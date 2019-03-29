2019 Men’s NCAA Championships Pick’em Contest: Day 1&2 Update

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

The rules

Townley Haas was a relatively popular pick to win the 500 free. 60% of entries had him first. The other popular choice to win, Felix Auboeck of Michigan, failed to make finals. Sean Grieshop of Cal wasn’t picked by anyone to finish 2nd. Brooks Fail of Arizona (17%) and Jacobo Vargas of Michigan (23%) were relatively popular choices in 3rd and 4th.

The 200 IM saw another favorite deliver. Andrew Seliskar of Cal, the pick of 87% to win, took the title. Andreas Vazaios of NC State (picked by 42% 2nd), John Shebat of Texas (7%), and Vini Lanza of Indiana (21%) were next.

The 50 free saw the first upset winner of the night. Ryan Hoffer of Cal was picked by only 3% to win the 50 free. Pawel Sendyk of Cal (15%), Robert Howard of Alabama (20%) and Bowen Becker of Minnesota (14%) were popular choices for the minor places.

How Everyone Did

The day 1&2 winner and therefore overall leader was Thatonemoflo with 83 points. Kwazii was next with80. SHUstork was 3rd with 80. The top 10 are below. If you didn’t make the top 10 you can see how your picks did in the spreadsheet.