2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Scoring Summary

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
  • Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results

Cal. Cal. Cal. That’s the story of the first full day of men’s NCAAs. The Cal men picked up 71 points over their seeded total on day 2. Texas gained 28, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Bears who now hold a 24 point lead.

Adding the current scores to the remaining psych sheet points Cal project to 471 points. Texas project to 379, and Indiana project to 372. Texas and Indiana both have strong diving programs, but if both dive like they did today and the swimming seeds hold, Cal will win the meet comfortably. Of course, if the trend from today continues, Cal will increase their swimming point lead and run away with this thing.

Texas are seeded with only 59 swimming points tomorrow. That leaves them with a lot of room to move up. If Texas are going to defend, they’re likely going to need to improve that total by a significant margin tomorrow.

A hot start is no guarantee of success during the rest of the meet, but the Cal men were outstanding in both sessions today. Only one team’s point total at night changed by more than 10 points from their projected total after prelims: Cal’s. The Cal men picked up 19 points tonight. Texas (-2.5) and Indiana (-3.5) both backslid a little this evening.

Day 2 Scoring Summary

Day 3 and 4 psych points do not include diving

Day 1 Actual Day 2 Psych Day 2 Scored Prelims Day 2 Actual Day 2 Swim Day 2 Dive Day 2 Swim vs Psych Day 2 Actual vs Prelims Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Actual + Remaining Psych
California 32 109 161 180 180 0 71 19 99 160 471
Texas 40 93 150.5 148 121 27 28 -2.5 59 132 379
Indiana 30 105 128.5 125 111 14 6 -3.5 109 108 372
NC State 34 104 105 102 102 0 -2 -3 82 59 277
Florida 28 54 42 48 48 0 -6 6 82 69 227
Louisville 26 34 49 45 45 0 11 -4 59 70 200
Alabama 0 84 62 60 60 0 -24 -2 65 43 168
Michigan 6 76 19 24 24 0 -52 5 95 39 164
Missouri 13 47.5 51 47 46 1 -1.5 -4 46 27 133
Tennessee 0 41 37 30 8 22 -33 -7 50 42 122
Harvard 24 1 49 46 46 0 45 -3 16 18 104
Ohio State 13 47 26 27 27 0 -20 1 23 38 101
Florida St 0 47 35 37 34 3 -13 2 30 34 101
Virginia 22 21 19 16 16 0 -5 -3 28 21 87
TA&M 8 30 56 46 30 16 0 -10 14 14 82
Arizona 10 38 33 32 32 0 -6 -1 23 16 81
Southern Cali 0 26 34 32 32 0 6 -2 27 17 76
Georgia 0 13 29 21 21 0 8 -8 26 27.5 74.5
Minnesota 0 20 21 29 29 0 9 8 16 29.5 74.5
Arizona St 18 4 0 0 0 0 -4 0 32 14.5 64.5
Stanford 4 12 16 18 18 0 6 2 12 19 53
Georgia Tech 2 16 13 13 13 0 -3 0 6 18 39
South Carolina 0 15 13 13 13 0 -2 0 20 4 37
Purdue 0 0 12 17 10 7 10 5 11 0 28
Notre Dame 0 0 2.5 3 3 0 3 0.5 6 11 20
Penn 0 1 6 7 7 0 6 1 12 0 19
Virginia Tech 0 6 2.5 6 6 0 0 3.5 0 13 19
Grand Canyon 0 2 0 0 0 0 -2 0 17 0 17
Duke 0 0 17 17 0 17 0 0 0 0 17
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16.5 16.5
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 14
Auburn 0 10 0 0 0 0 -10 0 13 0 13
Miami 0 0 16 13 0 13 0 -3 0 0 13
LSU 0 0 9 9 0 9 0 0 0 0 9
Pittsburgh 0 1.5 0 0 0 0 -1.5 0 1 7 8
Kentucky 0 0 3 5 0 5 0 2 0 2 7
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 6
Brigham Young 0 6 0 0 0 0 -6 0 0 2 2
Denver 0 4 4 1 1 0 -3 -3 0 0 1
Utah 0 7 0 0 0 0 -7 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 5 0 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 0
Penn St 0 5 0 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 0
UCSB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Day 2 Event Scores

200 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving 400 Medley Relay
California 40 26 35 45 0 34
Texas 32 20 17 20 27 32
Indiana 30 0 27 14 14 40
NC State 34 5 17 16 0 30
Alabama 26 0 0 16 0 18
Florida 12 3 11 0 0 22
Missouri 18 0 0 4 1 24
Harvard 22 11 0 13 0 0
TA&M 10 12 4 0 16 4
Louisville 14 0 0 3 0 28
Florida St 28 0 0 6 3 0
Arizona 8 16 2 0 0 6
Southern Cali 6 0 0 0 0 26
Tennessee 0 0 0 0 22 8
Minnesota 0 0 0 15 0 14
Ohio State 24 0 3 0 0 0
Michigan 0 22 0 2 0 0
Georgia 0 14 5 0 0 2
Stanford 4 0 14 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0 7 10
Duke 0 0 0 0 17 0
Penn State 0 0 0 0 17 0
Virginia 0 4 0 0 0 12
South Carolina 0 13 0 0 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 0 13 0
Georgia Tech 0 0 13 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0 9 0
Penn 0 0 7 0 0 0
Virginia Tech 0 6 0 0 0 0
Kentucky 0 0 0 0 5 0
Navy 0 0 0 0 4 0
Notre Dame 0 3 0 0 0 0
Denver 0 0 0 1 0 0

Post Day 2 Actual Scores

1. California: 212
2. Texas: 188
3. Indiana: 155
4. NC State: 136
5. Florida: 76
6. Louisville: 71
7. Harvard: 70
8. Missouri: 60
9. Alabama: 60
10. TA&M: 54
11. Arizona: 42
12. Ohio State: 40
13. Virginia: 38
14. Florida St: 37
15. Southern Cali: 32
16. Michigan: 30
17. Tennessee: 30
18. Minnesota: 29
19. Stanford: 22
20. Georgia: 21
21. Arizona St: 18
22. Purdue: 17
23. Penn State: 17
24. Duke: 17
25. Georgia Tech: 15
26. South Carolina: 13
27. Miami: 13
28. LSU: 9
29. Penn: 7
30. Virginia Tech: 6
31. Kentucky: 5
32. Navy: 4
33. Notre Dame: 3
34. Denver: 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Seliskar, Andrew SR 20 200 IM 1 1:38.14 957
Hoffer, Ryan SO 20 50 Free 1 18.63 916
Grieshop, Sean SO 17 500 Free 2 4:10.29 842
Sendyk, Pawel JR 17 50 Free 2 18.68 903
Thomas, Mike SR 9 200 IM 9 1:42.34 775
Julian, Trenton SO 9 500 Free 9 4:11.3 822
Jensen, Michael JR 8 50 Free 9 19.15 794
Carr, Daniel SO 6 200 IM 11 1:42.42 772
Norman, Nick SR 0 500 Free 18 4:14.82 757
Quah, Zheng JR 0 200 IM 17 1:43.13 746
Callahan, Connor JR 0 1 mtr Diving 18 303.95
Whitley, Reece FR 0 200 IM 32 1:44.12 711

Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Haas, Townley SR 20 500 Free 1 4:08.19 886
Shebat, John SR 16 200 IM 3 1:39.63 886
Windle, Jordan SO 15 1 mtr Diving 4 387.1
Jackson, Tate SR 12 50 Free 7 19.03 819
Campbell, Grayson JR 12 1 mtr Diving 7 340.45
Kibler, Drew FR 8 50 Free 9 19.15 794
Harty, Ryan JR 1 200 IM 16 1:43.82 721
Cornish, Jacob JR 0 1 mtr Diving 26 285.3
Krueger, Daniel FR 0 50 Free 24 19.31 761
Yeager, Chris SO 0 500 Free 45 4:21.57 646
Willenbring, Matthew FR 0 200 IM 29 1:43.94 717
Vines, Braden FR 0 200 IM 31 1:44.00 715
Pomajevich, Sam SO 0 500 Free 33 4:17.61 710
Katz, Austin SO 0 500 Free 24 4:16.06 736
Zettle, Alex FR 0 500 Free 22 4:15.73 742
Merritt, Reed JR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 253.0

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lanza, Vini SR 15 200 IM 4 1:40.3 856
Connor, James SR 14 1 mtr Diving 5 373.5
Apple, Zach SR 14 50 Free 5 18.99 830
Finnerty, Ian SR 12 200 IM 7 1:42.84 756
Blaskovic, Bruno SO 0 50 Free 21 19.3 761
Mathias, Van FR 0 200 IM 25 1:43.70 726
Brinegar, Michael FR 0 500 Free 26 4:16.46 729
Gould, Mory SO 0 1 mtr Diving 20 300.1
Samy, Mohamed JR 0 200 IM 28 1:43.89 719
Capobianco, Andrew SO 0 1 mtr Diving 24 291.55
Calvillo, Mikey FR 0 500 Free 34 4:18.18 701

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Vazaios, Andreas SR 17 200 IM 2 1:39.35 899
Ress, Justin SR 11 50 Free 8 19.1 803
Knowles, Eric SO 5 500 Free 12 4:14.22 768
Korstanje, Nyls FR 5 50 Free 12 19.18 786
Kiesler, Gil SO 0 500 Free 39 4:19.23 684
McIntyre, Jack JR 0 500 Free 29 4:16.96 721
Molacek, Jacob SR 0 50 Free 21 19.3 761

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Smith, Kieran FR 11 200 IM 8 1:44.23 707
Freeman, Trey FR 2 500 Free 15 4:18.53 695
Baqlah, Khader JR 1 500 Free 16 4:20.50 663
Lebed, Alexander SR 0 200 IM 44 1:45.44 666
Davis, Will FR 0 50 Free 37 19.59 704
Hillis, Dillon FR 0 200 IM 47 1:45.83 653
Sanders, Grant JR 0 200 IM 36 1:44.59 695
Finke, Bobby FR 0 500 Free 43 4:20.14 669

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Barna, Andrej JR 3 50 Free 14 19.3 761
Sos, Daniel SO 0 200 IM 21 1:43.39 736
Acosta, Marcelo SR 0 500 Free 23 4:15.87 739

Harvard

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Farris, Dean JR 13 50 Free 6 19.02 821
Novak, Brennan SR 11 500 Free 8 4:21.72 644
Marcoux, Raphael JR 0 50 Free 36 19.58 707
Gures, Umitcan FR 0 50 Free 41 19.88 649
Zarian, Michael SO 0 200 IM 40 1:44.94 683
Houck, Logan SR 0 500 Free 44 4:21.46 648

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Mankus, Luke SR 4 50 Free 13 19.2 782
Goodwin, Kyle SR 1 1 mtr Diving 16 276.95
Hicks, Caleb JR 0 50 Free 40 19.81 664
Kovac, Danny FR 0 200 IM 26 1:43.75 724
Alexander, Nick JR 0 200 IM 30 1:43.97 716
Dubois, Jack FR 0 500 Free 37 4:18.97 688
Schreuders, Mikel SR 0 50 Free 27 19.43 735
Wielinski, Jacob SR 0 500 Free 40 4:19.34 682
Dahlgren, Jack FR 0 500 Free 28 4:16.82 723

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Howard, Robert SR 16 50 Free 3 18.8 873
Waddell, Zane JR 0 50 Free 30 19.47 727
Disette, Sam SO 0 50 Free 33 19.52 717
Perera, Nicholas FR 0 200 IM 53 1:47.30 602

TA&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Thornton, Sam SR 16 1 mtr Diving 3 390.5
Theall, Mark SO 12 500 Free 7 4:16.05 736
Casas, Shaine FR 4 200 IM 13 1:42.71 761
Mathews, Kurtis SO 0 1 mtr Diving 31 275.4
Koster, Adam JR 0 50 Free 32 19.49 725
Thibert, Mike JR 0 50 Free 39 19.71 681

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Fail, Brooks SO 16 500 Free 3 4:10.77 832
Schlicht, David FR 2 200 IM 15 1:42.99 751
Gurevich, Etay JR 0 200 IM 19 1:43.34 738
Iida, Sam SO 0 200 IM 24 1:43.65 727

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Loy, Andrew JR 3 200 IM 14 1:42.87 755
Siler, Jacob SO 0 1 mtr Diving 35 255.4
Daniels-Freeman, Aaro SR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 275.7
DeLakis, Paul SO 0 200 IM 23 1:43.61 729
Law, Christopher SR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 273.25
Gaziev, Ruslan FR 0 50 Free 35 19.57 707

Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Casey, Brendan SR 4 500 Free 13 4:14.39 765
Shelton, Ian JR 0 1 mtr Diving 36 254.35
Magnan, Sam SR 0 500 Free 17 4:14.55 762
Baker, Ryan JR 0 50 Free 34 19.53 715
Schubert, Ted JR 0 200 IM 38 1:44.79 688
Storch, Casey FR 0 200 IM 36 1:44.59 695

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Pisani, Will SR 6 50 Free 11 19.16 790
Davidson, Joshua SO 3 1 mtr Diving 14 307.15
Alaniz, Griffin JR 0 50 Free 44 20.13 600
Kaleoaloha, Kanoa SR 0 50 Free 21 19.3 761
Polianski, Max JR 0 200 IM 54 1:47.65 590
Muratovic, Emir SR 0 50 Free 27 19.43 735

Southern Cali

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Johansson, Victor FR 0 500 Free 30 4:17.01 720
Grissom, Kyle SR 0 50 Free 26 19.4 743
Miljenic, Nikola SO 0 50 Free 29 19.45 731

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Vargas Jacobo, Ricard SO 15 500 Free 4 4:12.21 805
Callan, Patrick FR 7 500 Free 10 4:13.27 785
Borges, Gus SO 2 50 Free 15 19.32 757
Todd, Ross SO 0 1 mtr Diving 42 240.9
Cope, Tommy JR 0 200 IM 20 1:43.36 737
Swanson, Charlie JR 0 200 IM 45 1:45.66 659
Herremans, Jacob JR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 281.45
Montague, Jacob JR 0 200 IM 48 1:45.84 653
Auboeck, Felix JR 0 500 Free 35 4:18.4 697

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Zeng, Zhipeng SR 20 1 mtr Diving 1 405.4
Wade, Matthew FR 2 1 mtr Diving 15 304.85
Rice, Sam SR 0 500 Free 46 4:27.74 540
Hallam, William SO 0 1 mtr Diving 25 288.2
Garcia, Matthew JR 0 200 IM 51 1:46.77 621
Decoursey, Kyle SR 0 50 Free 18 19.23 775

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Becker, Bowe SR 15 50 Free 4 18.84 863
Leblang, Alan SR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 272.2
Yang, Nick SR 0 1 mtr Diving 37 254.15

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
DeVine, Abrahm SR 14 200 IM 5 1:40.77 836
Calloni, Johannes SO 0 500 Free 21 4:15.58 744
Casey, Conor FR 0 1 mtr Diving 21 297.7
Vigran, Noah FR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 276.65
Murphy, James JR 0 500 Free 20 4:15.28 749
Hirschberger, Matthew SO 0 500 Free 36 4:18.6 694
Liang, Alex SO 0 200 IM 34 1:44.35 703
Sweetser, True JR 0 500 Free 31 4:17.12 718
Pastorek, Brennan SO 0 200 IM 46 1:45.68 658

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Higgins, Walker JR 14 500 Free 5 4:12.65 796
Acevedo, Javier JR 5 200 IM 12 1:42.64 763
Reed, Greg SO 0 500 Free 42 4:19.59 678
Burns, Aidan SR 0 500 Free 41 4:19.53 679
Miller, Kevin JR 0 500 Free 38 4:19.19 684
Abruzzo, Andrew FR 0 500 Free 32 4:17.37 714

Arizona St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Selim, Youssef JR 0 1 mtr Diving 19 302.9
House, Grant SO 0 200 IM 33 1:44.32 704
Swift, Carter SO 0 50 Free 42 19.98 630

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Duncan, Greg SO 7 1 mtr Diving 10 343.85
Cifelli, Joe SR 0 1 mtr Diving 22 295.95

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Garcia Boissier, Hect SR 17 1 mtr Diving 2 399.3
Crow, John SR 0 1 mtr Diving 45 203.05
Castano, Gabe SO 0 50 Free 17 19.21 779

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Hernandez, Nathaniel JR 11 1 mtr Diving 8 333.0
Moretti, Evan SR 6 1 mtr Diving 11 340.25
Williams, Miles JR 0 50 Free 37 19.59 704
St. George, Max SR 0 50 Free 46 20.32 561

Georgia Tech

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Pumputis, Caio SO 13 200 IM 6 1:41.04 825

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Minuth, Fynn SR 13 500 Free 6 4:12.72 795
Davila, Rafael SO 0 500 Free 25 4:16.3 732
Down-Jenkins, Anton FR 0 1 mtr Diving 40 246.9

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Herrera, Briadam SR 13 1 mtr Diving 6 358.25

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Hernandez, Juan JR 9 1 mtr Diving 9 362.2
McClellan, Matthew SR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 280.1

Penn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Andrew, Mark SR 7 200 IM 10 1:42.36 774

Virginia Tech

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Stone, Lane SO 6 500 Free 11 4:14.00 772
Zawadzki, Noah FR 0 1 mtr Diving 41 244.1
Tornqvist, Samuel SO 0 200 IM 40 1:44.94 683
Schiesl, Ben SR 0 1 mtr Diving 17 304.2
Szabo, Norbert SR 0 200 IM 27 1:43.88 719

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Masterton, Sebastian SR 5 1 mtr Diving 12 335.35
Brown, Glen JR 0 200 IM 35 1:44.42 701

Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Buchter, Bradley JR 4 1 mtr Diving 13 314.9

Notre Dame

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Yeadon, Zach SO 3 500 Free 14 4:14.84 757
Barta, Marci FR 0 200 IM 52 1:46.98 614
Schultz, Aaron JR 0 200 IM 39 1:44.81 687

Denver

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Auchinachie, Cameron SO 1 50 Free 16 19.37 747

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
O’Haimhirgin, Liam JR 0 50 Free 43 20.03 620
Phillips, Austin SR 0 50 Free 31 19.48 725

West Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Dixon, David SO 0 200 IM 49 1:45.93 650

Pittsburgh

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Helmbacher, Samy JR 0 200 IM 43 1:44.99 681
Vera, Blaise SO 0 50 Free 25 19.35 751

Brigham Young

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Sorenson, Payton SR 0 50 Free 20 19.28 765

East Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Santos, Gus JR 0 50 Free 45 20.18 590

Columbia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Suckow, Jonathan SO 0 1 mtr Diving 22 295.95

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Grassi, Santiago JR 0 50 Free 19 19.24 775
Dannhauser, Josh SO 0 500 Free 27 4:16.78 724
Pruitt, Conner FR 0 1 mtr Diving 34 259.15

Princeton

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Khosla, Raunak FR 0 200 IM 22 1:43.48 733
Young, Colten SO 0 1 mtr Diving 39 250.05

Hawaii

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Aydin, Metin SR 0 200 IM 18 1:43.32 739
Follows, Kane JR 0 200 IM 50 1:46.49 631

Towson

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Saunderson, Jack SR 0 200 IM 42 1:44.97 682

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Brenner, William SR 0 1 mtr Diving 44 227.05

UNLV

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Abramowicz, Tazman FR 0 1 mtr Diving 43 235.5

UCSB

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Hotchkiss, Logan SR 0 500 Free 19 4:15.04 753

1
