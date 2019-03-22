2019 W. NCAAs: Watch Beata Nelson Win the 200 IM in 1:50.79

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson pulled off a stunning performance Thursday night to upset reigning American record holder Ella Eastin in the 200 IM and win her first title of the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships.

Watch the race, courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics, below:

Nelson, known primarily as a backstroker, split 23.94 / 27.67 / 32.33 / 26.85 for a final time of 1:50.79. Eastin went 1:51.81, splitting 24.60 / 27.07 / 32.60 / 27.54. Nelson’s best time before Thursday night was 1:52.27, swum last month at the 2019 Big Ten Championships. As of the start of February, she had never broken 1:53.

Eastin’s American record, swum at this meet last year, is 1:50.67. Nelson is just the second swimmer ever to break 1:51.

TOP 10 PERFORMERS OF ALL TIME: WOMEN’S SCY 200 IM