Iona’s Van Reeken Paces Week 4 Water Polo Standouts

The goals continue to pour in across the country with several players notching hat tricks and five efforts of six or more scores.

Iona’s Jordan Van Reeken led the way on Week 4, managing 18 goals, posting eight scores against McKendree, four vs. Gannon and hat tricks vs. Salem and Mercyhurst as the Gaels went 4-0 at the Laker Invitational.

Here’s a rundown of the other top scorers of the week, followed by the standout players by conference.

Makenzie Fischer notched six goals for the fourth time in five games as #2 Stanford cruised past #11 UC Davis 17-6 on Saturday. The Cardinal, which moved to 7-0 with the victory, has outscored foes 147-44 on the year. Fischer had a hat trick after the first quarter for Stanford.

McKendree’s Emily Westlove notched a six-goal effort to lead the Bearcats to a 13-8 win over LaSalle.

Emily Konishi posted 17 goals for #22 Bucknell on the weekend, including a six-goal outing against McKendree, four-goal efforts vs. Mercyhurst and Gannon, and a hat trick vs. VMI. The Bison saw three players notch four goals in a 19-5 win over VMI on Sunday morning: Ally Furano (5), Kali Hyham (4) and Rachel Craig (4). Furano then chipped in five scores in a 17-6 win over Gannon in the night cap.

Saint Francis (PA)’s Ani Aghakhanian netted 15 goals, including six in a 14-12 loss to VMI on Saturday and four in a 12-9 win over Salem on Sunday.

#4 Cal got five goals, three steals and one field block from Emma Wright in its 11-6 win over #11 UC Davis, while Kitty Lynn Joustra chipped in a hat trick.

McKenna Imset put in a game-high five goals for VMI as the team edged out Salem 13-12 to open the season Friday, while Annefleur ten Bloemendal put in four scores for Salem. Imset then added a school record seven scores in a 14-12 win over Saint Francis on Saturday. The Keydets went on to best Gannon (15-14) and the Red Flash on Saturday before dropping a pair of Sunday matches to #22 Bucknell (19-5) and host Mercyhurst (7-6). Sarah Dolitsky notched a hat trick in the loss to Mercyhurst.

#12 San Jose State’s Olga Descalzi scored a career and game-high five goals in a 15-8 upset of #11 Long Beach State.

#14 Princeton’s Amy Castellano turned in four goals as the Tigers topped Villanova 15-7.

Gannon’s Nicole Wiemken put in five goals and Campbell Ruh chipped in four as the Golden Knights earned their first victory under head coach Shane Unger, topping LaSalle 17-11 at the Mercyhurst Invite. Ruh also posted four scores in a 15-14 loss to VMI. Julia Kredinger also notched four goals in the loss.

#12 Loyola Marymount’s Morgan Molloy chalked up a game-high four goals, all in the first half, to help the Lions to a 12-6 win over #17 UC San Diego in the team’s lone match of the week.

Sonoma State’s Annika Erikson put in four goals and Jordan Williams added three as the team fell to Santa Clara 13-8 in its home opener.

Hat Tricks

#1 USC (13-0) issued a rude awakening to MPSF newcomer #20 Indiana with a 19-1 drubbing in both team’s conference opener on Saturday. Four Trojans had hat tricks in the victory: Maud Megens (4), Kelsey McIntosh (3), Grace Tehaney (3) and Bayley Weber (3).

#20 Indiana’s Megan Abarta put in three goals in the team’s 12-6 loss to #7 UC Irvine on Sunday.

#11 UC Davis’ Audrey Taylor managed a hat trick against the #2 Stanford Cardinal. Annie Kutt put in four goals as the Aggies fell to #4 Cal earlier in the day. Cal’s Emma Wright one-upped Kutt with five scores in the 11-6 win.

#3 UCLA’s Ava Johnson put in three power play goals, two in overtime, to lift the Bruins past #7 UC Irvine 13-10.

Players of the Week

Big East

Player of the Week: Mary Brooks, UC Irvine

Scored eight goals as the Anteaters split with #3 UCLA (L 13-10 OT) and #20 Indiana (W 12-6); put in five goals against the Bruins, including four in the last nine minutes of regulation; turned in a hat trick in the win over the Hoosiers.

CWPA

Co-Player of the Week: Emily Konishi, Bucknell & Amy Castellano, Princeton

Konishi: Posted 17 goals, 11 assists and 16 steals as Bucknell went 4-0 at the Laker Invitational; put in four goals and added a steal in 21-12 win over Mercyhurst; added six goals, four assists and four steals with two ejections draw in 17-6 win over McKendree; tallied three goals, four assists and three steals vs. VMI (19-5); wrapped the weekend with a four-goal, three assist, four steal outing vs. Gannon (17-6).

Castellano: Notched nine points off four goals and a career-high five assists vs. Villanova in a 15-7 win.

Rookie & Defensive Player of the Week: Georgia Lewis, Bucknell

Made 31 saves as Bison went 4-0 at the Laker Invitational in 96 minutes of work; notched six saves in 16 minutes of the 21-12 win over Mercyhurst, nine stops in 17-6 win over McKendree, seven in the first half vs. VMI (19-5) and nine against Gannon (17-6).

GCC

Players of the Week

Morgan Molloy, Loyola Marymount

Scored four goals on five shots and added a steal and drawn exclusion as the Lions topped #17 UC San Diego 12-6.

Annie Eldredge, Santa Clara

Put in three goals and added two assists and a career-high six steals in the Broncos’ 13-8 win over Sonoma State.

MAAC

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Van Reeken, Iona

Notched 18 goals on 25 shots in the Gaels’ four victories at the Laker Invitational; added 12 drawn kickouts; scored eight goals against McKendree, added a hat trick against Salem and connected on four shots against Gannon; finished the weekend with a three-goal effort and five drawn kickouts vs. Mercyhurst.

Defensive Player of the Week: Jordin Hale, Iona

Stopped 34 shots, while playing every second of the Gaels’ four wins at the Laker Invitational; made 15 saves in the team’s 14-9 win over Gannon and nine in the weekend finale vs. Mercyhurst.

Rookie of the Week: McKenna Imset, VMI

Scored a school record seven times in the Keydets’ win over Saint Francis (PA), part of an 18 goal effort over five matches; added six assists and eight drawn exclusions.

MPSF

Player of the Week: Makenzie Fischer, Stanford

Fischer added another six-goal performance in the Cardinal’s 17-6 road win over #11 UC Davis, including a hat trick in the opening quarter; the effort marked her seventh straight multi-score game, including six or more four times in her last five outings.

Newcomer of the Week: Ava Johnson, UCLA

Led UCLA in scoring with a hat trick, all three goals on power plays, in a 13-10 overtime win over #7 UC Irvine; netted the game-winning goal in the first overtime and added the game’s final score in the second overtime period; drew a team-high four exclusions.

SCIAC

Offensive Athlete of the Week: Chandlyr Denaro, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Put in four goals in an 11-6 win over Redlands, eclipsing her goal total from last year (3); played goalie most of last year.

Defensive Athlete of the Week: Audrey Hattori, Chapman

Notched four steals and force four earned ejections, while adding two goals and two assists to lead the Panthers vs. Toronto (L 9-7)

WWPA

Player of the Week: Annefleur ten Bloemendal, Salem

Scored 14 goals and added seven assists as the Tigers went 2-3 at the Mercyhurst Laker Invitational to open the season; notched four scores in 12-10 win vs. Mercyhurst;