2019 B1G Champs Day 2: Ups/Downs (Women)

2019 B1G WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday) Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)

Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Championship Central: here

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

For consistency, while there is no B or C finals for diving, it is included in the numbers.

After scoring out prelims, Indiana and Ohio State take the advantage, with 19 scoring swimmers. Headlining today also was Elizabeth Nelson of Wisconsin, who set a new B1G meet record and pool record of 1:53.27 in the 200 IM. A few minutes later, Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil set a new pool record in the 50 free with a 21.75.

Ups/Downs

500 FR 200 IM 50 FR 1-Meter Diving Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Michigan 3 0 0 Michigan 1 2 0 Michigan 3 1 1 Michigan 0 1 2 Indiana 1 4 1 Indiana 3 2 3 Indiana 0 3 0 Indiana 1 1 0 Ohio State 1 3 2 Ohio State 1 2 1 Ohio State 2 3 2 Ohio State 0 2 0 Wisconsin 0 0 1 Wisconsin 2 1 1 Wisconsin 1 1 0 Wisconsin 0 0 1 Minnesota 2 0 2 Minnesota 0 0 0 Minnesota 1 0 0 Minnesota 3 0 1 Northwestern 0 0 0 Northwestern 1 1 0 Northwestern 0 0 2 Northwestern 1 0 1 Penn State 1 0 0 Penn State 0 0 0 Penn State 0 0 0 Penn State 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 Iowa 1 0 0 Iowa 0 0 1 Nebraska 0 1 0 Nebraska 0 0 2 Nebraska 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 1 0 Purdue 0 0 2 Purdue 0 0 1 Purdue 0 0 2 Purdue 2 1 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 1 Rutgers 0 0 1 Michigan State 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 0 1 Illinois 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0 Illinois 0 0 0 Illinois 0 1 0

Totals Team Up Mid Down Michigan 7 4 3 Indiana 5 10 5 Ohio State 4 10 5 Wisconsin 3 2 3 Minnesota 6 0 3 Northwestern 3 1 3 Penn State 1 0 0 Iowa 1 0 0 Nebraska 0 2 2 Purdue 2 1 5 Rutgers 0 0 2 Michigan State 0 0 1 Illinois 0 0 0

Total Scores after Day 2 Prelims: