2019 European Junior Championships Sees Russia Holding Steady In Medal Table

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 marks a turning point for the nation of Russia, as they took over the medal table standings on the backs of some strong performances across both men and women tonight.

Vladislav Gerasimenko reaped gold in the men’s 50m breast, while the 4x200m free relay also came up big to stand atop the podium. Daria Vaskina successfully defended her 50m back title from 2018, while young 14-year-old Evgenia Chikunova put up a strong 200m breast showing to claim another gold for the nation.

The night was capped off by the women’s 4x100m medley relay taking gold as well. All told, Russia now has 19 total medals, including 8 gold to give them the edge over yesterday’s leader Italy. The latter is still maintaining the course, but now as runner-up, helped by Giulia Salin‘s 1500m victory.

In the overall trophy standings, which offers points for each top 8 finish, Russia leads by a large margin with 813 points total over next-closest competitor Great Britain.