:05.48, Yulia Efimova (RUS), 2013

Men’s 200m IM – Semi-Final

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011

Meet Record: 1:57.35, Kosuke Hagino (JPN), 2017

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Final

World Record: 2:04.06, Missy Franklin (USA), 2012

Meet Record: 2:08.81, Asia Seidt (USA), 2019

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Semi-Final