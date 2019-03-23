2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Stanford Dominate Day 4 Up/Downs

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford women will have 10 individual swims in finals tonight (before counting the mile, a timed final). That’s 4 more than Cal who are next best with 6. The Cardinal will have a swimmer in every event tonight including 3 in the 200 back A final. They also got 2 swimmers into the 200 fly A final and 1 into the B final. Stanford have 5 A finalist and 5 B finalist.

This volume of night swims should be enough to secure Stanford’s 3rd straight team title (read our analysis of the scoring here).

Cal’s best event tonight is the 100 free where they have 2 in the A final and 1 in the B final. That total is contingent on Abbey Weitzeil‘s health. The junior qualified for the final this morning in what appeared to be considerable pain. She competed with her right arm wrapped. If she is forced to scratch, Cal’s already slim title hopes would take a big blow.

Day 4 Up Downs

*does not include diving which is still going on