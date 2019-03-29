2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Scoring Summary

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
Defending champion: Texas (4x) (
2018 results)
Psych Sheet
Live results
Cal. Cal. Cal. That’s the story of the first full day of men’s NCAAs. The Cal men picked up 71 points over their seeded total on day 2. Texas gained 28, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Bears who now hold a 24 point lead.
Adding the current scores to the remaining psych sheet points Cal project to 471 points. Texas project to 379, and Indiana project to 372. Texas and Indiana both have strong diving programs, but if both dive like they did today and the swimming seeds hold, Cal will win the meet comfortably. Of course, if the trend from today continues, Cal will increase their swimming point lead and run away with this thing.
Texas are seeded with only 59 swimming points tomorrow. That leaves them with a lot of room to move up. If Texas are going to defend, they’re likely going to need to improve that total by a significant margin tomorrow.
A hot start is no guarantee of success during the rest of the meet, but the Cal men were outstanding in both sessions today. Only one team’s point total at night changed by more than 10 points from their projected total after prelims: Cal’s. The Cal men picked up 19 points tonight. Texas (-2.5) and Indiana (-3.5) both backslid a little this evening.
Day 2 Scoring Summary
Day 3 and 4 psych points do not include diving
Day 1 Actual
Day 2 Psych
Day 2 Scored Prelims
Day 2 Actual
Day 2 Swim
Day 2 Dive
Day 2 Swim vs Psych
Day 2 Actual vs Prelims
Day 3 Psych
Day 4 Psych
Actual + Remaining Psych
California
32
109
161
180
180
0
71
19
99
160
471
Texas
40
93
150.5
148
121
27
28
-2.5
59
132
379
Indiana
30
105
128.5
125
111
14
6
-3.5
109
108
372
NC State
34
104
105
102
102
0
-2
-3
82
59
277
Florida
28
54
42
48
48
0
-6
6
82
69
227
Louisville
26
34
49
45
45
0
11
-4
59
70
200
Alabama
0
84
62
60
60
0
-24
-2
65
43
168
Michigan
6
76
19
24
24
0
-52
5
95
39
164
Missouri
13
47.5
51
47
46
1
-1.5
-4
46
27
133
Tennessee
0
41
37
30
8
22
-33
-7
50
42
122
Harvard
24
1
49
46
46
0
45
-3
16
18
104
Ohio State
13
47
26
27
27
0
-20
1
23
38
101
Florida St
0
47
35
37
34
3
-13
2
30
34
101
Virginia
22
21
19
16
16
0
-5
-3
28
21
87
TA&M
8
30
56
46
30
16
0
-10
14
14
82
Arizona
10
38
33
32
32
0
-6
-1
23
16
81
Southern Cali
0
26
34
32
32
0
6
-2
27
17
76
Georgia
0
13
29
21
21
0
8
-8
26
27.5
74.5
Minnesota
0
20
21
29
29
0
9
8
16
29.5
74.5
Arizona St
18
4
0
0
0
0
-4
0
32
14.5
64.5
Stanford
4
12
16
18
18
0
6
2
12
19
53
Georgia Tech
2
16
13
13
13
0
-3
0
6
18
39
South Carolina
0
15
13
13
13
0
-2
0
20
4
37
Purdue
0
0
12
17
10
7
10
5
11
0
28
Notre Dame
0
0
2.5
3
3
0
3
0.5
6
11
20
Penn
0
1
6
7
7
0
6
1
12
0
19
Virginia Tech
0
6
2.5
6
6
0
0
3.5
0
13
19
Grand Canyon
0
2
0
0
0
0
-2
0
17
0
17
Duke
0
0
17
17
0
17
0
0
0
0
17
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16.5
16.5
Towson
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
14
Auburn
0
10
0
0
0
0
-10
0
13
0
13
Miami
0
0
16
13
0
13
0
-3
0
0
13
LSU
0
0
9
9
0
9
0
0
0
0
9
Pittsburgh
0
1.5
0
0
0
0
-1.5
0
1
7
8
Kentucky
0
0
3
5
0
5
0
2
0
2
7
Hawaii
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
6
Brigham Young
0
6
0
0
0
0
-6
0
0
2
2
Denver
0
4
4
1
1
0
-3
-3
0
0
1
Utah
0
7
0
0
0
0
-7
0
0
0
0
Princeton
0
5
0
0
0
0
-5
0
0
0
0
Penn St
0
5
0
0
0
0
-5
0
0
0
0
UCSB
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Missouri St.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
West Virginia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
East Carolina
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 Day 2 Event Scores
200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
1 mtr Diving
400 Medley Relay
California
40
26
35
45
0
34
Texas
32
20
17
20
27
32
Indiana
30
0
27
14
14
40
NC State
34
5
17
16
0
30
Alabama
26
0
0
16
0
18
Florida
12
3
11
0
0
22
Missouri
18
0
0
4
1
24
Harvard
22
11
0
13
0
0
TA&M
10
12
4
0
16
4
Louisville
14
0
0
3
0
28
Florida St
28
0
0
6
3
0
Arizona
8
16
2
0
0
6
Southern Cali
6
0
0
0
0
26
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
22
8
Minnesota
0
0
0
15
0
14
Ohio State
24
0
3
0
0
0
Michigan
0
22
0
2
0
0
Georgia
0
14
5
0
0
2
Stanford
4
0
14
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
7
10
Duke
0
0
0
0
17
0
Penn State
0
0
0
0
17
0
Virginia
0
4
0
0
0
12
South Carolina
0
13
0
0
0
0
Miami
0
0
0
0
13
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
13
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
9
0
Penn
0
0
7
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
6
0
0
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
0
5
0
Navy
0
0
0
0
4
0
Notre Dame
0
3
0
0
0
0
Denver
0
0
0
1
0
0
Post Day 2 Actual Scores
1. California: 212
2. Texas: 188
3. Indiana: 155
4. NC State: 136
5. Florida: 76
6. Louisville: 71
7. Harvard: 70
8. Missouri: 60
9. Alabama: 60
10. TA&M: 54
11. Arizona: 42
12. Ohio State: 40
13. Virginia: 38
14. Florida St: 37
15. Southern Cali: 32
16. Michigan: 30
17. Tennessee: 30
18. Minnesota: 29
19. Stanford: 22
20. Georgia: 21
21. Arizona St: 18
22. Purdue: 17
23. Penn State: 17
24. Duke: 17
25. Georgia Tech: 15
26. South Carolina: 13
27. Miami: 13
28. LSU: 9
29. Penn: 7
30. Virginia Tech: 6
31. Kentucky: 5
32. Navy: 4
33. Notre Dame: 3
34. Denver: 1 Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. California
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Seliskar, Andrew
SR
20
200 IM
1
1:38.14
957
Hoffer, Ryan
SO
20
50 Free
1
18.63
916
Grieshop, Sean
SO
17
500 Free
2
4:10.29
842
Sendyk, Pawel
JR
17
50 Free
2
18.68
903
Thomas, Mike
SR
9
200 IM
9
1:42.34
775
Julian, Trenton
SO
9
500 Free
9
4:11.3
822
Jensen, Michael
JR
8
50 Free
9
19.15
794
Carr, Daniel
SO
6
200 IM
11
1:42.42
772
Norman, Nick
SR
0
500 Free
18
4:14.82
757
Quah, Zheng
JR
0
200 IM
17
1:43.13
746
Callahan, Connor
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
18
303.95
Whitley, Reece
FR
0
200 IM
32
1:44.12
711
Texas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Haas, Townley
SR
20
500 Free
1
4:08.19
886
Shebat, John
SR
16
200 IM
3
1:39.63
886
Windle, Jordan
SO
15
1 mtr Diving
4
387.1
Jackson, Tate
SR
12
50 Free
7
19.03
819
Campbell, Grayson
JR
12
1 mtr Diving
7
340.45
Kibler, Drew
FR
8
50 Free
9
19.15
794
Harty, Ryan
JR
1
200 IM
16
1:43.82
721
Cornish, Jacob
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
26
285.3
Krueger, Daniel
FR
0
50 Free
24
19.31
761
Yeager, Chris
SO
0
500 Free
45
4:21.57
646
Willenbring, Matthew
FR
0
200 IM
29
1:43.94
717
Vines, Braden
FR
0
200 IM
31
1:44.00
715
Pomajevich, Sam
SO
0
500 Free
33
4:17.61
710
Katz, Austin
SO
0
500 Free
24
4:16.06
736
Zettle, Alex
FR
0
500 Free
22
4:15.73
742
Merritt, Reed
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
38
253.0
Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lanza, Vini
SR
15
200 IM
4
1:40.3
856
Connor, James
SR
14
1 mtr Diving
5
373.5
Apple, Zach
SR
14
50 Free
5
18.99
830
Finnerty, Ian
SR
12
200 IM
7
1:42.84
756
Blaskovic, Bruno
SO
0
50 Free
21
19.3
761
Mathias, Van
FR
0
200 IM
25
1:43.70
726
Brinegar, Michael
FR
0
500 Free
26
4:16.46
729
Gould, Mory
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
20
300.1
Samy, Mohamed
JR
0
200 IM
28
1:43.89
719
Capobianco, Andrew
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
24
291.55
Calvillo, Mikey
FR
0
500 Free
34
4:18.18
701
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vazaios, Andreas
SR
17
200 IM
2
1:39.35
899
Ress, Justin
SR
11
50 Free
8
19.1
803
Knowles, Eric
SO
5
500 Free
12
4:14.22
768
Korstanje, Nyls
FR
5
50 Free
12
19.18
786
Kiesler, Gil
SO
0
500 Free
39
4:19.23
684
McIntyre, Jack
JR
0
500 Free
29
4:16.96
721
Molacek, Jacob
SR
0
50 Free
21
19.3
761
Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smith, Kieran
FR
11
200 IM
8
1:44.23
707
Freeman, Trey
FR
2
500 Free
15
4:18.53
695
Baqlah, Khader
JR
1
500 Free
16
4:20.50
663
Lebed, Alexander
SR
0
200 IM
44
1:45.44
666
Davis, Will
FR
0
50 Free
37
19.59
704
Hillis, Dillon
FR
0
200 IM
47
1:45.83
653
Sanders, Grant
JR
0
200 IM
36
1:44.59
695
Finke, Bobby
FR
0
500 Free
43
4:20.14
669
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Barna, Andrej
JR
3
50 Free
14
19.3
761
Sos, Daniel
SO
0
200 IM
21
1:43.39
736
Acosta, Marcelo
SR
0
500 Free
23
4:15.87
739
Harvard
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Farris, Dean
JR
13
50 Free
6
19.02
821
Novak, Brennan
SR
11
500 Free
8
4:21.72
644
Marcoux, Raphael
JR
0
50 Free
36
19.58
707
Gures, Umitcan
FR
0
50 Free
41
19.88
649
Zarian, Michael
SO
0
200 IM
40
1:44.94
683
Houck, Logan
SR
0
500 Free
44
4:21.46
648
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mankus, Luke
SR
4
50 Free
13
19.2
782
Goodwin, Kyle
SR
1
1 mtr Diving
16
276.95
Hicks, Caleb
JR
0
50 Free
40
19.81
664
Kovac, Danny
FR
0
200 IM
26
1:43.75
724
Alexander, Nick
JR
0
200 IM
30
1:43.97
716
Dubois, Jack
FR
0
500 Free
37
4:18.97
688
Schreuders, Mikel
SR
0
50 Free
27
19.43
735
Wielinski, Jacob
SR
0
500 Free
40
4:19.34
682
Dahlgren, Jack
FR
0
500 Free
28
4:16.82
723
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Howard, Robert
SR
16
50 Free
3
18.8
873
Waddell, Zane
JR
0
50 Free
30
19.47
727
Disette, Sam
SO
0
50 Free
33
19.52
717
Perera, Nicholas
FR
0
200 IM
53
1:47.30
602
TA&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Thornton, Sam
SR
16
1 mtr Diving
3
390.5
Theall, Mark
SO
12
500 Free
7
4:16.05
736
Casas, Shaine
FR
4
200 IM
13
1:42.71
761
Mathews, Kurtis
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
31
275.4
Koster, Adam
JR
0
50 Free
32
19.49
725
Thibert, Mike
JR
0
50 Free
39
19.71
681
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Fail, Brooks
SO
16
500 Free
3
4:10.77
832
Schlicht, David
FR
2
200 IM
15
1:42.99
751
Gurevich, Etay
JR
0
200 IM
19
1:43.34
738
Iida, Sam
SO
0
200 IM
24
1:43.65
727
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Loy, Andrew
JR
3
200 IM
14
1:42.87
755
Siler, Jacob
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
35
255.4
Daniels-Freeman, Aaro
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
30
275.7
DeLakis, Paul
SO
0
200 IM
23
1:43.61
729
Law, Christopher
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
273.25
Gaziev, Ruslan
FR
0
50 Free
35
19.57
707
Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Casey, Brendan
SR
4
500 Free
13
4:14.39
765
Shelton, Ian
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
36
254.35
Magnan, Sam
SR
0
500 Free
17
4:14.55
762
Baker, Ryan
JR
0
50 Free
34
19.53
715
Schubert, Ted
JR
0
200 IM
38
1:44.79
688
Storch, Casey
FR
0
200 IM
36
1:44.59
695
Florida St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pisani, Will
SR
6
50 Free
11
19.16
790
Davidson, Joshua
SO
3
1 mtr Diving
14
307.15
Alaniz, Griffin
JR
0
50 Free
44
20.13
600
Kaleoaloha, Kanoa
SR
0
50 Free
21
19.3
761
Polianski, Max
JR
0
200 IM
54
1:47.65
590
Muratovic, Emir
SR
0
50 Free
27
19.43
735
Southern Cali
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Johansson, Victor
FR
0
500 Free
30
4:17.01
720
Grissom, Kyle
SR
0
50 Free
26
19.4
743
Miljenic, Nikola
SO
0
50 Free
29
19.45
731
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vargas Jacobo, Ricard
SO
15
500 Free
4
4:12.21
805
Callan, Patrick
FR
7
500 Free
10
4:13.27
785
Borges, Gus
SO
2
50 Free
15
19.32
757
Todd, Ross
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
42
240.9
Cope, Tommy
JR
0
200 IM
20
1:43.36
737
Swanson, Charlie
JR
0
200 IM
45
1:45.66
659
Herremans, Jacob
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
281.45
Montague, Jacob
JR
0
200 IM
48
1:45.84
653
Auboeck, Felix
JR
0
500 Free
35
4:18.4
697
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zeng, Zhipeng
SR
20
1 mtr Diving
1
405.4
Wade, Matthew
FR
2
1 mtr Diving
15
304.85
Rice, Sam
SR
0
500 Free
46
4:27.74
540
Hallam, William
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
25
288.2
Garcia, Matthew
JR
0
200 IM
51
1:46.77
621
Decoursey, Kyle
SR
0
50 Free
18
19.23
775
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Becker, Bowe
SR
15
50 Free
4
18.84
863
Leblang, Alan
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
33
272.2
Yang, Nick
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
37
254.15
Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
DeVine, Abrahm
SR
14
200 IM
5
1:40.77
836
Calloni, Johannes
SO
0
500 Free
21
4:15.58
744
Casey, Conor
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
21
297.7
Vigran, Noah
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
29
276.65
Murphy, James
JR
0
500 Free
20
4:15.28
749
Hirschberger, Matthew
SO
0
500 Free
36
4:18.6
694
Liang, Alex
SO
0
200 IM
34
1:44.35
703
Sweetser, True
JR
0
500 Free
31
4:17.12
718
Pastorek, Brennan
SO
0
200 IM
46
1:45.68
658
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Higgins, Walker
JR
14
500 Free
5
4:12.65
796
Acevedo, Javier
JR
5
200 IM
12
1:42.64
763
Reed, Greg
SO
0
500 Free
42
4:19.59
678
Burns, Aidan
SR
0
500 Free
41
4:19.53
679
Miller, Kevin
JR
0
500 Free
38
4:19.19
684
Abruzzo, Andrew
FR
0
500 Free
32
4:17.37
714
Arizona St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Selim, Youssef
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
19
302.9
House, Grant
SO
0
200 IM
33
1:44.32
704
Swift, Carter
SO
0
50 Free
42
19.98
630
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Duncan, Greg
SO
7
1 mtr Diving
10
343.85
Cifelli, Joe
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
22
295.95
Penn State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Garcia Boissier, Hect
SR
17
1 mtr Diving
2
399.3
Crow, John
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
45
203.05
Castano, Gabe
SO
0
50 Free
17
19.21
779
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hernandez, Nathaniel
JR
11
1 mtr Diving
8
333.0
Moretti, Evan
SR
6
1 mtr Diving
11
340.25
Williams, Miles
JR
0
50 Free
37
19.59
704
St. George, Max
SR
0
50 Free
46
20.32
561
Georgia Tech
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pumputis, Caio
SO
13
200 IM
6
1:41.04
825
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Minuth, Fynn
SR
13
500 Free
6
4:12.72
795
Davila, Rafael
SO
0
500 Free
25
4:16.3
732
Down-Jenkins, Anton
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
40
246.9
Miami
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Herrera, Briadam
SR
13
1 mtr Diving
6
358.25
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hernandez, Juan
JR
9
1 mtr Diving
9
362.2
McClellan, Matthew
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
28
280.1
Penn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Andrew, Mark
SR
7
200 IM
10
1:42.36
774
Virginia Tech
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stone, Lane
SO
6
500 Free
11
4:14.00
772
Zawadzki, Noah
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
41
244.1
Tornqvist, Samuel
SO
0
200 IM
40
1:44.94
683
Schiesl, Ben
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
17
304.2
Szabo, Norbert
SR
0
200 IM
27
1:43.88
719
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Masterton, Sebastian
SR
5
1 mtr Diving
12
335.35
Brown, Glen
JR
0
200 IM
35
1:44.42
701
Navy
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Buchter, Bradley
JR
4
1 mtr Diving
13
314.9
Notre Dame
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Yeadon, Zach
SO
3
500 Free
14
4:14.84
757
Barta, Marci
FR
0
200 IM
52
1:46.98
614
Schultz, Aaron
JR
0
200 IM
39
1:44.81
687
Denver
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Auchinachie, Cameron
SO
1
50 Free
16
19.37
747
Utah
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
O’Haimhirgin, Liam
JR
0
50 Free
43
20.03
620
Phillips, Austin
SR
0
50 Free
31
19.48
725
West Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dixon, David
SO
0
200 IM
49
1:45.93
650
Pittsburgh
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Helmbacher, Samy
JR
0
200 IM
43
1:44.99
681
Vera, Blaise
SO
0
50 Free
25
19.35
751
Brigham Young
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sorenson, Payton
SR
0
50 Free
20
19.28
765
East Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Santos, Gus
JR
0
50 Free
45
20.18
590
Columbia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Suckow, Jonathan
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
22
295.95
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Grassi, Santiago
JR
0
50 Free
19
19.24
775
Dannhauser, Josh
SO
0
500 Free
27
4:16.78
724
Pruitt, Conner
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
34
259.15
Princeton
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Khosla, Raunak
FR
0
200 IM
22
1:43.48
733
Young, Colten
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
39
250.05
Hawaii
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Aydin, Metin
SR
0
200 IM
18
1:43.32
739
Follows, Kane
JR
0
200 IM
50
1:46.49
631
Towson
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Saunderson, Jack
SR
0
200 IM
42
1:44.97
682
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brenner, William
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
44
227.05
UNLV
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abramowicz, Tazman
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
43
235.5
UCSB
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hotchkiss, Logan
SR
0
500 Free
19
4:15.04
753
Did Stanford cut its men’s swim program?
Asking for a friend….