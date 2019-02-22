2019 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State has surged to a 45-point lead in the ACC, but with two days of racing left, it’s still anybody’s game between the Wolfpack, Louisville and Virginia.

Friday is the meet’s busiest prelims session, with heats of five swimming events. Louisville returns the defending ACC champs in the 100 fly (Grace Oglesby) and 200 free (Mallory Comerford), and both are the top incoming seeds.

But NC State has the top seed in three other races. Elise Haan is the defending champ and top seed in the 100 back. Rookie Sophie Hansson has already been 58.44, faster than graduated 2018 ACC champ Natalie Pierce of FSU and top returning swimmer Caroline Hauder (59.81 last year at ACCs, 1:01.28 this season). Meanwhile fellow NC State freshman Emma Muzzy is the top incoming 400 IM seed at 4:05.60, though the defending champ is Reka Gyorgy of Virginia Tech, who went 4:04.42 last year.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates from Greensboro.

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

Women’s 200 free – Prelims

Women’s 100 breast – Prelims

Women’s 100 back – Prelims