2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Scoring Summary

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Cal. Cal. Cal. That’s the story of the first full day of men’s NCAAs. The Cal men picked up 71 points over their seeded total on day 2. Texas gained 28, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Bears who now hold a 24 point lead.

Adding the current scores to the remaining psych sheet points Cal project to 471 points. Texas project to 379, and Indiana project to 372. Texas and Indiana both have strong diving programs, but if both dive like they did today and the swimming seeds hold, Cal will win the meet comfortably. Of course, if the trend from today continues, Cal will increase their swimming point lead and run away with this thing.

Texas are seeded with only 59 swimming points tomorrow. That leaves them with a lot of room to move up. If Texas are going to defend, they’re likely going to need to improve that total by a significant margin tomorrow.

A hot start is no guarantee of success during the rest of the meet, but the Cal men were outstanding in both sessions today. Only one team’s point total at night changed by more than 10 points from their projected total after prelims: Cal’s. The Cal men picked up 19 points tonight. Texas (-2.5) and Indiana (-3.5) both backslid a little this evening.

Day 2 Scoring Summary

Day 3 and 4 psych points do not include diving

Day 1 Actual Day 2 Psych Day 2 Scored Prelims Day 2 Actual Day 2 Swim Day 2 Dive Day 2 Swim vs Psych Day 2 Actual vs Prelims Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Actual + Remaining Psych California 32 109 161 180 180 0 71 19 99 160 471 Texas 40 93 150.5 148 121 27 28 -2.5 59 132 379 Indiana 30 105 128.5 125 111 14 6 -3.5 109 108 372 NC State 34 104 105 102 102 0 -2 -3 82 59 277 Florida 28 54 42 48 48 0 -6 6 82 69 227 Louisville 26 34 49 45 45 0 11 -4 59 70 200 Alabama 0 84 62 60 60 0 -24 -2 65 43 168 Michigan 6 76 19 24 24 0 -52 5 95 39 164 Missouri 13 47.5 51 47 46 1 -1.5 -4 46 27 133 Tennessee 0 41 37 30 8 22 -33 -7 50 42 122 Harvard 24 1 49 46 46 0 45 -3 16 18 104 Ohio State 13 47 26 27 27 0 -20 1 23 38 101 Florida St 0 47 35 37 34 3 -13 2 30 34 101 Virginia 22 21 19 16 16 0 -5 -3 28 21 87 TA&M 8 30 56 46 30 16 0 -10 14 14 82 Arizona 10 38 33 32 32 0 -6 -1 23 16 81 Southern Cali 0 26 34 32 32 0 6 -2 27 17 76 Georgia 0 13 29 21 21 0 8 -8 26 27.5 74.5 Minnesota 0 20 21 29 29 0 9 8 16 29.5 74.5 Arizona St 18 4 0 0 0 0 -4 0 32 14.5 64.5 Stanford 4 12 16 18 18 0 6 2 12 19 53 Georgia Tech 2 16 13 13 13 0 -3 0 6 18 39 South Carolina 0 15 13 13 13 0 -2 0 20 4 37 Purdue 0 0 12 17 10 7 10 5 11 0 28 Notre Dame 0 0 2.5 3 3 0 3 0.5 6 11 20 Penn 0 1 6 7 7 0 6 1 12 0 19 Virginia Tech 0 6 2.5 6 6 0 0 3.5 0 13 19 Grand Canyon 0 2 0 0 0 0 -2 0 17 0 17 Duke 0 0 17 17 0 17 0 0 0 0 17 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16.5 16.5 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 14 Auburn 0 10 0 0 0 0 -10 0 13 0 13 Miami 0 0 16 13 0 13 0 -3 0 0 13 LSU 0 0 9 9 0 9 0 0 0 0 9 Pittsburgh 0 1.5 0 0 0 0 -1.5 0 1 7 8 Kentucky 0 0 3 5 0 5 0 2 0 2 7 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 6 Brigham Young 0 6 0 0 0 0 -6 0 0 2 2 Denver 0 4 4 1 1 0 -3 -3 0 0 1 Utah 0 7 0 0 0 0 -7 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 5 0 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 0 Penn St 0 5 0 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 0 UCSB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Day 2 Event Scores

200 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving 400 Medley Relay California 40 26 35 45 0 34 Texas 32 20 17 20 27 32 Indiana 30 0 27 14 14 40 NC State 34 5 17 16 0 30 Alabama 26 0 0 16 0 18 Florida 12 3 11 0 0 22 Missouri 18 0 0 4 1 24 Harvard 22 11 0 13 0 0 TA&M 10 12 4 0 16 4 Louisville 14 0 0 3 0 28 Florida St 28 0 0 6 3 0 Arizona 8 16 2 0 0 6 Southern Cali 6 0 0 0 0 26 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 22 8 Minnesota 0 0 0 15 0 14 Ohio State 24 0 3 0 0 0 Michigan 0 22 0 2 0 0 Georgia 0 14 5 0 0 2 Stanford 4 0 14 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 7 10 Duke 0 0 0 0 17 0 Penn State 0 0 0 0 17 0 Virginia 0 4 0 0 0 12 South Carolina 0 13 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 13 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 13 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 9 0 Penn 0 0 7 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 6 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 5 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 4 0 Notre Dame 0 3 0 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 1 0 0

Post Day 2 Actual Scores

1. California: 212

2. Texas: 188

3. Indiana: 155

4. NC State: 136

5. Florida: 76

6. Louisville: 71

7. Harvard: 70

8. Missouri: 60

9. Alabama: 60

10. TA&M: 54

11. Arizona: 42

12. Ohio State: 40

13. Virginia: 38

14. Florida St: 37

15. Southern Cali: 32

16. Michigan: 30

17. Tennessee: 30

18. Minnesota: 29

19. Stanford: 22

20. Georgia: 21

21. Arizona St: 18

22. Purdue: 17

23. Penn State: 17

24. Duke: 17

25. Georgia Tech: 15

26. South Carolina: 13

27. Miami: 13

28. LSU: 9

29. Penn: 7

30. Virginia Tech: 6

31. Kentucky: 5

32. Navy: 4

33. Notre Dame: 3

34. Denver: 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Seliskar, Andrew SR 20 200 IM 1 1:38.14 957 Hoffer, Ryan SO 20 50 Free 1 18.63 916 Grieshop, Sean SO 17 500 Free 2 4:10.29 842 Sendyk, Pawel JR 17 50 Free 2 18.68 903 Thomas, Mike SR 9 200 IM 9 1:42.34 775 Julian, Trenton SO 9 500 Free 9 4:11.3 822 Jensen, Michael JR 8 50 Free 9 19.15 794 Carr, Daniel SO 6 200 IM 11 1:42.42 772 Norman, Nick SR 0 500 Free 18 4:14.82 757 Quah, Zheng JR 0 200 IM 17 1:43.13 746 Callahan, Connor JR 0 1 mtr Diving 18 303.95 Whitley, Reece FR 0 200 IM 32 1:44.12 711

Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Haas, Townley SR 20 500 Free 1 4:08.19 886 Shebat, John SR 16 200 IM 3 1:39.63 886 Windle, Jordan SO 15 1 mtr Diving 4 387.1 Jackson, Tate SR 12 50 Free 7 19.03 819 Campbell, Grayson JR 12 1 mtr Diving 7 340.45 Kibler, Drew FR 8 50 Free 9 19.15 794 Harty, Ryan JR 1 200 IM 16 1:43.82 721 Cornish, Jacob JR 0 1 mtr Diving 26 285.3 Krueger, Daniel FR 0 50 Free 24 19.31 761 Yeager, Chris SO 0 500 Free 45 4:21.57 646 Willenbring, Matthew FR 0 200 IM 29 1:43.94 717 Vines, Braden FR 0 200 IM 31 1:44.00 715 Pomajevich, Sam SO 0 500 Free 33 4:17.61 710 Katz, Austin SO 0 500 Free 24 4:16.06 736 Zettle, Alex FR 0 500 Free 22 4:15.73 742 Merritt, Reed JR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 253.0

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lanza, Vini SR 15 200 IM 4 1:40.3 856 Connor, James SR 14 1 mtr Diving 5 373.5 Apple, Zach SR 14 50 Free 5 18.99 830 Finnerty, Ian SR 12 200 IM 7 1:42.84 756 Blaskovic, Bruno SO 0 50 Free 21 19.3 761 Mathias, Van FR 0 200 IM 25 1:43.70 726 Brinegar, Michael FR 0 500 Free 26 4:16.46 729 Gould, Mory SO 0 1 mtr Diving 20 300.1 Samy, Mohamed JR 0 200 IM 28 1:43.89 719 Capobianco, Andrew SO 0 1 mtr Diving 24 291.55 Calvillo, Mikey FR 0 500 Free 34 4:18.18 701

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vazaios, Andreas SR 17 200 IM 2 1:39.35 899 Ress, Justin SR 11 50 Free 8 19.1 803 Knowles, Eric SO 5 500 Free 12 4:14.22 768 Korstanje, Nyls FR 5 50 Free 12 19.18 786 Kiesler, Gil SO 0 500 Free 39 4:19.23 684 McIntyre, Jack JR 0 500 Free 29 4:16.96 721 Molacek, Jacob SR 0 50 Free 21 19.3 761

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Smith, Kieran FR 11 200 IM 8 1:44.23 707 Freeman, Trey FR 2 500 Free 15 4:18.53 695 Baqlah, Khader JR 1 500 Free 16 4:20.50 663 Lebed, Alexander SR 0 200 IM 44 1:45.44 666 Davis, Will FR 0 50 Free 37 19.59 704 Hillis, Dillon FR 0 200 IM 47 1:45.83 653 Sanders, Grant JR 0 200 IM 36 1:44.59 695 Finke, Bobby FR 0 500 Free 43 4:20.14 669

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Barna, Andrej JR 3 50 Free 14 19.3 761 Sos, Daniel SO 0 200 IM 21 1:43.39 736 Acosta, Marcelo SR 0 500 Free 23 4:15.87 739

Harvard

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Farris, Dean JR 13 50 Free 6 19.02 821 Novak, Brennan SR 11 500 Free 8 4:21.72 644 Marcoux, Raphael JR 0 50 Free 36 19.58 707 Gures, Umitcan FR 0 50 Free 41 19.88 649 Zarian, Michael SO 0 200 IM 40 1:44.94 683 Houck, Logan SR 0 500 Free 44 4:21.46 648

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mankus, Luke SR 4 50 Free 13 19.2 782 Goodwin, Kyle SR 1 1 mtr Diving 16 276.95 Hicks, Caleb JR 0 50 Free 40 19.81 664 Kovac, Danny FR 0 200 IM 26 1:43.75 724 Alexander, Nick JR 0 200 IM 30 1:43.97 716 Dubois, Jack FR 0 500 Free 37 4:18.97 688 Schreuders, Mikel SR 0 50 Free 27 19.43 735 Wielinski, Jacob SR 0 500 Free 40 4:19.34 682 Dahlgren, Jack FR 0 500 Free 28 4:16.82 723

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Howard, Robert SR 16 50 Free 3 18.8 873 Waddell, Zane JR 0 50 Free 30 19.47 727 Disette, Sam SO 0 50 Free 33 19.52 717 Perera, Nicholas FR 0 200 IM 53 1:47.30 602

TA&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Thornton, Sam SR 16 1 mtr Diving 3 390.5 Theall, Mark SO 12 500 Free 7 4:16.05 736 Casas, Shaine FR 4 200 IM 13 1:42.71 761 Mathews, Kurtis SO 0 1 mtr Diving 31 275.4 Koster, Adam JR 0 50 Free 32 19.49 725 Thibert, Mike JR 0 50 Free 39 19.71 681

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Fail, Brooks SO 16 500 Free 3 4:10.77 832 Schlicht, David FR 2 200 IM 15 1:42.99 751 Gurevich, Etay JR 0 200 IM 19 1:43.34 738 Iida, Sam SO 0 200 IM 24 1:43.65 727

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Loy, Andrew JR 3 200 IM 14 1:42.87 755 Siler, Jacob SO 0 1 mtr Diving 35 255.4 Daniels-Freeman, Aaro SR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 275.7 DeLakis, Paul SO 0 200 IM 23 1:43.61 729 Law, Christopher SR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 273.25 Gaziev, Ruslan FR 0 50 Free 35 19.57 707

Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Casey, Brendan SR 4 500 Free 13 4:14.39 765 Shelton, Ian JR 0 1 mtr Diving 36 254.35 Magnan, Sam SR 0 500 Free 17 4:14.55 762 Baker, Ryan JR 0 50 Free 34 19.53 715 Schubert, Ted JR 0 200 IM 38 1:44.79 688 Storch, Casey FR 0 200 IM 36 1:44.59 695

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pisani, Will SR 6 50 Free 11 19.16 790 Davidson, Joshua SO 3 1 mtr Diving 14 307.15 Alaniz, Griffin JR 0 50 Free 44 20.13 600 Kaleoaloha, Kanoa SR 0 50 Free 21 19.3 761 Polianski, Max JR 0 200 IM 54 1:47.65 590 Muratovic, Emir SR 0 50 Free 27 19.43 735

Southern Cali

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Johansson, Victor FR 0 500 Free 30 4:17.01 720 Grissom, Kyle SR 0 50 Free 26 19.4 743 Miljenic, Nikola SO 0 50 Free 29 19.45 731

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vargas Jacobo, Ricard SO 15 500 Free 4 4:12.21 805 Callan, Patrick FR 7 500 Free 10 4:13.27 785 Borges, Gus SO 2 50 Free 15 19.32 757 Todd, Ross SO 0 1 mtr Diving 42 240.9 Cope, Tommy JR 0 200 IM 20 1:43.36 737 Swanson, Charlie JR 0 200 IM 45 1:45.66 659 Herremans, Jacob JR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 281.45 Montague, Jacob JR 0 200 IM 48 1:45.84 653 Auboeck, Felix JR 0 500 Free 35 4:18.4 697

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zeng, Zhipeng SR 20 1 mtr Diving 1 405.4 Wade, Matthew FR 2 1 mtr Diving 15 304.85 Rice, Sam SR 0 500 Free 46 4:27.74 540 Hallam, William SO 0 1 mtr Diving 25 288.2 Garcia, Matthew JR 0 200 IM 51 1:46.77 621 Decoursey, Kyle SR 0 50 Free 18 19.23 775

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Becker, Bowe SR 15 50 Free 4 18.84 863 Leblang, Alan SR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 272.2 Yang, Nick SR 0 1 mtr Diving 37 254.15

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power DeVine, Abrahm SR 14 200 IM 5 1:40.77 836 Calloni, Johannes SO 0 500 Free 21 4:15.58 744 Casey, Conor FR 0 1 mtr Diving 21 297.7 Vigran, Noah FR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 276.65 Murphy, James JR 0 500 Free 20 4:15.28 749 Hirschberger, Matthew SO 0 500 Free 36 4:18.6 694 Liang, Alex SO 0 200 IM 34 1:44.35 703 Sweetser, True JR 0 500 Free 31 4:17.12 718 Pastorek, Brennan SO 0 200 IM 46 1:45.68 658

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Higgins, Walker JR 14 500 Free 5 4:12.65 796 Acevedo, Javier JR 5 200 IM 12 1:42.64 763 Reed, Greg SO 0 500 Free 42 4:19.59 678 Burns, Aidan SR 0 500 Free 41 4:19.53 679 Miller, Kevin JR 0 500 Free 38 4:19.19 684 Abruzzo, Andrew FR 0 500 Free 32 4:17.37 714

Arizona St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Selim, Youssef JR 0 1 mtr Diving 19 302.9 House, Grant SO 0 200 IM 33 1:44.32 704 Swift, Carter SO 0 50 Free 42 19.98 630

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Duncan, Greg SO 7 1 mtr Diving 10 343.85 Cifelli, Joe SR 0 1 mtr Diving 22 295.95

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Garcia Boissier, Hect SR 17 1 mtr Diving 2 399.3 Crow, John SR 0 1 mtr Diving 45 203.05 Castano, Gabe SO 0 50 Free 17 19.21 779

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hernandez, Nathaniel JR 11 1 mtr Diving 8 333.0 Moretti, Evan SR 6 1 mtr Diving 11 340.25 Williams, Miles JR 0 50 Free 37 19.59 704 St. George, Max SR 0 50 Free 46 20.32 561

Georgia Tech

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pumputis, Caio SO 13 200 IM 6 1:41.04 825

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Minuth, Fynn SR 13 500 Free 6 4:12.72 795 Davila, Rafael SO 0 500 Free 25 4:16.3 732 Down-Jenkins, Anton FR 0 1 mtr Diving 40 246.9

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Herrera, Briadam SR 13 1 mtr Diving 6 358.25

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hernandez, Juan JR 9 1 mtr Diving 9 362.2 McClellan, Matthew SR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 280.1

Penn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Andrew, Mark SR 7 200 IM 10 1:42.36 774

Virginia Tech

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stone, Lane SO 6 500 Free 11 4:14.00 772 Zawadzki, Noah FR 0 1 mtr Diving 41 244.1 Tornqvist, Samuel SO 0 200 IM 40 1:44.94 683 Schiesl, Ben SR 0 1 mtr Diving 17 304.2 Szabo, Norbert SR 0 200 IM 27 1:43.88 719

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Masterton, Sebastian SR 5 1 mtr Diving 12 335.35 Brown, Glen JR 0 200 IM 35 1:44.42 701

Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Buchter, Bradley JR 4 1 mtr Diving 13 314.9

Notre Dame

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Yeadon, Zach SO 3 500 Free 14 4:14.84 757 Barta, Marci FR 0 200 IM 52 1:46.98 614 Schultz, Aaron JR 0 200 IM 39 1:44.81 687

Denver

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Auchinachie, Cameron SO 1 50 Free 16 19.37 747

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power O’Haimhirgin, Liam JR 0 50 Free 43 20.03 620 Phillips, Austin SR 0 50 Free 31 19.48 725

West Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dixon, David SO 0 200 IM 49 1:45.93 650

Pittsburgh

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Helmbacher, Samy JR 0 200 IM 43 1:44.99 681 Vera, Blaise SO 0 50 Free 25 19.35 751

Brigham Young

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sorenson, Payton SR 0 50 Free 20 19.28 765

East Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Santos, Gus JR 0 50 Free 45 20.18 590

Columbia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Suckow, Jonathan SO 0 1 mtr Diving 22 295.95

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Grassi, Santiago JR 0 50 Free 19 19.24 775 Dannhauser, Josh SO 0 500 Free 27 4:16.78 724 Pruitt, Conner FR 0 1 mtr Diving 34 259.15

Princeton

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Khosla, Raunak FR 0 200 IM 22 1:43.48 733 Young, Colten SO 0 1 mtr Diving 39 250.05

Hawaii

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Aydin, Metin SR 0 200 IM 18 1:43.32 739 Follows, Kane JR 0 200 IM 50 1:46.49 631

Towson

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Saunderson, Jack SR 0 200 IM 42 1:44.97 682

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brenner, William SR 0 1 mtr Diving 44 227.05

UNLV

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abramowicz, Tazman FR 0 1 mtr Diving 43 235.5

UCSB