2019 SEC Champs Day 3: Ups/Downs

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Contributed by Andrew Mering

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Diving does not include a B or C final, but for consistency, it is added in the numbers.

After scoring prelims plus the last 2 days, the Missouri men have a slight lead on the Florida men. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M women have a solid lead.

Ups/Downs/Mids

MEN

400 IM 100 FL 200 FR 1-Meter Diving
Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down
Florida 3 1 1 Florida 2 1 1 Florida 2 1 3 Florida 0 1 1
Missouri 1 2 2 Missouri 2 2 1 Missouri 2 1 2 Missouri 0 1 1
Georgia 4 1 1 Georgia 1 1 1 Georgia 0 1 0 Georgia 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0 1 Texas A&M 1 0 1 Texas A&M 1 2 0 Texas A&M 2 0 0
Auburn 0 0 1 Auburn 2 1 1 Auburn 0 0 0 Auburn 0 1 1
Alabama 0 2 0 Alabama 0 2 0 Alabama 1 0 0 Alabama 0 1 2
Tennessee 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 1 Tennessee 1 1 1 Tennessee 2 1 2
South Carolina 0 1 0 South Carolina 0 0 1 South Carolina 1 0 0 South Carolina 0 1 0
Kentucky 0 1 2 Kentucky 0 1 0 Kentucky 0 1 2 Kentucky 2 0 1
Lousiana State 0 0 0 Lousiana State 0 0 1 Lousiana State 0 1 1 Lousiana State 2 2 0

 

Totals
Team Up Mid Down
Florida 7 4 6
Missouri 5 6 6
Georgia 5 3 2
Texas A&M 4 2 2
Auburn 2 2 3
Alabama 1 5 2
Tennessee 3 2 5
South Carolina 1 2 1
Kentucky 2 3 5
Lousiana State 2 3 2

Total Scores After Day 3 Prelims

  1. Missouri|639.0
  2. Florida|628.5
  3. Texas A&M|490.0
  4. Tennessee|436.0
  5. Georgia|431.0
  6. Alabama|412.5
  7. Kentucky|394.0
  8. Auburn|344.5
  9. South Carolina|286.0
  10. Louisiana State|273.5

WOMEN

400 IM 100 FL 200 FR
Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down
Florida 3 1 0 Florida 0 1 0 Florida 2 0 3
Tennessee 2 1 1 Tennessee 2 0 2 Tennessee 1 1 0
Texas A&M 1 1 1 Texas A&M 1 2 0 Texas A&M 2 2 1
Georgia 0 1 1 Georgia 2 1 0 Georgia 1 1 1
Auburn 1 0 1 Auburn 1 1 0 Auburn 1 1 0
South Carolina 1 0 0 South Carolina 0 1 1 South Carolina 0 1 0
Arkansas 0 1 0 Arkansas 0 1 0 Arkansas 1 0 0
Missouri 0 1 2 Missouri 1 0 0 Missouri 0 0 1
Lousiana State 0 0 0 Lousiana State 1 0 2 Lousiana State 0 0 0
Kentucky 0 1 2 Kentucky 0 1 1 Kentucky 0 2 1
Alabama 0 1 0 Alabama 0 0 2 Alabama 0 0 1
Vanderbilt 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0

 

Totals
Team Up Mid Down
Florida 5 2 3
Tennessee 5 2 3
Texas A&M 4 5 2
Georgia 3 3 2
Auburn 3 2 1
South Carolina 1 2 1
Arkansas 1 2 0
Missouri 1 1 3
Lousiana State 1 0 2
Kentucky 0 4 4
Alabama 0 1 3
Vanderbilt 0 0 0

Total Scores After Day 3 Prelims

  1. Texas A&M|632.0
  2. Tennessee|574.0
  3. Florida|560.5
  4. Georgia|475.0
  5. Auburn|444.0
  6. Kentucky|354.5
  7. Arkansas|342.0
  8. Missouri|323.5
  9. Louisiana State|277.5
  10. South Carolina|274.0
  11. Alabama|199.0
  12. Vanderbilt|90.0

