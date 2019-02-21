2019 B1G Champs Day 2: Ups/Downs (Women)

2019 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)
- Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central: here
Andrew Mering contributed to this report.
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
For consistency, while there is no B or C finals for diving, it is included in the numbers.
After scoring out prelims, Indiana and Ohio State take the advantage, with 19 scoring swimmers. Headlining today also was Elizabeth Nelson of Wisconsin, who set a new B1G meet record and pool record of 1:53.27 in the 200 IM. A few minutes later, Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil set a new pool record in the 50 free with a 21.75.
Ups/Downs
|500 FR
|200 IM
|50 FR
|1-Meter Diving
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Michigan
|3
|0
|0
|Michigan
|1
|2
|0
|Michigan
|3
|1
|1
|Michigan
|0
|1
|2
|Indiana
|1
|4
|1
|Indiana
|3
|2
|3
|Indiana
|0
|3
|0
|Indiana
|1
|1
|0
|Ohio State
|1
|3
|2
|Ohio State
|1
|2
|1
|Ohio State
|2
|3
|2
|Ohio State
|0
|2
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|1
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|1
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|1
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|2
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1
|Penn State
|1
|0
|0
|Penn State
|0
|0
|0
|Penn State
|0
|0
|0
|Penn State
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|1
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|1
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|2
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|2
|Purdue
|0
|0
|1
|Purdue
|0
|0
|2
|Purdue
|2
|1
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|1
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|1
|Michigan State
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan State
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan State
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan State
|0
|0
|1
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|Illinois
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Michigan
|7
|4
|3
|Indiana
|5
|10
|5
|Ohio State
|4
|10
|5
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|3
|Minnesota
|6
|0
|3
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|3
|Penn State
|1
|0
|0
|Iowa
|1
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|2
|Purdue
|2
|1
|5
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|2
|Michigan State
|0
|0
|1
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
Total Scores after Day 2 Prelims:
|1
|IU|421.0
|2
|OSU|387.5
|3
|MICH|380.0
|4
|MINN|268.0
|5
|WISC|226.5
|6
|PUR|174.0
|7
|NU|159.0
|8
|NEB|107.5
|9
|IOWA|101.5
|10
|PSU|99.0
|11
|ILL|84.0
|12
|MSU|67.0
|13
|RUT|56.0
Actually, IU and Ohio State lead the way. The two teams both have 19 scoring swimmers/divers for tonight’s finals. OSU has: 4/10/5 and IU has: 5/10/4.
Double check the diving. BIG RED has a A finalist. #GBR
An impressive showing by Ohio State!